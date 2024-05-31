South Florida AFL-CIO endorses ‘dedicated public servant’ Eileen Higgins for re-election

Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins is still unopposed less than two weeks from the 2024 election’s qualifying deadline, but she’s collecting endorsements like she’s in a competitive race.

Her latest is from the South Florida ALF-CIO, a coalition of 53 affiliated labor groups representing 239,000 union members and their households.

“Members of the South Florida AFL-CIO and workers across Miami-Dade County have been fortunate to have Commissioner Eileen Higgins as an ally through her tenure, and we enthusiastically endorse her for re-election,” said the group’s President, Jeffrey Mithell, in a prepared statement.

“Commissioner Higgins is a passionate and dedicated public servant who consistently defends workers’ rights. I have personally witnessed her take the fight for working people directly to Tallahassee, fighting for better wages, better conditions, and the dignity every worker deserves. We look forward to helping her win re-election.”

Since her upset election to the County Commission in June 2018, Higgins has built a reputation as a pro-labor policymaker. She’s backed legislation to expand Miami-Dade’s living wage requirements, provide paid sick leave to workers, and expand transit and workforce housing.

In 2020, she testified before Congress about subpar working conditions at Miami International Airport. She also flew up to Tallahassee to oppose bills designed to preempt local governments from requiring a living wage.

Other unions supporting her this year include SEIU 32BJ and SEIU Local 1991 — which together represent more than 180,000 health care, airport and property service workers, according to her campaign — and IAFF Metro Firefighters Local 1403.

Higgins also carries endorsements from Equality Florida Action PAC, Ruth’s List Florida and SAVE Action PAC.

As of March 31, she had about $648,000 in her campaign coffers to defend her seat.

“It’s an honor to receive the endorsement from the members of our South Florida AFL-CIO, an organization that does so much for working people,” she said in a statement. “Standing with and fighting for workers is a critical part of public service. At a time when unions are being attacked and threatened, it’s more important than ever to demand that workers are properly recognized and given the respect and dignity they deserve.”

District 5 covers the cities of Miami and Miami Beach, including the neighborhoods of Brickell, downtown Miami, Little Havana, Miami River, Mid Beach, The Roads, Shenandoah, Silver Bluff and West Flagler.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.