May 14, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘A true champion for working people’: SEIU Local 1991 endorses Eileen Higgins for re-election
Image via Eileen Higgins.

Jesse SchecknerMay 14, 20245min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Coral Gables group submits petitions to curb self-given City Hall pay raises

Culture WarsHeadlines

DeSantis administration seeks Congressional probe into migrant, refugee NGOs

HeadlinesTallahassee

How Tallahassee’s restaurant scene weathered the storm

Eileen Higgins
‘She's been a dedicated advocate, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with health care workers.’

Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins continues to stack union endorsements.

Her re-election campaign just announced a nod from SEIU Local 1991, a collective bargaining group that represents more than 6,200 local health care workers.

It joins several other unions, including 32BJ SEIU and IAFF Metro-Dade Firefighters Local 1403, that are backing her bid to stay in office for four more years.

“Commissioner Eileen Higgins has earned our enthusiastic endorsement for re-election,” SEIU Local 1991 President Vicki Gonzalez said in a statement.

“She’s been a dedicated advocate, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with health care workers at our public health jewel Jackson Health System, fighting tirelessly for fair wages, decent working conditions, affordable housing, and enhanced public transportation. Commissioner Higgins is a true champion for working people, and her leadership has been instrumental in ensuring dignity and fair treatment for residents.”

Since her upset election to the County Commission in June 2018, Higgins has built a reputation as a pro-labor policymaker. Among other things, she’s backed legislation to expand Miami-Dade’s living wage requirements, provide paid sick leave to workers, and expand transit and workforce housing.

In 2020, she testified before Congress about subpar working conditions at Miami International Airport. She also flew up to Tallahassee to oppose bills designed to preempt local governments from requiring a living wage.

Higgins also carries endorsements from SAVE Action PACRuth’s List Florida and Equality Florida Action PAC.

In a Tuesday statement, she said it is “an honor” to have support from SEIU Local 1991.

“Our healthcare workers are the backbone of our community, working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe, and I have been proud to fight alongside them throughout my time in elected office,” she said. “Together, we’re fighting to ensure our healthcare workers have the protections and support they need to do their jobs effectively and with dignity while earning fair wages so that they’re able to maintain high standards of patient care for our residents and families.”

She’s running unopposed so far for District 5, which covers parts of Miami and Miami Beach including the neighborhoods of Brickell, downtown Miami, Little Havana, Miami River, Mid Beach, The Roads, Shenandoah, Silver Bluff and West Flagler.

Potential candidates have until June 14 to file and qualify to run against her.

The Miami-Dade Commission is a technically nonpartisan body, as are its elections. Accordingly, all candidates will compete against one another in the Aug. 20 Primary Election, regardless of party affiliation.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the two top vote-earners will compete in a runoff culminating in the General Election on Nov. 5.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCoral Gables group submits petitions to curb self-given City Hall pay raises

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
[gravityform id=”13″ title=”false” description=”false” ajax=”true”]
Categories