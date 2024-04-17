April 17, 2024
Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff to honor Bob Graham
Former U.S. Sen. Bob Graham. (AP file photo)

The Governor and First Lady have personally offered condolences today also.

Florida’s Governor is recognizing the life and legacy of one of his predecessors.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that flags will be at half-staff from sunrise April 18 through the sunset of the date of former Senator and Governor Bob Graham’s interment “at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida.”

The memorandum from the Governor’s Office recognizes that Graham “championed economic advancement and public education, with an emphasis on civics for Florida’s children, and made historic achievements in conserving Florida’s natural resources” as Governor.

“In retirement, Governor Graham published regularly on state and national issues and founded the Bob Graham Center for Public Service at the University of Florida to train future political leaders,” reads the memo, penned by Brian Fienemann, Director of Real Estate Management and Development.

The memo advances the timeline on a pledge DeSantis made earlier on Wednesday during remarks at the Hialeah Gardens Museum.

“We mourn the passing of Bob Graham. He was a great Floridian. He served this state with honor and integrity and really made a great contribution,” DeSantis said. “We are going to be giving him the state honors of lowering the flag at half-staff once the date of interment is publicized.”

Though that date has not been announced, DeSantis is moving forward nonetheless.

First Lady Casey DeSantis also offered words of condolence on Wednesday “to the Graham family upon the passing of the former Governor.”

“Bob Graham was a public servant who dedicated decades of service to our great state and championed worthy causes like preserving the Everglades. May he rest in peace,” First Lady DeSantis posted on social media.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

