June 4, 2024
Ashley Moody joins chorus of GOP leaders endorsing Tom Leek
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/7/24-Rep. Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, gives his farewell remarks, Thursday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

FLAPOL030724CH008
Florida's top legal officer called Leek a 'true friend to law enforcement.'

Attorney General Ashley Moody is adding her voice to the list of officials backing Republican Tom Leek’s state Senate campaign.

The Cabinet member is endorsing the state Representative’s bid to succeed state Sen. Travis Hutson in Senate District 7.

“Tom Leek has been a principled leader and a true friend to law enforcement and first responders throughout his impactful service in Florida,” Moody said. “I am proud to endorse his candidacy for the Florida Senate.”

Leek welcomed the support.

“Thank you to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody for this incredible endorsement of my candidacy for the Florida Senate, and for her steadfast leadership in making our state a stronger, safer Florida,” he said.

Moody is the latest in a string of high-profile endorsements from Republican leaders. The support came a day after Gov. Ron DeSantis also endorsed Leek.

Notably, Moody has long been rumored as a candidate for Governor in 2026, when DeSantis is termed out. She is serving a second term as Attorney General, and was the top vote-getter among all statewide candidates in both 2018 and 2022.

She follows Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis in backing Leek. U.S. Reps. Cory Mills and Michael Waltz are also supporting the Ormond Beach Republican, as are all Sheriffs representing portions in the district. Leek also has the support of the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee and Senate President-designate Ben Albritton.

Moody’s support also seems noteworthy as Leek remains the target of a negative ad campaign from a political committee apparently tied to trial lawyers.

Right now, Leek faces former professional wrestler Gerry James in a Republican Primary. James also ran two years ago against Hutson. Democrat George “T” Hill and independent Michael Gist have both filed for the seat as well.

But the Republican Primary is the fight to watch in the heavily Republican district, one where more than 69% of voters supported DeSantis’ re-election in 2022.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

Categories