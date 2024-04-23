April 23, 2024
Florida tabloid publisher will testify how he helped kill negative stories about Donald Trump
Image via AP.

April 23, 2024

Trump in court
Prosecutors will ask David Pecker about a 'catch and kill' plan during the 2016 election.

A longtime tabloid publisher was expected to tell jurors about his efforts to help Donald Trump stifle unflattering stories during the 2016 campaign as testimony resumes in the historic hush money trial of the former President.

David Pecker, the former National Enquirer publisher who prosecutors say worked with Trump and Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen on a strategy called “catch and kill” to buy up and then spike negative stories, testified briefly on April 22 and will be back on the stand April 24 in the Manhattan trial.

Prosecutors are also expected to tell a judge that Trump should be held in contempt over a series of posts on his Truth Social platform that they say violated an earlier gag order barring him from attacking witnesses in the case. Trump’s lawyers deny he broke the order.

Pecker’s testimony followed opening statements in which prosecutors alleged Trump sought to illegally influence the 2016 race by preventing damaging stories about his personal life from becoming public, including by approving hush money payments to a porn actor who alleged an extramarital sexual encounter with Trump a decade earlier. Trump has denied that.

5 comments

  • Dont Say FLA

    April 23, 2024 at 7:17 am

    Seems so weird today how Trump’s campaign was in a panic over his extramarital affairs with porn hose to the degree where they made secret payments to keep them quiet.

    What happened to the voters Trump was so worried about? Trump was always a ball of slime, but what changed these voters, if anything? Were Christians always just slime balls to begin with and Trump made that okay?

    Reply

  • Dont Say FLA

    April 23, 2024 at 7:28 am

    Oh and …. PECKER! :ROTFL: PECKER! PECKER! PECKER!
    HAHAHAHAHAHA

    Reply

  • Badger Badger Badger

    April 23, 2024 at 7:35 am

    Mushroom Mushroom Mushroom
    Mushroom Mushroom Mushroom
    Mushroom Mushroom Mushroom
    SNAAAAAAAAAAAAAKE! SNAAAAAAAAAAAAAKE!

    Reply

  • Earl Pitts "RON'S OFFICIAL "UNOFFICIAL VPOTUS CAMPAIGN MANAGER" American

    April 23, 2024 at 8:02 am

    Good Morntl ‘Ting Sage Patriots,
    Relax your Political Sphincters as this David Pecker-Head fellow is a Dook 4 Brains Leftist whose Trump back-stabbing “LIES” will totally be thrown out by The Leftist Judge due to being nothing but transparent “PoppyCock”.

    Reply

  • PeterH

    April 23, 2024 at 8:37 am

    This minor trial is just a dress rehearsal for Georgia’s RICO trial. It should be noted that additional States will soon file suits against Trump and his cronies who tried to insert fake electors in the 2020 election. Get your popcorn ready!

    Reply

