June 5, 2024
‘We need leaders like Gayle’: Ron DeSantis says Gayle Harrell deserves another Senate term
Gayle Harell has a lot of friends.

Jacob Ogles

FLAPOL092121CH060
The Stuart Republican is seeking a third term.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he wants Sen. Gayle Harrell to be re-elected. The Governor is endorsing the Stuart Republican in Senate District 31.

“Gayle Harrell is a proven Conservative who has championed parental rights, law and order, and lower taxes for Floridians,” DeSantis said in a statement.

“In the battle to keep Florida free, Gayle has stood firm in protecting our children, our schools, and our small business owners. I’m happy to endorse Gayle Harrell — we need leaders like Gayle standing on the front lines ready to defend our God given rights here in the Free State of Florida.”

Harrell welcomed the support from DeSantis.

“Governor Ron DeSantis has admirably led our great state through a global pandemic, devastating storms and Joe Biden’s disastrous economy,” she said. “I am proud of the work we have done together to keep Florida free, and honored to have our great Governor’s endorsement.”

Harrell notably was among the 99 Florida lawmakers who endorsed DeSantis’ bid for President last year out of the gate. DeSantis has since suspended his campaign and endorsed Donald Trump.

The endorsement for Harrell comes ahead of the June 14 qualification deadline for new candidates to enter the race.

Harrell first won election to the Senate in 2018. She won a two-year term unopposed in 2022. But due to redistricting, she is up for a four-term now.

This cycle, she faces Joseph Bauer in a Republican Primary. Bauer, founder of the Bauer Research Foundation, reporting no fundraising through the first quarter of the year after filing in mid-March.

Democrat Aaron Hawkins has also filed for the seat and also reported no contributions through the end of March.

Regardless, any serious competition in SD 31 would likely unfold in the GOP Primary. Voters in the Republican leaning district broke heavily for DeSantis in 2022 when he won re-election. Nearly 68% of voters supported the Republican Governor over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

