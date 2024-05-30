May 30, 2024
‘A SHAM and a HOAX’: Donald Trump’s Florida campaign chief condemns NY verdict

A.G. GancarskiMay 30, 20243min4

trump
'The real verdict will come on November 5th.'

The man in charge of Donald Trump’s campaign operation in Florida is condemning the former President’s guilty verdict on 34 counts, and suggesting that the ultimate verdict will be in November.

“This case and the trial itself has always been a rigged political operation designed to interfere in the election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden’s campaign. Tried in the media capital of the world by elected Democrats, with a Democrat judge and an overwhelming Democrat jury pool, this case was and remains a SHAM and a HOAX,” Brian Hughes said in a prepared statement.

Trump was convicted for a scheme to pay adult film star Stormy Daniels that included 11 fake invoices, 12 fake ledger entries and 11 checks classifying the hush money as a “legal retainer,” with nine of them signed by the former President.

As expected, this trial court ruling won’t be the end, Hughes said.

“President Trump will appeal the rigged verdict quickly and anticipate an immediate stay of any penalties or sanctions of the sentence pending the outcome of President Trump’s appeal.”

Meanwhile, Hughes said the verdict only underscores the stark choice of the election.

“In the meantime, the American people are already seeing through this sham because they know what matters most. They want a prosperous economy not Biden’s skyrocketing costs of food, gas and housing. They want a secure border not Biden’s illegal migrant crime raging in every community. They want a peaceful world that can only come from President Trump’s America First, peace through strength agenda. The real verdict will come on November 5th.”

Hughes’ comments are thematically similar to those from the former President after the adverse ruling.

“This was a disgrace, this was a rigged trial,” Trump said in New York, as transcribed by Mediaite. “Our whole country is being rigged right now. This is being done by the Biden administration in order to hurt or wound a political opponent.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

4 comments

  • My Take

    May 30, 2024 at 6:28 pm

    Trump — guilty as sin.
    Now proved.
    The honest half of the country knows it.
    No matter what his stooges blather.
    TRJMP — GUILTY

    Reply

    • Frankie M.

      May 30, 2024 at 6:58 pm

      Not sure if Brian Hughes would make a good character witness for the sentencing phase of the trial.

      Reply

  • Michael K

    May 30, 2024 at 6:30 pm

    The sham and the hoax has 34 felony convictions.

    Reply

  • Sundance

    May 30, 2024 at 7:13 pm

    Donald your supposed to be chosen. Not exposing.
    Well I have nothing to lose but do you

    Reply

