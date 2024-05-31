No. 12 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Ken Hagan

Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan is again being recognized by those in the region’s political class as one of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians, landing this year at No. 12, one spot behind his place on last year’s list.

Last year was the first time since 2019 that Hagan made the list. Back then, Hagan’s power was largely derived from his perch at the top of negotiations to woo the Tampa Bay Rays from the team’s home in St. Petersburg across the Bay to Hillsborough County. When the plan went kaput, Hagan dropped off.

But his reemergence last year and this year is perhaps more important.

As the longest-serving Republican on the Hillsborough County Commission, he holds veteran status over what is now a new(ish) majority on the dais. What’s more, Hagan is sometimes the Board’s swing vote on some issues.

“Ken Hagan should be known as The Godfather of Tampa Bay politics because he has built a long-term legacy of results and has found success while a member of both the majority and while in the minority of the Hillsborough County Commission,” GOP consultant Anthony Pedicini said of his client.

The Hillsborough County Commission, which briefly had a Democratic majority, flipped red in 2022 amid what became a red wave in Hillsborough and throughout Florida. The other three Republicans — Donna Cameron Cepeda, Mike Owen and Josh Wostal — are all new to politics. They’re also much more conservative than Hagan, an old-school Republican who revels in wheeling and dealing and isn’t afraid to vote his conscience even if it goes against his party.

For example, Hagan sided with Democrats late last year on a vote to ax arts funding.

“Hagan is a shrewd, calculating, and laser-beam-focused public servant who cares more about the nuts and bolts of government than he does about dogma or extreme ideology. Anyone wanting a policy victory in Hillsborough County Government should make their first stop at Ken Hagan’s office,” Pedicini added.

But sometimes tenure means more than anything, and with 22 years on the dais, Hagan has it.

Perhaps that’s why he is again serving as Commission Chair, a leadership role for which he was also tapped last year. Chair positions on local government Boards typically rotate each year, so back-to-back elections by colleagues to lead say a thing or two about the Board’s faith in his leadership.

As Chair, Hagan controls what makes it onto Commission agendas and when, and he oversees meetings ensuring decorum and leading discussion on issues.

And this year, Hagan was tested. In mid-May, Commissioners held a public hearing to discuss whether to allow the county to invest in Israeli bonds. It’s a contentious issue as the war between Hamas and Israel wages, and the death toll in Gaza continues to climb. Protests have rocked the country over divestment in Israel, and speakers at the Commission meeting echoed concerns about Israel committing genocide.

Typically, Republicans have dismissed protests as coming from extremists who they say are supporting a terrorist organization in Hamas. Democrats also typically support Israel, the nation’s most important ally, though are more sympathetic to concerns about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Hagan brought the item forward knowing full well it would lead to intense pushback and significant public comment from Palestinian supporters. In the end, the motion to allow investment in Israeli bonds passed with just one Commissioner voting against it, Pat Kemp. But it showed Hagan’s willingness to confront difficult topics.

As Hagan continues his leadership as Chair — especially during a Presidential Election year when issues tend to be more hyped and more partisan than usual — it will be interesting to watch how he navigates a blue county that seems to be shifting red, and whether that leadership will land him on next year’s list.

___

Methodology

We define the Tampa Bay region as Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco, but can also include Hernando, Polk or Sarasota — if the politicians from those counties impact either Pinellas or Hillsborough.

We define a politician as being in office or running for office.

Being first on a panelist’s list earns the politician 25 points, second earns them 24 points and so on, to where being listed 25th earns a politician one point. Points are added and, voilà, we have a list.

Special thanks go to our experienced and knowledgeable panelists, who were essential to developing the 2024 list: Christina Barker of the Vinik Family Office, Ashley Bauman of Mercury, Matthew Blair of Corcoran Partners, Ed Briggs of RSA Consulting, political consultant Maya Brown, Ricky Butler of the Pinellas Co. Sheriff’s Office, Reggie Cardozo of The Public Square, Ronald Christaldi of Schumaker, Ana Cruz of Ballard Partners, Justin Day of Capital City Consulting, Barry Edwards, Joe Farrell of Pinellas Realtors, pollster Matt Florell of Vicidial Group, Shawn Foster of Sunrise Consulting Group, Adam Giery of Strategos Group, political consultant Max Goodman, Mike Griffin of Savills, Natalie King of RSA Consulting, political consultant Benjamin Kirby, TECO Energy Regional Affairs Coordinator Shannon Love, Merritt Martin of Moffitt Cancer Center, Mike Moore of The Southern Group, political consultant Anthony Pedicini, Ron Pierce of RSA Consulting, J.C. Pritchett, pastor of St. Pete’s Faith Church, Darren Richards of Tucker/Hall, Preston Rudie of Catalyst Communications Group, Amanda Stewart of Johnston and Stewart, and Alan Suskey of Shumaker Advisors. With Michelle and Peter Schorsch.