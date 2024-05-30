May 30, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

No, Donald Trump’s felony convictions won’t keep him from voting
Donald Trump. Photo via AP.

Jesse SchecknerMay 30, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

‘A SHAM and a HOAX’: Donald Trump’s Florida campaign chief condemns NY verdict

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Marco Rubio drives Donald Trump fundraising after trial ‘travesty’

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 5.30.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Donald Trump
Florida law only bars residents with out-of-state felonies from voting if the state they were convicted in would do so.

Minutes after a New York jury convicted Donald Trump on 34 felony counts, social media lit up with posts declaring that the former President would not be able to vote for himself in this year’s election.

Those saying that Trump, as a convicted felon, will be barred from voting included Democratic U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, Florida Senate Democratic Leader Jason Pizzo, British-American journalist Medhi Hassan and actor-comedian John Leguizamo.

But they’re wrong.

Florida law since 1977 has provided that convicted felons are not disqualified from voting during the pendency of an appeal, which Trump’s legal team will certainly file in the wake of Thursday’s verdict.

Further, state law provides that people convicted of a felony out of state are only barred from voting in Florida if their conviction would prevent them from doing so in the state where the verdict occurred.

The law in New York — where jurors agreed Trump falsified business records to conceal a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election — stipulates that felons can vote as long as they aren’t incarcerated.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11. He faces a maximum sentence of up to four years in prison for the more serious counts. Considering how old he is and his status as a former President, he may receive a shorter sentence or no prison time.

Neither his conviction nor possible incarceration would prevent him from running or serving as President.

Trump has been registered to vote in Florida since Oct. 10, 2019, according to the Florida Department of State’s website, which lists his voter status as “active.”

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDonald Trump could still vote for himself after New York conviction if he’s not in prison on Election Day

next'A SHAM and a HOAX': Donald Trump's Florida campaign chief condemns NY verdict

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories
Florida pols react to Donald Trump guilty verdict
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more