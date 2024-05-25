May 25, 2024
Donald Trump prepares Libertarian talk
Donald Trump. Image via AP.

Associated PressMay 25, 20242min3

DOnald Trump
Robert Kennedy Jr. is in the former President's sights.

Donald Trump is addressing the Libertarian National Convention on Saturday night, courting a segment of mostly conservative voters that has often been skeptical of the Republican former president while trying to ensure attendees aren’t drawn to independent White House hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Libertarian Party will pick its presidential nominee during the gathering at a Washington hotel that wraps up Sunday. Kennedy, who ran in the Democratic primary before switching to an independent bid, addressed the convention Friday but has indicated he’s not interested in being the Libertarian nominee.

Polls have shown for months that most voters — even a majority of Democrats — don’t want a 2020 rematch between Trump and Democratic President Joe Biden. That dynamic could potentially boost support for an alternative like the Libertarian nominee or Kennedy, whose bid has allies of both Biden and Trump concerned that he could be a spoiler.

In his own speech at the Libertarian convention Friday, Kennedy accused Trump and Biden alike of trampling on personal liberties in response to the pandemic that spanned their presidencies. Trump bowed to pressure from public health officials and shut down businesses, he said, while Biden was wrong to mandate vaccines for millions of workers.

Republished with permission of the Associated Press.

Associated Press

3 comments

  • Impeach Biden

    May 25, 2024 at 7:48 am

    Interesting how this site continues to post pictures of what appears to be an angry Trump. Could you post pictures of Biden then with that stare into space as he lost and has no idea where he is. Lets keep it fair shall we?

    Reply

    • Ocean Joe

      May 25, 2024 at 8:29 am

      Trump is angry a lot. Maybe you’d be like that if you inherited $400,000,000. Or if you had to pay hookers not to talk. Or if you suffered from bone spurs. Or if your casinos went broke. Or if all 3 of your wives looked a lot like EJ Carroll. Or if you told the country bleach might cure covid. Or if you torpedoed a border bill putting yourself over your country as usual. Or if Trump sparkling water was no longer available. Or if you presided over a pandemic like a deer in the headlights. Or if your plan to repeal and replace the ACA went down in flames. Or if you failed to blackmail Ukraine’s leader into inventing dirt for your campaign. Need I continue?
      Of course you’d be angry too. Angry enough to send a mob to ransack our democracy on Jan 6.
      IB, you’d make a good RFK voter…go for it.

      Reply

      • Impeach Biden

        May 25, 2024 at 8:41 am

        Thanks but no thanks Ocean. I made that mistake back in 1992 (Perot). I won’t do that again. Oops. There goes Tennessee Rick’s fantasy that I am 19.🤣

        Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Categories