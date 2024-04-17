April 17, 2024
Theme park injury report: At Disney World, people pass out, 1 suffers seizure

Gabrielle RussonApril 17, 20244min0

Orlando, Florida, USA - February 9, 2022: A Walt Disney World entrance arch gate in Orlando, Florida, USA. Walt Disney World is an entertainment resort complex.
A 73-year-old man passed out after riding Spaceship Earth at Epcot.

Eight people got sick or hurt on Disney World rides during the first quarter of 2024, according to a new state report.

Some fell down, while others passed out or had a seizure.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services releases the report every three months. Disney and the other major Florida theme parks are required to self-disclose ride injuries where guests were hospitalized for at least 24 hours.

The latest report covers injuries from January through March. Disney World’s eight reported incidents are a minuscule number compared to the millions of visitors who go to the theme parks.

According to the report, a 73-year-old man passed out after riding Spaceship Earth at Epcot.

A 46-year-old woman felt nauseous and had head pain about riding Magic Kingdom’s new Tron Lightcycle Run coaster.

A 32-year-old woman fainted on Space Mountain, the indoor coaster next to Tron at the Magic Kingdom. A 29-year-old man also passed out on Summit Plummet, a water slide at Disney’s Blizzard Beach.

A 44-year-old woman had a seizure on Epcot’s Frozen Ever After water ride.

Two guests got hurt either climbing on or off Spaceship Earth and Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris Expedition.

A 68-year-old woman experienced shortness of breath on Slinky Dog Dash, a coaster at Hollywood Studios.

Two men reported feeling “an altered level of consciousness” at Universal Orlando Resort’s Doctor Doom’s Fearfall and Transformers: The Ride 3-D. One guest was 56 while the other was 38 years old.

SeaWorld Orlando, Legoland Florida and Busch Gardens did not report any injuries.

It is notoriously difficult to learn what happens when people are seriously hurt at Florida’s theme parks. The report released by the state does not provide many details. Often lawsuits are the only way the public learns the full extent of what happens when tragedy strikes, like when a man broke his neck going doing a water slide in 2019.

“The following report is a compilation of data collected from the exempt facilities and reflects only the information reported at the time of the incident,” the FDACS report now says. “Due to privacy-related concerns, the Department does not receive updates to initial assessments of a patron’s condition.”

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

previousAndrew Gutmann reports strongest quarter among GOP challengers to Lois Frankel

nextGov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff to honor Bob Graham

Categories