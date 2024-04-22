April 22, 2024
Stanley Campbell qualifies for Senate race, setting up Democratic Primary
Stanley Campbell. Image via StanleyForFlorida.com.

Stanley Campbell.
Besides Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, he's the only Democrat with six figures in the bank.

There will be a Democratic Primary for the U.S. Senate in Florida. Business owner Stanley Campbell, among other Democrats, has qualified as a candidate for the federal office.

Campbell closed the first quarter of 2024 with nearly $772,000 cash-on-hand, one of just two Democratic candidates in the race with more than six figures in the bank. He paid a qualifying fee of $10,440 to make the ballot.

The Eagle Force Associates founder still has a good bit less funding than former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who wrapped March with some $2.75 million in the bank.

But his presence in the race makes the likelihood of a costly and competitive Democratic Primary much more likely. That’s as Florida Democrats aim to prove viability on the national stage with a challenge to a first-term incumbent, Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who won his seat in 2018 by just over 10,000 votes.

Campbell has raised the bulk of the money for the race out of pocket. He has collected just over $50,000 in contributions but added a $1 million candidate loan.

He has campaigned throughout the state, including speaking at an Asian American Hotel Owners Association conference in Orlando, where Scott also spoke.

The Palm City Democrat this month also trumpeted a number of endorsements from South Florida elected leaders, including Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam, former Broward County Mayor Dale Holness and North Lauderdale Mayor Samson Borgelin.

But domestic issues have also come up regarding his candidacy, including accusations of battery and financial irresponsibility stemming from his first marriage.

He boasts some significant political connections and is married to Human Health and Services Assistant Secretary Cheryl Campbell. His brother, 2 Live Crew founder Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell, has been a political activist and philanthropist in South Florida for years.

In addition to Campbell, Florida has also seen other Democratic candidates for Senate qualify, including Army veteran and former state House candidate Rod Joseph and former Florida House Majority Whip Brian Rush.

Jacob Ogles

