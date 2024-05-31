Marco Rubio, Rick Scott won’t support Joe Biden appointments, budget requests after Donald Trump verdict

Both of Florida’s U.S. Senators say they won’t greenlight any Democratic priorities in the wake of Donald Trump’s criminal conviction.

U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, both Republicans, co-signed a letter declaring they won’t work with Democrats following what they consider an abuse of power. Both Florida Senators, along with most federal Republicans representing the state, criticized the May 30 verdict, and said charges were politically motivated as Trump runs against Democratic President Joe Biden.

U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah Republican and Trump ally, a day after the verdict posted a letter signed by eight GOP Senators saying the chamber would not work with the administration or the Democratic majority on an array of issues.

The Senators said they won’t allow any increase to non-security-related funding requested by the administration, will not vote to confirm any Biden appointees to any political or judicial openings, and won’t allow expedited consideration or passage of “Democrat legislation or authorities that are not directly relevant to the safety of the American people.”

“The White House has made a mockery of the rule of law and fundamentally altered our politics in an un-American war,” the letter reads. “As a Senate Republican conference, we are unwilling to aid and abet this White House in its project to tear this country apart.”

Scott reposted the letter on his own social media and endorsed Lee’s sentiment.

“100% agree. Our country is in real trouble,” the Naples Republican said. “Republicans must stand together and end this madness.”

Rubio is notably under consideration by Trump as a running mate during the 2024 Presidential Election. He also posted about the move Friday.

“Statements of outrage are no longer enough. So I hope every Republican Senator who is sickened by what the deranged left is doing to our country will join us in taking action in the Senate.”

Scott is up for re-election this year, and is also running for Senate Republican Leader.

Importantly, the New York criminal case, which surrounded hush money payment Trump allegedly paid to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep secret an extramarital sexual encounter, was brought by New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, not by the Justice Department or any member of the Biden administration.

But two separate court cases have continued in federal courts in Florida and Washington prosecuted by Special Counsel Alvin Bragg. A number of House Republicans have called frequently to defund those federal investigations.

Trump also faces charges in Georgia, where he is accused of conspiring to overturn election results there, but that case is being managed by Fulton County prosecutors. Like the New York case, that isn’t connected to any actions by the Justice Department.