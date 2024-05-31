Honorable mention on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Ben Albritton

Whether most city dwellers know it or not, there’s farmland around Tampa Bay. Sen. Ben Albritton knows it, and the Wauchula Republican won’t let the Legislature ignore it.

The man likely to preside over the Senate next year in his day job owns the Benny Albritton Grove Service and earns a healthy income from Tropicana. That makes him a resident expert on the fruit product that has defined Florida’s identity for generations.

Albritton’s background has lent him instant credibility in Florida’s powerful agriculture industry, which has earned him awards from the Florida Farm Bureau as a “Champion of Agriculture.”

But he has also grown his legislative influence to its greatest height yet, and spent much of this Spring vetting the best candidates for Senate seats in Republican Primaries around the state.

He will take over as Senate President in November if Republicans hold onto the Senate after the election (a safe bet). Perhaps more important, he most likely will have played a significant role in forming the majority caucus after years working closely with current Senate President Kathleen Passidomo.

He rapidly built a strong reputation among his peers.

“Ben Albritton is as good as they come,” said Sen. Joe Gruters, a Sarasota Republican. “He is a relationship builder and has the ability to lead with grace and a steady hand. He is a citrus grower from Hardee County, and his work ethic and style match his upbringing. Ben is also a trusted friend and I can’t wait to work with him to make Florida the best it can possibly be.”

Sen. Jim Boyd, a Bradenton Republican in line to follow Albritton as Senate President, concurred.

“Ben is a servant leader that will guide the senate with grace and with the needs of his caucus always being in the forefront of his priorities,” Boyd said.

The work has also put him in tune with the needs not just of the rural heartland he’s represented for so long but of metropolitan Tampa Bay and beyond. He will soon have the final signoff in the Senate over the state’s annual budget.

He has hinted at a desire to bring back the Heartland Parkway, an envisioned connection from Central Florida to Southwest Florida that could significantly impact logistics in the entirety of West Florida.

While some may argue over the placement of a rural lawmaker on a list of Tampa Bay power players, the gavel seems to make everyone want you as a good neighbor. So it’s no surprise he received votes to land a mention on this list once again.

Methodology

We define the Tampa Bay region as Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco, but can also include Hernando, Polk or Sarasota — if the politicians from those counties impact either Pinellas or Hillsborough.

We define a politician as being in office or running for office.

Being first on a panelist’s list earns the politician 25 points, second earns them 24 points and so on, to where being listed 25th earns a politician one point. Points are added and, voilà, we have a list.

Special thanks go to our experienced and knowledgeable panelists, who were essential to developing the 2024 list: Christina Barker of the Vinik Family Office, Ashley Bauman of Mercury, Matthew Blair of Corcoran Partners, Ed Briggs of RSA Consulting, political consultant Maya Brown, Ricky Butler of the Pinellas Co. Sheriff’s Office, Reggie Cardozo of The Public Square, Ronald Christaldi of Schumaker, Ana Cruz of Ballard Partners, Justin Day of Capital City Consulting, Barry Edwards, Joe Farrell of Pinellas Realtors, pollster Matt Florell of Vicidial Group, Shawn Foster of Sunrise Consulting Group, Adam Giery of Strategos Group, political consultant Max Goodman, Mike Griffin of Savills, Natalie King of RSA Consulting, political consultant Benjamin Kirby, TECO Energy Regional Affairs Coordinator Shannon Love, Merritt Martin of Moffitt Cancer Center, Mike Moore of The Southern Group, political consultant Anthony Pedicini, Ron Pierce of RSA Consulting, J.C. Pritchett, pastor of St. Pete’s Faith Church, Darren Richards of Tucker/Hall, Preston Rudie of Catalyst Communications Group, Amanda Stewart of Johnston and Stewart, and Alan Suskey of Shumaker Advisors. With Michelle and Peter Schorsch.