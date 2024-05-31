Greg Folley lands first formal statewide endorsement from Jimmy Patronis

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis made his preference known who he wants representing House District 81. The Cabinet member is endorsing Marco Island City Councilman Greg Folley for the open seat.

“Greg Folley has proven himself to have great ambition matched with the experience and skill to be able to be a vital part of Florida’s Legislature,” Patronis said.

“He is a successful businessman with knowledge on how to build and establish businesses here in Florida’s economy. That is why I am endorsing him for Florida House of Representatives, District 81. He will be a great advocate for the residents in his district. I look forward to working with him in the Legislature.”

Folley, the retired President of Caterpillar, filed more than a year ago to succeed state Rep. Bob Rommel, a Naples Republican. Rommel cannot seek another term because of term limits.

Patronis is the first statewide elected official to endorse Folley’s campaign, and the candidate welcomed the support.

“I’m very honored to have the endorsement of CFO Jimmy Patronis in the race for House District 81,” Folley said.

“As CFO, he has worked tirelessly to make Florida stronger and more prosperous than ever before by supporting our small businesses, protecting consumers from radical ESG practices, and addressing the property insurance crisis facing our state. CFO Patronis’ support means a great deal to my campaign, and I look forward to working closely with him in the state legislature to keep our state the Free State of Florida and preserve America.”

Folley faces lawyer Brandy Alexander and Moms for Liberty chapter leader Yvette Benarroch in a Republican Primary. Democrat Charles Work has also filed for the seat.

The winner of that Aug. 20 Republican Primary will likely determine who represents the deep red district after November. Nearly 71% of voters in the district in 2022 supported Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s re-election and more than 71% backed Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election.