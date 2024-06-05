‘We need leaders like Gayle’: Ron DeSantis says Gayle Harrell deserves another Senate term

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he wants Sen. Gayle Harrell to be re-elected. The Governor is endorsing the Stuart Republican in Senate District 31.

“Gayle Harrell is a proven Conservative who has championed parental rights, law and order, and lower taxes for Floridians,” DeSantis said in a statement.

“In the battle to keep Florida free, Gayle has stood firm in protecting our children, our schools, and our small business owners. I’m happy to endorse Gayle Harrell — we need leaders like Gayle standing on the front lines ready to defend our God given rights here in the Free State of Florida.”

Harrell welcomed the support from DeSantis.

“Governor Ron DeSantis has admirably led our great state through a global pandemic, devastating storms and Joe Biden’s disastrous economy,” she said. “I am proud of the work we have done together to keep Florida free, and honored to have our great Governor’s endorsement.”

Harrell notably was among the 99 Florida lawmakers who endorsed DeSantis’ bid for President last year out of the gate. DeSantis has since suspended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump.

The endorsement for Harrell comes ahead of the June 14 qualification deadline for new candidates to enter the race.

Harrell first won election to the Senate in 2018. She won a two-year term unopposed in 2022. But due to redistricting, she is up for a four-term now.

This cycle, she faces Joseph Bauer in a Republican Primary. Bauer, founder of the Bauer Research Foundation, reporting no fundraising through the first quarter of the year after filing in mid-March.

Democrat Aaron Hawkins has also filed for the seat and also reported no contributions through the end of March.

Regardless, any serious competition in SD 31 would likely unfold in the GOP Primary. Voters in the Republican leaning district broke heavily for DeSantis in 2022 when he won re-election. Nearly 68% of voters supported the Republican Governor over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.