Ron DeSantis claims ‘Founding Fathers’ would reject sociology in remarks to homeschoolers

Gov. Ron DeSantis is sounding off about sociology yet again. And this time the architects of the American experience have his back.

The Governor went back for a second slam of the academic discipline in as many months on Thursday, in remarks to the Florida Homeschool Convention in Orlando.

“Florida used to require all students to take a course in sociology,” DeSantis reflected. “Now, look, if you want to do sociology, I mean, fine but why are we requiring sociology but not requiring American history or other classical subjects? So we in Florida we got rid of the requirement that you have to do sociology. And we added a requirement for American history for all of our undergrads. The media did not like that at all.”

The Governor wasn’t done with the press corps, though.

“But think about it. Why would they get upset about that? If this is such an important subject, then you wouldn’t have to mandate, there would be people that would do it right. And people would be crawling over,” DeSantis added. “But really, it’s very mushy. It’s highly ideological and it is not the type of academic rigor that we’re looking for and that our Founding Fathers would have thought essential to be educating folks.”

The precise education system the Founding Fathers might have wanted is a matter of speculation, of course, but the crowd was good with his latest visitation of the topic.

He’d previously griped about “sociology” degrees as bad value in a recent denunciation of President Joe Biden’s restructuring of student loan debt obligations.

“He doesn’t have the authority to do. It is to basically say, you know, ‘If you’re a truck driver, you didn’t go to college, you don’t have student debt. Sorry, you’re going to have to pony up to pay the student loans of somebody, you know, who maybe got a degree in sociology or something and is not gainfully employed and can’t afford the loans.’ That is not fair,” DeSantis said in St. Petersburg last month.

According to ZipRecruiter, it is possible for Floridians to make a living wage of close to $50,000 per year with a sociology degree, though that number is roughly $20,000 below the national average, in yet another illustration of depressed wages in an increasingly expensive state.