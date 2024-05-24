Ron DeSantis claims ‘Founding Fathers’ would reject sociology in remarks to homeschoolers

Gov. Ron DeSantis is sounding off about sociology yet again. And this time the architects of the American experience have his back.
The Governor went back for a second slam of the academic discipline in as many months on Thursday, in remarks to the Florida Homeschool Convention in Orlando.
“Florida used to require all students to take a course in sociology,” DeSantis reflected. “Now, look, if you want to do sociology, I mean, fine but why are we requiring sociology but not requiring American history or other classical subjects? So we in Florida we got rid of the requirement that you have to do sociology. And we added a requirement for American history for all of our undergrads. The media did not like that at all.”
The Governor wasn’t done with the press corps, though.
“But think about it. Why would they get upset about that? If this is such an important subject, then you wouldn’t have to mandate, there would be people that would do it right. And people would be crawling over,” DeSantis added. “But really, it’s very mushy. It’s highly ideological and it is not the type of academic rigor that we’re looking for and that our Founding Fathers would have thought essential to be educating folks.”
The precise education system the Founding Fathers might have wanted is a matter of speculation, of course, but the crowd was good with his latest visitation of the topic.
He’d previously griped about “sociology” degrees as bad value in a recent denunciation of President Joe Biden’s restructuring of student loan debt obligations.
“He doesn’t have the authority to do. It is to basically say, you know, ‘If you’re a truck driver, you didn’t go to college, you don’t have student debt. Sorry, you’re going to have to pony up to pay the student loans of somebody, you know, who maybe got a degree in sociology or something and is not gainfully employed and can’t afford the loans.’ That is not fair,” DeSantis said in St. Petersburg last month.
According to ZipRecruiter, it is possible for Floridians to make a living wage of close to $50,000 per year with a sociology degree, though that number is roughly $20,000 below the national average, in yet another illustration of depressed wages in an increasingly expensive state.
ScienceBLVR
May 23, 2024 at 8:48 pm
Yeah, I’ve got a history course I’d love to educate DeSantis with.. you know, that includes topics like the evils of slavery, Jim Crow laws, racism, civil rights. What is this weird obsession he has with sociology courses, anyway?
KathrynA
May 23, 2024 at 8:54 pm
Isn’t that the truth? My sociology classes were so good and helped you realize how communities and families and more operate–nothing whatsoever bad in them at all. They want to “dumb down” this entire state!
Frankie M.
May 23, 2024 at 9:01 pm
It’s about time parents were educated about the evils or Social Emotional Learning (SEL). We’re turning our kids into a bunch of empathetic pansies the founding fathers would eat for lunch. On an unrelated note can Ronnie D reimburse me for my history degree. It isn’t t worth the paper it’s printed on.
Michael K
May 23, 2024 at 9:28 pm
The degree is only a piece of paper. The application of knowledge is where the rubber meets the road. Some have it, some don’t. Some of the most successful people I know have liberal arts degrees and can think critically and adapt to change. The secret sauce is to question assumptions. That’s how we make progress. Rigidity and conformity are the goals of petty autocrats and dictators.
KathrynA
May 23, 2024 at 8:57 pm
Amazing too, after seeing sea levels rise and heat up and we’re enduring heat indexes well over 100 degrees; we’re to ignore obvious climate change and not teach or discuss this. Look at how many more hurricanes we’ve had the past few years and how intense some are becoming. Look at the intensity of the tornadoes the last few weeks in the mid-section of our country and how many are occurring, but never mind–just bury your head and ignore it all.
Bye Rhonda
May 23, 2024 at 8:57 pm
Right!!! Give Rhonda a history course on facist nazi racist bigots that lose presidential elections. Oh! That history lesson is still being written! Bye Rhonda!
Recall DeSantis
May 23, 2024 at 9:02 pm
I can’t help it, Ron DeSantis you came into office and gave us hope but slammed our faces right in the pile of poop on the ground, your poop! Get over yourself, stop this ignorant “ideology, indoctrination, woke” nonsense and get back to helping people and the environment! You’re not going to be picked for vice president because you’re a chump and a loser and Trump knows it! I’m a voter of yours but I wished now I hadn’t of voted for you!
MarvinM
May 23, 2024 at 9:03 pm
What the hell schools don’t require American History?
And what the hell is he talking about “So we in Florida we got rid of the requirement that you have to do sociology. And we added a requirement for American history for all of our undergrads. The media did not like that at all.”
Undergrads? He’s speaking to a Homeschooling organization.
I think he might not know completely what the hell he is talking about.
Michael K
May 23, 2024 at 9:20 pm
Of course, DeSantis hates sociology. He also hates Sunshine Laws equity, and transparency. Sociology helps us understand the dynamics that gird our political, social, and economic systems. People like DeSantis want people to remain stupid, ignorant and unquestioning. This from the guy who refuses to allow outdoor workers in South Florida water breaks while laboring in 100+ degree heat.
And by the way, most of our founding fathers refused to consider women equal citizens, worthy of voting or owning property. Most all benefitted from the enslavement of human beings. In other words, the “good old days” for so-called “originalists.”
My Take
May 23, 2024 at 10:05 pm
Is DeScamus the dumbest Ivy League grad?
Or are there a few dull legacies as bad or worse?