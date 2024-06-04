No. 3 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Lawrence McClure

Some lawmakers take years to comprehend the legislative process, even if they’ve long followed politics. Not Lawrence McClure.

The Dover Republican, elected to office in 2017, established himself rapidly as a master of brokering deals in Tallahassee. While he enjoyed the benefit of becoming a redshirt freshman with a full Session under his belt before his first full term started, he wasted no time learning the mechanics and subtleties.

“Almost a decade ago, when I first met Lawrence McClure, I was showing him the ropes in Tallahassee,” said political consultant Anthony Pedicini, co-founder of Strategic Image Management who worked on McClure’s campaigns. “These days, Florida Politicos walk along paths Lawrence has forged.”

As the 36-year-old McClure prepares a final two-year term in the House, the reward for his process and mastery will most likely be one of the most coveted tools in the Legislature: the House Appropriations Committee gavel. That gives the experienced lawmaker control over the power of the purse.

“It would be very difficult to find another individual, elected or not, as well-positioned, well-informed and well-liked as Chair McClure,” Johnston & Stewart co-founder Jeff Johnston said.

“He understands policy, budget and politics and how those three subjects are delicately intertwined. What he has been able to accomplish for the Tampa Bay area is nothing short of incredible and what he has achieved at a state level is unmatched.”

Lawmakers constitutionally have only one responsibility each Session: passing a budget. McClure will run the show on that duty, at least on the House side of the Capitol. This year, he served as Vice Chair to Rep. Tom Leek as the Ormond Beach Republican negotiated a $117.5 billion plan to lay on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk. That was more than a 0.8% increase from the prior year, and trend lines suggest there will be even more on the line in 2025.

But as Chair of the State Affairs Committee this year, McClure also played a critical policy role in Tallahassee. That meant shepherding some of the most complex and controversial bills to the House floor, but also serving as a graveyard for many more.

Whether watching high-emotion debates about gun control or nixing a controversial elections rewrite days after the committee debuted it, McClure managed the process with appropriate finesse. Not all of that was in conversations airing on The Florida Channel, as McClure worked with leadership and rank membership behind the scenes on fine policy discussions.

The deep comprehension of The Process has established McClure’s reputation as one of the most effective policymakers in Tallahassee.

“If Lawrence McClure says, ‘I’ll take care of it,’ consider it done,” said Natalie Brown, government and community affairs consultant for RSA Consulting Group. “His name may not be on it, but his fingerprints are. He’s willing to work across the aisle and has built deep wells of trust with colleagues in both chambers. Operating quietly behind the scenes, Rep. McClure negotiates with a firm, guiding hand.”

And often, Tampa Bay reaped specific benefits as a result.

“He played a significant role in bringing the $570 million collected by the now defunct transportation sales tax back to Hillsborough County,” Brown said, “and he is a key player in Speaker-designate (Daniel) Perez’s leadership team. His knowledge of complex policy areas and meaningful relationships will serve him well as Chair of Appropriations.”

Perez, a Miami Republican, like McClure won election in a 2017 Special Election, making the lawmakers part of a sort of micro-class of lawmakers. That could bring a different level of influence than even other core members of Perez’s team.

“To see Lawrence McClure’s name on a list of Tampa Bay’s most powerful politicians is neither surprising nor accidental. But for so many of us who know him best, one of the last words we’d use to describe Lawrence would be ‘politician.’ That’s because to his core, Lawrence is a businessman and a family man,” Perez said.

“He’s brought a rare and powerful skill set to the Florida House to make our chamber, and our state, a better place. His ability to manage risk, collaborate, and work toward solutions in the face of gridlock makes him an amazing leader. But it’s his love and devotion to his family in all that he does that he does, that I believe, gives him the foundation to be the extraordinary leader he is for his community and our state.”

But don’t expect McClure to name-drop in pretentious fashion as he ushers proposals to fruition.

“Lawrence McClure is quite possibly one of the most understated powerhouses in the Florida Legislature,” Pedicini said. “Theodore Roosevelt coined the phrase: ‘Walk softly and carry a big stick.’ Lawrence McClure walks more silently than a ninja and carries a bazooka.

“He’s been involved in crafting some of the largest deals in the Legislature, yet almost no one outside of his Plant City-based district knows his name — and he prefers it that way. He is a trusted partner in negotiations because he always keeps his word. He is fiercely loyal to his friends and never abandons a fight. He works tirelessly to make Tampa Bay a better place, not only for his own children but for everyone’s children.”

Among colleagues, McClure’s commitment to his family remains a source of admiration and significant respect.

“I admire Lawrence so much because he puts his family first,” said Rep. Will Robinson, a Bradenton Republican. “That can be a difficult thing for some to do while in politics. Not at all for Lawrence.”

The balancing act of personal and professional responsibilities impresses, but also shows the qualities that allow the one-time environmental engineer the ability to handle power with gravitas.

“Lawrence is a policy and political beast,” Robinson added.

“There is nothing he won’t engage with you on. I have tremendous respect for his policy skills as he can take the most complicated topic and work through the issues and inevitably find a reasonable solution. He may not search for his next headline and certainly doesn’t seek the credit, but make no mistake about it, he is involved and working on solving the issue. We are blessed in the Tampa Bay Area to have him working to solve issues of such importance for our area.”

Methodology

We define the Tampa Bay region as Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco, but can also include Hernando, Polk or Sarasota — if the politicians from those counties impact either Pinellas or Hillsborough.

We define a politician as being in office or running for office.

Being first on a panelist’s list earns the politician 25 points, second earns them 24 points and so on, to where being listed 25th earns a politician one point. Points are added and, voilà, we have a list.

Special thanks go to our experienced and knowledgeable panelists, who were essential to developing the 2024 list: Christina Barker of the Vinik Family Office, Ashley Bauman of Mercury, Matthew Blair of Corcoran Partners, Ed Briggs of RSA Consulting, political consultant Maya Brown, Ricky Butler of the Pinellas Co. Sheriff’s Office, Reggie Cardozo of The Public Square, Ronald Christaldi of Schumaker, Ana Cruz of Ballard Partners, Justin Day of Capital City Consulting, Barry Edwards, Joe Farrell of Pinellas Realtors, pollster Matt Florell of Vicidial Group, Shawn Foster of Sunrise Consulting Group, Adam Giery of Strategos Group, political consultant Max Goodman, Mike Griffin of Savills, Natalie King of RSA Consulting, political consultant Benjamin Kirby, TECO Energy Regional Affairs Coordinator Shannon Love, Merritt Martin of Moffitt Cancer Center, Mike Moore of The Southern Group, political consultant Anthony Pedicini, Ron Pierce of RSA Consulting, J.C. Pritchett, pastor of St. Pete’s Faith Church, Darren Richards of Tucker/Hall, Preston Rudie of Catalyst Communications Group, Amanda Stewart of Johnston and Stewart, and Alan Suskey of Shumaker Advisors. With Michelle and Peter Schorsch.