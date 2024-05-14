‘A true champion for working people’: SEIU Local 1991 endorses Eileen Higgins for re-election

Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins continues to stack union endorsements.

Her re-election campaign just announced a nod from SEIU Local 1991, a collective bargaining group that represents more than 6,200 local health care workers.

It joins several other unions, including 32BJ SEIU and IAFF Metro-Dade Firefighters Local 1403, that are backing her bid to stay in office for four more years.

“Commissioner Eileen Higgins has earned our enthusiastic endorsement for re-election,” SEIU Local 1991 President Vicki Gonzalez said in a statement.

“She’s been a dedicated advocate, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with health care workers at our public health jewel Jackson Health System, fighting tirelessly for fair wages, decent working conditions, affordable housing, and enhanced public transportation. Commissioner Higgins is a true champion for working people, and her leadership has been instrumental in ensuring dignity and fair treatment for residents.”

Since her upset election to the County Commission in June 2018, Higgins has built a reputation as a pro-labor policymaker. Among other things, she’s backed legislation to expand Miami-Dade’s living wage requirements, provide paid sick leave to workers, and expand transit and workforce housing.

In 2020, she testified before Congress about subpar working conditions at Miami International Airport. She also flew up to Tallahassee to oppose bills designed to preempt local governments from requiring a living wage.

Higgins also carries endorsements from SAVE Action PAC, Ruth’s List Florida and Equality Florida Action PAC.

In a Tuesday statement, she said it is “an honor” to have support from SEIU Local 1991.

“Our healthcare workers are the backbone of our community, working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe, and I have been proud to fight alongside them throughout my time in elected office,” she said. “Together, we’re fighting to ensure our healthcare workers have the protections and support they need to do their jobs effectively and with dignity while earning fair wages so that they’re able to maintain high standards of patient care for our residents and families.”

She’s running unopposed so far for District 5, which covers parts of Miami and Miami Beach including the neighborhoods of Brickell, downtown Miami, Little Havana, Miami River, Mid Beach, The Roads, Shenandoah, Silver Bluff and West Flagler.

Potential candidates have until June 14 to file and qualify to run against her.

The Miami-Dade Commission is a technically nonpartisan body, as are its elections. Accordingly, all candidates will compete against one another in the Aug. 20 Primary Election, regardless of party affiliation.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the two top vote-earners will compete in a runoff culminating in the General Election on Nov. 5.