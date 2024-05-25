Takeaways from Tallahassee — What’s past is prologue … maybe

The “red wave” hit the Sunshine State in a big way in 2022, handing double-digit wins to Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and delivering GOP supermajorities in both chambers of the state Legislature.

In the two years since, onlookers have debated whether Republicans’ dominance at the polls is a sign of a sea change or the electoral equivalent of a 50-year storm.

The Leroy Collins Institute didn’t set out to answer that question, but its newly released dissection of the 2022 Election is certain to be elucidative to wonks of all walks of life, whether they’ve spent the past two years celebrating historic victories or ruminating on earth-shattering defeats.

The 2022 Florida Election Study includes all of the stats political junkies have been harping on since Election Day in one comprehensive package.

When it comes to Republicans’ dominance last cycle, it was, indeed, as much a function of Democratic voter malaise as GOP voter turnout — Republicans bested them 45%- 33% at the polls two years ago compared to 40%- 39% in 2020.

The report also covers voting method preferences (spoiler alert: vote-by-mail’s popularity continues to rise), views on election integrity, as well as demographics and attitudes toward voting expressed in a detailed public opinion survey.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and is as applicable to elections as it is to investments. Still, recent election data and trends in voter sentiment offer valuable insight into whether Floridians should buckle down for another red wave or prep their ponchos for some purple(ish) rain.

“We are coming up on another pivotal election, and these are important findings that will help us better predict what might happen this fall and help us to understand what we find in our 2024 report,” said LeRoy Collins Institute Director Lonna Atkeson. “Having benchmarks from both 2020 and 2022 will allow us to put 2024 in context. With voter turnout, for example, we’re interested in seeing whether or not the distribution of party voters represents a new normal for Florida.”

The full report is linked here.

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Jordan Sexton, and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

— Take 5 —

Another one: A new federal lawsuit filed in South Florida is challenging Florida’s state House and congressional maps. This new complaint alleges state officials wrongly used race as a motivating factor to create non-compact districts. The lawsuit focuses on four U.S. House seats and seven state House jurisdictions. All are located in Southwest and South Florida and are currently represented by Republicans. This legal challenge joins three other ongoing lawsuits against the congressional and legislative maps passed by the Florida Legislature in 2022.

Zig-zag: A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction blocking an anti-immigration law that made it a felony to transport undocumented migrants into the state. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman was a setback for DeSantis, who had made the law a top priority in 2023. But a day after issuing the ruling, Altman said he was unsure whether or not the injunction should apply statewide or just to the groups and individuals who challenged the law in federal court. So, Altman is giving both sides until early June to make arguments about the scope of the decision.

A cup of complaint: Attorney General Ashley Moody took aim at Starbucks and asked the Florida Commission on Human Relations to investigate whether or not the coffee vendor is violating anti-discrimination laws due to its hiring practices. Moody — who filed a complaint with the commission — maintained that Starbucks has put in place what appears to be race-based quotas that require that a certain number of employees and managers to be Black, Indigenous or People of Color. Florida Democrats sharply criticized the investigation as a “sham.”

Batten down the hatches: National weather forecasters have issued an ominous forecast for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season, which starts June 1. This week, the NOAA National Weather Service predicted an above-normal season that could produce 17 to 25 named storms, including 4 to 7 projected major hurricanes that reach at least Category 3. Forecasters based their predictions on near-record warm ocean temperatures in the Atlantic and the development of wind conditions that are more favorable for tropical storm formation.

Reunited: DeSantis spent part of his week helping raise money for his friend turned foe turned friend again — former President Donald Trump. The Associated Press reported that DeSantis met with his allies in Fort Lauderdale, where he urged them to band together to help Trump defeat President Joe Biden. The Governor then did some fundraising on behalf of a super PAC that is backing Trump in the election. Trump called into the gathering and said, “Ron, I love that you’re back.”

— For the heroes —

DeSantis is ordering the U.S. and Florida flags to be flown at half-staff for Memorial Day to honor America’s service members who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The order is for all local and state buildings, installations and grounds from sunrise to noon Monday.

“On Memorial Day, we honor the heroes of the United States armed forces who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country,” DeSantis wrote in a memo to Brian Fienemann, Florida’s Director of Real Estate Development and Management.

“May we never forget the selfless bravery of the men and women who laid down their lives to protect their fellow citizens. Our hearts are heavy with gratitude for their unwavering commitment to protecting this nation’s highest ideal of freedom in the face of grave danger.”

According to a proclamation from the Governor, Florida is home to more than 1.4 million U.S. Armed Forces veterans.

“We are grateful for the soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, Guardians, Coast Guardsmen, and Merchant Mariners who died in the service of our nation that we might continue to enjoy the freedoms we so deeply cherish,” the proclamation says. “We encourage all Floridians to participate in appropriate ceremonies, activities, and programs to demonstrate support and recognize the contributions of our fallen warriors.”

Set yearly on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day was first observed May 30, 1868, under the order of the Grand Army of the Republican Commander-in-Chief John A. Logan. At the time, it was called “Decoration Day” for the practice of strewing flowers on the graves of Civil War soldiers. Logan’s order to observe the occasion was called the “Memorial Day Act,” according to the National Cemetery Administration.

Between when the Revolutionary War ended and May 2020, Military.com found that 646,596 American troops died in battle and more than 539,000 died from other, non-combat-related causes.

—To the rescue —

Attorney General Moody closed the book on 2023 this week when she announced that Special Agent William Porter of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was her pick for the Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award.

Porter earned the honor in part for responding to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s request for help locating a minor who was being held captive by a 37-year-old man.

The accused is suspected of orchestrating the child’s transport from Corpus Christi, Texas, to Gainesville using promises of “a better life” as a lure. Instead, the child was tortured and subject to numerous acts of physical abuse and sexual assault.

Porter proved instrumental in rescuing the child when he followed up Texas investigators’ evidence tying an IP address linked to the victim’s social media account to a Gainesville residence.

The investigation also revealed that a female subject came to the residence and participated in the repeated violations of the victim.

“I am proud to name Special Agent William Porter our 2023 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Agent Porter’s diligence and resourcefulness working with Florida and Texas authorities resulted in the arrests of two human traffickers and the rescue of a young trafficking victim. I am honored to recognize his service and the exemplary work of all of our 2023 award nominees.”

— Arrive alive —

Memorial Day is for celebrating the soldiers who gave their lives defending the U.S., not mourning the teen drivers who die in preventable car accidents.

While that’s not revelatory info to most Americans, statistics show that Memorial Day weekend marks the start of a stretch with a fittingly morbid title: The 100 Deadly Days of Summer.

Over the three-month span, which overlaps with summer vacation, an average of seven Americans will die in an auto accident involving a teen driver every day. While youths don’t comprise all the victims, car crashes have long been the leading cause of death for 16- to 19-year-olds.

And for every casualty, there are dozens of injuries — many of them severe. According to the new “Arrive Alive Crash Dashboard” launched by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, teens were involved in nearly 20,000 crashes during last year’s Deadly Days.

Attorney General Moody wants Florida parents to do their part to buck the trend by sitting down with their teens and having a frank discussion about safe driving habits — and it shouldn’t be a one-time thing, either.

Some launching points: Be clear, direct and firm when setting curfews and passenger limits; emphasize the importance of seat belt usage; and hammer home that texting while driving is a non-starter. Parents and guardians should likewise strive to practice what they preach — hearing a teen shout, “I learned it from you,” is a tired trope, and there’s no excuse for giving your young driver a valid reason to trot it out.

“The summer travel season begins this weekend, and so does heightened risks on our nation’s roadways. Ahead of what is expected to be a record-breaking Memorial Day travel weekend, I am asking Floridians to exercise caution, be patient and avoid distractions behind the wheel,” Moody said.

“Florida lost 83 travelers in car crashes last year between Memorial Day and Labor Day. By teaming up with FHP, FDOT and MADD and warning teen drivers now, we are hoping that we can prevent fatal crashes this summer.”

Moody, Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gary Howze, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue and Mothers Against Drunk Driving Program Manager Sharon Hall are encouraging parents to scope out FLHSMV’s tip list before Deadly Days kicks off — if tragedy strikes, it would be a painful thing to regret.

— Knowledge is power —

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis wants Floridians impacted by recent severe storms in the Panhandle and Big Bend area, as well as those who could be impacted by future severe weather, to know their rights.

Patronis championed legislation last year establishing a recission period of 30 days — the amount of time a consumer has to cancel a contract — after a storm or 10 days after a public adjuster contract was signed to allow consumers to back out of bad deals.

“Following recent severe storms and tornadoes, parts of the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend are currently under a declared state of emergency which means that if you, a neighbor or a loved one have signed a public adjuster contract to repair your roof or your home, you still have 18 more days to rescind that contract without any penalties,” Patronis said.

“Keep in mind that under Florida law, it is the responsibility of the homeowner to send the notice of cancellation by certified mail at the address specified in the contract. People are most vulnerable right after a storm and just want power, A/C and their homes to be repaired as soon as possible. After the storm has passed, if you have not received the goods or services you requested and want to terminate your contract, the clock is ticking!”

For those unsure whether they’ve signed a bad contract, a toll-free insurance consumer help line is available at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (693-5236) or at PrepareFL.com.

Last year’s legislation also aims to save consumers money when suffering a complete property loss as a result of bad weather by capping at 1% the amount a public adjuster may receive from an insurance claim if the insurance company provides payment within 14 days of the date of loss or 10 days after the date the public adjuster contract was signed.

— The week in appointments —

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority — The Governor this week appointed Stephanie Kopelousos and Joe Nunziata to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. Kopelousos is the District Administrator of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District and previously worked in DeSantis’ office as the Director of Legislative & Intergovernmental Affairs, was the County Manager for the Clay County Board of County Commissioners and was appointed Secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation in 2007. Kopelousos earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Alabama. Nunziata is the co-CEO of FBC Mortgage. He serves on the boards of the FBC Mortgage Charitable Foundation, the Seminole and Orange County Sheriff Foundations and the Advent Hospital Foundation. Nunziata, who earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida was named the 2015 “Executive of the Year” by the Orlando Business Journal and was the recipient of the Ernst & Young “Entrepreneur of the Year” Award in 2017.

Gainesville-Alachua County Regional Airport Authority — DeSantis appointed Brian Crawford, Wesley Maul and Staci Sims to the Gainesville-Alachua County Regional Airport Authority this week. Crawford is the founder and principal of Concept Companies. He is a current board member of Flagler Hospital Health Services and Lacerta Therapeutics. Crawford attended Criswell Bible College. Maul owns Admiral Strategy Group. He previously served as the Director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management. Maul earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and economics and his law degree from the University of Florida. Sims is the COO of the Florida Farm Bureau Federation. She is currently appointed to the Florida Commission on the Status of Women and previously served as the General Counsel and Director of Government and Community Affairs for the Florida Farm Bureau Federation. She earned her bachelor’s degree in food and resource economics and her law degree from UF.

— Cashback —

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Energy is hosting an informational webinar to inform consumers about the state’s various energy rebate programs.

The webinar will also seek input from consumers about the design and implementation of programs.

The webinar will be May 29 at 2 p.m., with registration available here. Those unable to attend the webinar can find information on a webpage dedicated to Florida energy rebates.

The state has allocated about $346 million to help residents reduce energy costs by improving energy efficiency in their homes through qualified energy efficiency upgrades, retrofits and efficient appliances.

Those rebates are not currently available as the state seeks feedback and establishes programs.

Those interested in providing feedback outside the webinar can do so on the dedicated webpage.

— Tallahassee twister assistance —

The Florida Department of Commerce has approved $640,000 in emergency loans to 18 businesses affected by the tornadoes in the Big Bend region earlier this month, the agency said this week.

The money comes from the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, which provides short-term loans at zero interest using state funds that must be repaid. The maximum loan amount per entity is $50,000.

“Under Gov. DeSantis’ leadership, (the Department of Commerce) quickly launched the Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan to immediately provide small businesses with this cash-in-hand to keep employees on payroll, make critical repairs and get their doors back open,” Florida Secretary of Commerce Alex Kelly said in a released statement. “We know that our local small businesses rely on daily operations to keep them afloat. We are thrilled to already get over $500,000 out the door to these businesses.”

A pair of tornadoes ripped through Tallahassee on May 10, leaving one person dead and causing considerable damage to homes and businesses, knocking out power to more than 30,000 at one point.

So far, 107 businesses have filled out the agency’s Business Damage Assessment survey. Businesses affected by the storms in North Florida in Baker, Columbia, Escambia, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Suwannee, Taylor, and Wakulla counties are eligible for the program but must apply before July 10.

Those interested in applying find more information online.

— Watch your step —

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reminding the public to be mindful of nesting sea turtles and shorebirds as they hit the sand in celebration of Memorial Day — and all other days this summer.

FWC is urging beachgoers to give turtles and shorebirds their space, remove beach furniture and trash before leaving for the day, keep beaches clean and dark and never disturb a nest.

“Getting too close (50 feet or less) to nesting sea turtles can cause them to leave the beach before they complete the nesting process,” said Dr. Robbin Trindell, lead of the FWC’s Sea Turtle Management Program. “By always giving nesting turtles space, you can help marine turtles have another successful nesting season in Florida this year.”

It’s important to note that FWC’s reminder is not a suggestion — it’s law. Harming, harassing or taking nesting sea turtles, their eggs or their hatchlings is a third-degree felony, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and/or five years behind bars.

Shorebirds need space, too, and Floridians should be prepared to give them a wider berth than sea turtles.

“People can help with nesting success of water birds by keeping at least 300 feet from nesting shorebirds, seabirds and wading birds,” said Florencia Morales, the FWC coordinator for the Florida Shorebird Alliance. “By giving nesting water birds plenty of space, you can help avoid causing them to flush from their nesting sites, which would leave vulnerable eggs and chicks exposed to the elements and predators.”

FWC’s website includes numerous resources for those curious about nesting water birds and nesting sea turtles. Floridians are encouraged to report to the FWC if they witness anyone disturbing a sea turtle or nest or if they see sea turtles that are sick, injured, entangled or dead. Reports can be made online or by calling 888-404-FWCC.

— It’s back! —

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is starting the hype train for what it’s billing as “everyone’s favorite conservation event of the year.”

Looking past whether and how FWC is empowered to speak on behalf of everyone, the event in question is indeed a favorite among conservationists as well as Floridians who go full NIMBY regarding venomous foreign fish.

The Lionfish Challenge is a free tournament open to recreational and commercial competitors of all ages around the state of Florida. The goal is simple: Get as many lionfish as humanly possible out of state waterways.

While excising foreign invasive species could be considered a prize in and of itself, the anglers with the top tallies at the end of the contest (it started yesterday and ends Sept. 2) will get something tangible from FWC — no word on what, but past years have featured SCUBA gear and, of course, a spot in the FWC Lionfish Hall of Fame.

FWC will rank commercial competitors on poundage and recreational competitors on the number of individual lionfish removed. Each prong is split into five tiers, with 50 pounds/25 lionfish at the low end and 800 pounds/600 lionfish at the top.

Lionfish have been in FWC’s crosshairs for years.

The nuisance fish are native to the Pacific, but they’ve been abundant in Florida waters ever since the mid-1990s when Hurricane Andrew flung a handful of exceptionally prolific aquarium specimens into the ocean.

— Winner, winner! —

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book and her nonprofit, Lauren’s Kids, just won a Gracie Award in the original online video category for their “Think, Feel, Act” anti-child sexual abuse safety video.

Book accepted the award at the Alliance for Women in Media’s annual Gracies Gala in Beverly Hills.

“We are so honored,” Book said.

“Child sexual abuse knows no bounds, with 1 in 3 girls and 1 in 5 boys being abused before graduating high school, and 1 in 5 children who touch computers being sexually solicited online. Armed with the knowledge that 95% of this abuse is preventable through education and awareness, we are empowering and teaching children personal safety from a place of fun, not fear.”

The Alliance for Women in Media was formed in 1951 as American Women in Radio and Television. Nearly a quarter-century later, the organization created the annual award program to recognize individuals in the media who reflect women’s changing roles, issues and concerns.

This year marks the organization’s 49th anniversary of the Gracie Awards, which recognize individual achievements and exemplary programming by, for and about women.

But it’s not the first time Book and Lauren’s Kids earned a nod from the organization. Lauren’s Kids also won a Gracie in 2022 for “Journey Home,” a TV program documenting the rebuilding of the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center after it was damaged by Hurricane Michael.

This year’s award comes less than a month after Book completed a 1,500 trek across Florida to spread awareness about child abuse and how communities can better prevent it. The one-month undertaking, “Walk in My Shoes,” saw Book crisscross through the state from Key West to Panama City while partnering with numerous groups and organizations, including Bikers Against Child Abuse, Kristi House Children’s Center in Miami, Project HELP in Naples, the Women’s Center of Jacksonville and many others.

Book and her crew traveled up to 25 miles a day in April, which is recognized as National Sexual Assault Awareness Month and National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The trek also highlighted local resources and included classroom visits where Book taught lessons from her foundation’s Emmy Award-winning, nationally used Safer Smart Kids and Safer, Smarter Teens abuse-prevention programs.

She began the “Walk in My Shoes” effort in 2010.

— Disaster prep —

Florida’s sales tax holiday on disaster preparedness items — the first of two this year — starts June 1, the start of hurricane season, and lasts for two weeks.

Tallahassee lawmakers Sen. Corey Simon and Rep. Allison Tant will join representatives from the Florida Retail Federation on Wednesday at the Apalachee Ridge Estates Technology and Learning Center to promote awareness of the holiday among consumers.

They’ll hand out hurricane kits and discuss the importance of hurricane preparedness.

Items included in the holiday run the gamut from generators and batteries to pet food. Click here for a list of the items that will be sales tax-free.

The second sales tax holiday for disaster preparedness items will run from Aug. 24-Sept. 6.

The holiday was one of four sales tax holiday breaks included in SB 7073, the tax cut package signed by DeSantis on May 7.

Others are the back-to-school sales tax holiday running July 29-Aug. 4; the holiday for tools Sept. 1-7; and the sales tax holiday on event tickets and outdoor goods that will last all of July.

— Reraising the tent —

Florida State University’s Flying High Circus is beginning a long road to recovery after being torn to tatters by three tornadoes that ripped through Tallahassee on May 10.

It’s unclear how much the effort will cost. But the tent will again go up, thanks to ample monetary support and well-wishing for the effort through calls, emails, texts and social media posts the school has seen since the storm struck.

“The legacy is strong. We’re resilient, and the show must go on,” FSU alum Nicole Viverito, who works in the FSU Office of Research and whose father performed in the circus from 1969-1973, told FSU News Wednesday.

The FSU Flying High Circus began in the mid-1960s and was the only collegiate circus in the nation with a big-top tent. It has a fully operational production, led by Director Chad Mathews, with onstage acrobatics, aerial acts, clowning, dancing and a ringmaster.

A recovery fundraiser has been set up to aid rebuilding efforts and future expansion. Donations are tax-deductible.

— Honoring an ace —

Florida A&M University administrators, students and staff recently joined Leon County and Tallahassee officials to unveil new road signage honoring an alum who broke color barriers in tennis.

The road that runs through the heart of FAMU’s campus was re-christened “Althea Gibson Way” after American tennis icon Althea Gibson, whom FAMU recruited on an athletic scholarship in 1949.

The following year, Gibson became the first African American to compete at the U.S. National Championships. In 1956, she became the first Black person to win the French open and within a year sat at No. 1 in the world rankings.

By the time she retired, she’d won 56 singles and doubles titles, including Wimbledon and U.S. Open championships, and was twice voted The Associated Press’ “Female Athlete of the Year.” Then she became the first Black member of the Ladies Professional Golf Association.

“She was a trailblazer,” FAMU President Larry Robinson told attendees at renaming ceremony in front of the school’s Al Lawson Multipurpose Center.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey added, “By honoring her in this way, (we) make her legacy and contributions to both athletics and civil rights even more prominent within our community and help introduce future generations to her groundbreaking achievements.”

— Capitol Directions —

Ron DeSantis — Up arrow — The prodigal apple polisher has returned.

Manny Diaz — Up arrow — His name carries hella weight on a ‘personal references’ page.

Coco Gauff — Up arrow — When in Rome … do the same thing you do in Florida, but with a megaphone and worldwide audience.

Dave Kerner — Down arrow — Great, now every college freshman is going to pretend they got one of these second-rate IDs when the bouncer scoffs at their fake.

Hamburger Mary’s — Down arrow — Wait, we thought Orlando was ‘woke?’ Does that mean ‘sleepy’ now? What’s a Skibidi Toilet?

Starbucks — Crossways arrow — The way the AG is going after ‘em, you’d think the honey ginger simple syrup was a fentanyl distillate.

Disney — Up arrow — Survey says: Americans have a short memory.

Tom Leek — Up arrow — If it wasn’t clear that the trial bar lit $1.5M on fire before FRSCC endorsed, it is now.

Debbie Mayfield — Crossways arrow — It’s a tad wordy, but Complete And Total Endorsement vs. Doster will be a good midcard in August.

Carolina Amesty — Up arrow — It took her a while, but she finally learned that folding is sometimes the best move.

Fentrice Driskell — Up arrow — The blue team landed a blue chipper with Leonard Spencer in HD 45.

Sam Greco — Up arrow — We don’t want to say how many sitting GOP lawmakers are backing him because he’ll probably add three more by the time this hits Insta.

David Smith — Up arrow — At the rate he’s going, DJJ will need a budget bump to buy more bookshelves.

Rep. Blackface — Down arrow — Preorder now on Amazon: And Give Up Vaudeville? How Anthony Sabatini scraped through UF law despite his inability to draft a halfway cogent filing for his disgraced client.

Everglades Foundation — Down arrow — Who knew the River of Grass was full of this much dirty laundry?

Florida Mosquito Control Association — Up arrow — We’re not throwing shade on DEET or Citronella, but the folks at FMCA are the real heroes.

Lauren’s Kids — Up arrow — Is there a better addendum to her 1,500-mile walk across Florida than a 15-step walk to a Beverly Hills awards stage?

John Dailey — Up arrow — Sit down and catch your breath for a minute while we go find you one of those NAVY hats!

Jeremy Matlow — Down arrow — The city manager who got the grid back up a little over a week after three tornadoes ripped through town is doing a bad job? Sure, bud.

The O’Doski Family — Prayers hands — Like the man said, we gotta mourn our mommas.

James Miller — Halo — His complete presence in life makes his absence all the harder. Rest in peace.