No. 13 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Darryl Rouson

Is a politician’s life an open book? For most, the answer is yes and no. They have a public face and a private one, and who can blame them?

Sen. Darryl Rouson, a Democrat from St. Petersburg, is another story. Take a listen when he tells his story, and you will find few if any details that are not somehow related to the causes he has championed. The personal details, such as a period of addiction to crack cocaine or the financial stress it caused, are not there for their own sake but to strengthen his activism.

Among the most consistent of his messages is the ravages of addiction and the need to help those suffering from it. Thus in 2004, while President of the NAACP’s St. Petersburg branch, he entered a store that sold smoking products and destroyed items such as glass pipes that made smoking crack easier. His misdemeanor charge was upheld in court, but the same Judge withheld adjudication.

The details are often riveting and deeply personal. But the man telling the story is not so much baring his soul as building a case, brick by brick. It is instructive to remember that Rouson is first, last, and in between, a lawyer and an ambitious one at that. His manner on the legislative floor is typically eloquent but reserved, almost airtight in the way he seeks votes for causes he supports.

Rouson said he learned early in his political career — operating from the minority party — that effective governance requires common ground.

“I learned to attack the policy and not the person,” he said.

It shows in his voting record. He once joined former Sen. Jeff Brandes, a Republican, on legislation to reduce penalties against three-time offenders of driving without a license.

“But there are thousands walking around with convictions as felons,” Rouson said, noting that work remains on the issue. “We have not applied a retroactive provision to make them misdemeanors, which is certainly important to them”

Through his eight years in the House and another six in the Senate, he has sponsored legislation designed to help addicts and alcoholics recover, provide relief for those suffering from autism and sickle cell disease, protect workers at risk of heat exhaustion, give aid for the mentally ill; and more.

“Sen. Rouson has proven himself to be a powerfully effective legislator due to his ability to find common middle ground and make that the focus of conversation and debate,” said Ron Saunders, a former House Democratic Leader who worked with Rouson.

“As humans, there is so much different and unique about each of us, but there are also far more things we share in common. Constituents vote for and send elected officials to Tallahassee to be effective and productive and it would be hard to find a democratic state legislator who embodies these principles more. A persistent advocate for the right issues, he will champion legislation for years until it garners the awareness and appetite of the legislature to pass it and has no ego when it comes to who gets the credit.”

Since 2022, Rouson has served as Vice Chair of the powerful Appropriations Committee, a position he says no Black lawmaker has held in the last 20 years.

“Sen. Rouson’s superpower is his unwavering decency and genuine respect for others. As a Democrat in a super minority, he excels by earnestly seeking common ground and cultivating robust relationships, enabling him to successfully pass legislation in Florida’s increasingly challenging political landscape,” said Barry Edwards, a strategist, pollster and longtime adviser to Rouson.

“His approach harkens back to a bygone era in Florida and American politics, where the focus was on achieving tangible results for constituents rather than gaining attention through incendiary rhetoric.”

Helen Levine, a lobbyist for Corcoran Partners who previously worked for the University of South Florida and had many occasions to work with Rouson, similarly praised Rouson.

“Deep understanding of the appropriations process has been the hallmark of Sen. Rouson’s legislative career. All of his constituents are fortunate for his relentless advocacy, focus and success,” she said.

Rouson was born in New Orleans, the son of a school guidance counselor and a French teacher. He graduated from Xavier University and the University of Florida School of Law. He credits his mother, Vivian Rouson, with finding the words that broke through his own addiction, which ended 26 years ago. She did so in a letter he can still recite in its entirety, cutting off contact so long as he remained in active addiction.

“If you’re sick you can always come home,” she wrote. “But you can’t stay home unless you’re working on your problem.”

The letter offended Rouson so much, he did not speak to his mother for a year.

“Until finally I said, you know, that was my mother crying for help. I’m going to find a solution,” he said.

Rouson is also proud of the three-person law firm he founded, which has since merged with Rubenstein Law.

