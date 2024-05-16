Ben Albritton, FRSCC endorse Keith Truenow to succeed Dennis Baxley

The Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee just endorsed Keith Truenow to succeed Sen. Dennis Baxley.

The Senate District 13 announcement marks the first endorsement by Senate Republicans’ political arm for an open seat.

Senate President-designate Ben Albritton said Truenow, a sittingRepresentative, had the background and experience to serve the district well.

“As a farmer, a business owner and a Veteran of the United States Air Force, Keith Truenow knows first-hand the challenges we face in the fight to keep Florida free and full of opportunity,” said Albritton, a Wauchula Republican.

“I am proud to endorse Keith and look forward to welcoming him to the Florida Senate because I know he will stand with hard working families to keep our taxes low, our communities safe and our economy growing.”

Truenow, a Tavares Republican, faces three Republican Primary opponents, grocery mogul Bowen Kou, former Clermont City Council member Ebo Entsuah and small business owner C.J. Blancett.

Through March, Truenow has raised the most outside funding for the race, more than $222,000 in his campaign account. But Kou, a political newcomer, has put almost $1.4 million out of pocket into the race.

Meanwhile, Entsuah, a former congressional aide to now-Gov. Ron DeSantis, has raised nearly $58,000 in his campaign account. Blancett collected a little more than $3,000.

The Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee so far has focused on defending incumbents during the election cycle, but the decision to back Truenow signals the political committee wants to play a role in choosing who will be the nominee in several open seats around the state as well.

Truenow first won election to the House in 2020 and is completing his second term.

Baxley, Senate President Pro Tempore, cannot seek another term due to term limits. He has already endorsed Truenow as his favored successor.