Gov. DeSantis recognizes ‘great Floridian’ Bob Graham’s ‘honor and integrity’

Florida’s Governor is weighing in on the death of one of his predecessors.

During remarks at the Hialeah Gardens Museum, Gov. Ron DeSantis offered his first remarks since the death of political titan Bob Graham at 87 years old on Tuesday.

Graham, a former state Legislator, Governor and Senator, was lauded by the man who fills the role he once occupied in Tallahassee.

“We mourn the passing of Bob Graham. He was a great Floridian. He served this state with honor and integrity and really made a great contribution,” DeSantis said, before confirming future recognitions.

“We are going to be giving him the state honors of lowering the flag at half-staff once the date of interment is publicized. And I think that that’s very, very much appropriate. So we’re really thankful for his service and he served very, very ably for this state for many, many years,” he added.

Previous Governors who passed away have lied in state at the Capitol. DeSantis did not address whether Graham would receive that honor or not. Nor did he mention reaching out to the Graham family in the wake of Bob Graham’s widely reported death.