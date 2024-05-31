No. 11 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Nick DiCeglie

State Sen. Nick DiCeglie proved last year that his star was rising, and this year he’s doing it again, jumping one spot on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians from No. 12 last year to No. 11 this year.

Now winding down his first term in the legislature’s upper chamber — after serving four years in the House and before that as Chair of the Pinellas County Republican Party — DiCeglie has provided a master class in how to navigate a hyperpartisan Legislature without seeming like a hyperpartisan.

DiCeglie has supported much of the conservative agenda in the Senate, and that coming from Gov. Ron DeSantis in the executive branch, but his priorities have sought to serve all Floridians, not just those who hang out in the red column.

“Sen. Nick DiCeglie has established himself as one of the most influential politicians in Tampa Bay. His impactful committee assignments and legislative achievements have contributed to his position. Serving as the Chair of the Transportation Committee and Vice Chair of Banking and Insurance, Sen. DiCeglie has played a pivotal role in shaping policy and driving legislative progress,” RSA Consulting Vice President of Community and Government Affairs Edward Briggs said.

“This year, his work on SB 280 (Vacation Rentals), SB 684 (Residential Building Permits) and SB 1226 (Department of Transportation Package) has significantly impacted the region, showcasing his dedication to enhancing infrastructure, housing, and regulatory frameworks for the benefit of all Floridians.

DiCeglie, like his predecessor Jeff Brandes, often hones in on timely issues facing Floridians. This past Legislative Session, DiCeglie championed legislation requiring disclaimers on political advertisements or electioneering communication that utilizes artificial intelligence. DiCeglie’s version of the bill didn’t clear, but the House companion did, notching a victory for the Senator on the issue.

The legislation responded to an increasing prevalence of AI-generated images, often called “deepfakes,” that portray individuals in situations or places that aren’t real. The threat is serious regardless of political affiliation.

Bloomberg reported in September that such content in political campaigns has become “the wild west for campaign lawyers.” The report points to an altered clip of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren depicting her as saying that GOP votes “could threaten the integrity of the election,” and another from DeSantis’ now-defunct presidential campaign using a deepfake of former President Donald Trump — who was his top rival for the GOP nomination — hugging and kissing former White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci.

DiCeglie also found success on an issue that has long been elusive: vacation rentals. His measure (SB 280) provides limited regulation over such rentals and tools for local governments to ensure they are able to crack down on nuisance properties.

This issue has for years been a battle between property rights and regulation, as residents in local beach communities struggled with an influx of vacation rentals ripe for partying and chaos that disrupts the otherwise quiet communities.

“Quite simply, small beach communities like mine have to accept that vacation rentals are here to stay. We don’t have to accept irresponsible and inappropriate conduct, which would never be tolerated by long-term tenants, destroying our communities and quality of life,” DiCeglie wrote in an op-ed ahead of the 2024 Legislative Session, arguing that “the middle ground is elusive, but it is possible.”

And the Indian Rocks Beach-based Senator also proved a dedicated warrior for bringing home the bacon.

This year, he sought more than $100 million in funding for local projects, including nearly $42 million for the University of South Florida.

He filed 59 appropriations requests, including for a new fire station, land acquisition for water conservation, workforce housing, an animal shelter and more.

He was successful in getting $300,000 added to the budget for High School High Tech 2.0, a program expansion to The Able Trust program that gives high school students with disabilities opportunities to explore jobs or post-secondary education options that lead to high-demand careers.

DiCeglie isn’t up for re-election until 2026. But if past is prologue, he’s set up well to keep his service rolling. DiCeglie first secured election to Senate District 18 in 2022, winning with 54% of the vote over Democrat Eunic Ortiz. He proved an effective fundraiser during that race, bringing in more than $1.4 million raised between his campaign account and affiliated political committee, The Economic Freedom Committee.

Methodology

We define the Tampa Bay region as Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco, but can also include Hernando, Polk or Sarasota — if the politicians from those counties impact either Pinellas or Hillsborough.

We define a politician as being in office or running for office.

Being first on a panelist’s list earns the politician 25 points, second earns them 24 points and so on, to where being listed 25th earns a politician one point. Points are added and, voilà, we have a list.

