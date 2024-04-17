Theme park injury report: At Disney World, people pass out, 1 suffers seizure

Eight people got sick or hurt on Disney World rides during the first quarter of 2024, according to a new state report.

Some fell down, while others passed out or had a seizure.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services releases the report every three months. Disney and the other major Florida theme parks are required to self-disclose ride injuries where guests were hospitalized for at least 24 hours.

The latest report covers injuries from January through March. Disney World’s eight reported incidents are a minuscule number compared to the millions of visitors who go to the theme parks.

According to the report, a 73-year-old man passed out after riding Spaceship Earth at Epcot.

A 46-year-old woman felt nauseous and had head pain about riding Magic Kingdom’s new Tron Lightcycle Run coaster.

A 32-year-old woman fainted on Space Mountain, the indoor coaster next to Tron at the Magic Kingdom. A 29-year-old man also passed out on Summit Plummet, a water slide at Disney’s Blizzard Beach.

A 44-year-old woman had a seizure on Epcot’s Frozen Ever After water ride.

Two guests got hurt either climbing on or off Spaceship Earth and Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris Expedition.

A 68-year-old woman experienced shortness of breath on Slinky Dog Dash, a coaster at Hollywood Studios.

Two men reported feeling “an altered level of consciousness” at Universal Orlando Resort’s Doctor Doom’s Fearfall and Transformers: The Ride 3-D. One guest was 56 while the other was 38 years old.

SeaWorld Orlando, Legoland Florida and Busch Gardens did not report any injuries.

It is notoriously difficult to learn what happens when people are seriously hurt at Florida’s theme parks. The report released by the state does not provide many details. Often lawsuits are the only way the public learns the full extent of what happens when tragedy strikes, like when a man broke his neck going doing a water slide in 2019.

“The following report is a compilation of data collected from the exempt facilities and reflects only the information reported at the time of the incident,” the FDACS report now says. “Due to privacy-related concerns, the Department does not receive updates to initial assessments of a patron’s condition.”