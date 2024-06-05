House Republicans issue criminal referrals against James and Hunter Biden, alleging false testimony

House Republicans issued criminal referrals Wednesday against President Joe Biden’s son and brother, accusing them of making false statements to Congress as part of a yearlong impeachment inquiry.
The Republican Chairs of the House Oversight, Judiciary and Ways & Means committees sent a letter to the Justice Department recommending prosecution of Hunter Biden and James Biden.
A representative for Hunter Biden’s legal team and a lawyer for James Biden didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment. But both parties, and the White House, have dismissed the investigations into the Biden family as partisan witch hunts.
Republicans have pursued an impeachment inquiry seeking to tie the Democratic President to his son’s business dealings but have failed to uncover evidence directly implicating him in any wrongdoing. Now, the committees are accusing Hunter Biden and James Biden of providing false testimony during their hourslong sit-downs with lawmakers, claiming that it is part of a larger effort to hide the President’s involvement in the family’s overseas businesses.
“Congress cannot allow anyone, not even the president’s son or his brother, to stand in the way of its oversight of the executive branch or deny the American people the accountability they deserve,” U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, a Missouri Republican and Chair of Ways & Means, said in a statement.
Hunter Biden, in a closed-door deposition on Capitol Hill in February, blasted the Republican impeachment inquiry as a “house of cards” built on “lies.”
James Biden testified earlier this year when he appeared for a voluntary private interview on Capitol Hill as part of House Republicans’ impeachment inquiry that Joe Biden “never had any involvement” in the business dealings of other members of his family.
Republished with permission of The Associated Press.
JD
June 5, 2024 at 3:30 pm
Damn, the Republican’s are grasping at straws, trying to create sham trials, while calling the RIGHTEOUS CONVICTION of their mafia cult leader a sham. F@cking project much GOP?
If you’d stop kissing Trump’s ass, you could have had a real election. BananaRepublicans.
ScienceBLVR
June 5, 2024 at 3:44 pm
‘Ha! Banana Republicans, I love it. John Stewart called them MAGAdonians, which I also thought very clever..
JD
June 5, 2024 at 3:48 pm
MAGAdonians is clever. I will have to Picasso it.