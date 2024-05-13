Maria Berrera: AI has the potential to do so much good, getting kids the mental health support they need

We hear some pretty scary stories about artificial intelligence (AI).

So, it’s important to remember that AI is, fundamentally, an amazing tool. Although some people may use it in negative ways, many others are already using it to do powerfully positive, hopeful things like advance medical research, conserve natural resources, boost agricultural output, and — in my case — address the acute shortage of mental health professionals and help provide kids with the support they need.

I’ve always loved working with school-aged kids. As a teenager, I tutored middle-schoolers. I saw how much they valued connecting with someone who offered perspective and encouragement along with homework help. As an adult, I worked on software that helped kids connect and engage with their schoolwork. When the pandemic struck and schools closed, I worried about kids’ isolation. When I saw teens’ mental health challenges skyrocketing and juvenile suicide rates increasing, my heart broke. I had to do something.

So, in 2021 I started a company that lets 8- to 18-year-old kids share their feelings via chat with adult coaches trained to respond supportively. We partner with schools, which ensures young people can access our service regardless of their financial resources. Our partnership also helps schools identify at-risk kids early and lets overwhelmed school counselors spend their valuable time with kids who need them most. We work with thousands of kids across the country — and nearly 90% say they feel encouraged and motivated to learn and attend school after chatting with our coaches.

It’s critical that our coaches are as well-trained as possible — and that’s where AI comes in. Pairing AI’s speed and analytic abilities with human knowledge, expertise and wisdom, we’ve developed an AI-supported coach-training program that helps build our coaches’ skills with incredible efficiency.

Many people know of AI thanks to the ChatGPT program. What they may not know is that ChatGPT can’t actually think. Instead, it processes information. “Generative” AI, like ChatGPT, identifies patterns in massive amounts of data and then uses those patterns to “respond” to questions or prompts. When you’re using ChatGPT, it seems like you’re actually chatting with the computer because it responds in very natural ways. But that’s because it’s analyzing, at light speed, millions of data points humans have given it.

Our team of experts gave our AI-based coach co-pilot the research-based training and strategies needed to support coaches in the kinds of conversations they have with kids. That means coaches can simulate practice chatting sessions, and the AI program can show them how to improve their responses. Because coaches converse with students by text, they can also ask the AI for help during a live conversation if they’re struggling to find the right response.

Critically, our program is also trained to recognize words that indicate danger or anything inappropriate. If those words are flagged, a licensed coaching supervisor is alerted and contacts the school immediately.

Providing this support to young people makes a huge difference and we’ve had so much inspiring feedback. Within just a few minutes, our coaches calm, reassure, and teach kids how to deal with tough situations. Schools that use our service see improved attendance, behavior, learning, and safety. That means students, teachers, and schools benefit from our service, along with families and communities.

I understand that AI comes with very real risks. But I also know from experience that it presents incredible opportunities to help people at unprecedented speed and scale. My hope is that the more we understand and communicate the good AI can do, the more “good AI” businesses, technologies, policies and regulations we can engender.

AI is an incredibly powerful, versatile tool, and it’s critical that we recognize its risks and do everything we can to support its hope and promise.

___

Maria Barrera is the founder of the chat-based coaching service Clayful Health, which is co-headquartered in Florida and California.