Jacksonville Bold for 6.5.24: She’s a rainbow

Jacksonville activists countered gubernatorial restrictions on Pride displays on a local bridge with flashlights on Friday, making national news in defiance of Gov. Ron DeSantis and his “Freedom Summer” rule intended to force red, white and blue as the sole colors on Florida bridges with lighting schemes this Summer.

As the Florida Times-Union’s David Bauerlein reported, “70 people lined the pedestrian walkway of the Main Street bridge and simultaneously turned on high-powered flashlights that lit the bridge in a ribbon of rainbow colors arching above the St. Johns River.”

Another local bridge has displayed rainbow colors in past Junes, but with the Governor’s Office declaring this to be “Freedom Summer,” bridges in Jacksonville and elsewhere are only to have red, white and blue displays.

Organizers only expected 35 participants, so by any measure, the event was a success, even if it didn’t offer a permanent change to the lighting schematic enforced by the state.

There is an irony in DeSantis encountering such resistance in Jacksonville, a place that he carried in 2022 against Charlie Crist after using the city as a backdrop for attacks on the priorities of LGBTQ+ activists — for example, he came to town the year before to sign off on legislation that blocks transgender or intersex athletes from participating in women’s sports.

He also elevated Esther Byrd, wife of Secretary of State Cord Byrd, from relative obscurity after she lost her only electoral run to the state Board of Education by enforcing and refining Parental Rights in Education legislation.

Of course, locals battled with the Department of Transportation in previous years to get the Pride lights on the bridge. And the Freedom Summer theme is intended to make those battles moot.

But part of Freedom Summer is the freedom to subvert what people think are unjust laws. To that end, a few dozen people with flashlights made a statement that shined throughout the city and beyond.

Jacksonville’s politics themselves are changing, of course. Mayor Donna Deegan is above 60% in the latest UNF poll, suggesting voters don’t have buyer’s remorse a year in. She’s poised to get her stadium deal with the Jaguars, suggesting she will have something to run on that appeals not just to Democrats but to people who are less reliable voters during local elections.

And Deegan, the first Mayor to participate in a Pride parade just last year and one who has increased LGBTQ+ presence in city government like none other, has no viable competition in sight on the GOP side … at least this far out.

A lot can happen between now and 2027. But Jacksonville is looking more and more like the other big cities in the state and is increasingly resistant to GOP culture war plays designed for rural areas at the expense of major metros.

The Duval County Supervisor of Elections notes that it’s almost time for 2024 candidates to put up or shut up.

Next week is qualifying week, which means that candidates must submit their qualifying paperwork by noon on May 14.

As a reminder, the following local offices are up for election in Duval County in the 2024 Election cycle:

Clerk of the Circuit and County Courts

School Board Districts 1, 3, 5, 7

Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Subdistricts 2 & 4

Atlantic Beach Mayor

Atlantic Beach Commissioner, Seat 2 & 3

Baldwin Town Mayor

Baldwin Town Council Group 3 & 4

Jacksonville Beach Mayor

Jacksonville Beach Council Member, Seat 1, 2, 3, & 4

Neptune Beach Mayor

Neptune Beach Councilor, Seat 2 & 3

Of course, notes SOE, “candidates for federal, state, and multicounty offices do not file with the Duval County Supervisor of Elections. Instead, those candidates file with the Florida Department of State, Division of Elections.”

Check out FloridaPolitics.com next week for information on local and statewide qualifying candidates.

Governor’s choice

Rep. Tom Leek’s campaign to move to the upper chamber got a boost, with DeSantis endorsing his campaign.

“I’m happy to endorse Tom Leek, a proven conservative, for the Florida Senate,” DeSantis said in a statement released by Leek’s campaign. “In the Florida House, he has fought alongside us on the countless initiatives that have made Florida the freest state in the union. I look forward to continuing to work with him as District 7’s next Senator.”

Leek, an Ormond Beach Republican, has served in the House since 2016, including the last two years as House Appropriations Committee Chair, and is term-limited. He’s running for the Senate District 7 seat to replace Sen. Travis Hutson, a St. Augustine Republican, who is also term-limited.

The district covers Flagler, Putnam, and St. Johns counties and a sliver of north Volusia County, which includes Leek’s hometown of Ormond Beach.

“To have the endorsement of Gov. DeSantis in my campaign for the state Senate is truly an honor and is a great lift for our supporters as we qualify for the ballot next week,” Leek said in a released statement. “Thank you, Governor, for your conservative leadership, and I eagerly look forward to continuing our important work in the Florida Legislature.”

DeSantis also endorsed Leek’s re-election bid in 2022, and Leek endorsed DeSantis’ failed bid for the GOP nomination for President this cycle.

In the race for the GOP nomination, Leek’s sole competition is Gerald James, who has put more than $60,000 of his own money into his campaign as of March 31, according to state campaign finance records.

DeSantis’ endorsement (the latest major for the current state Representative) is timely, as Leek faces negative political committee ads from a trial lawyer consortium buying airtime in North and Central Florida markets.

Black history in St. Johns

St. Johns County won a significant victory for a new Florida Museum of Black History when a state panel voted to recommend it over the other leading contenders.

Shaun Ryan of The Ponte Vedra Recorder reports that while advancing the county’s cause, the Florida Museum of Black History Task Force’s recommendation is not the last word. By July 1, the task force will submit a report to the Governor, Senate president, speaker of the House, and minority leaders of the Senate and House. A feasibility study will also be undertaken.

The Legislature will then consider legislation to commission, construct, operate and administer the museum.

Tuesday’s vote ranked St. Augustine as the top site 5-4. The other sites were Eatonville in Orange County and Opa-locka in Miami-Dade County.

If St. Johns County receives final approval, the museum will be built at the former Florida Memorial College site. The college was moved to the Nation’s Oldest City from Jacksonville in 1918. The college later relocated to Miami in 1965 out of concern for student safety amid racial tensions following the passage of the Civil Rights Act.

Safehouse

If former President Donald Trump needs it, he’s got a refuge in Nassau County.

As reported by Florida’s Voice, the Nassau County Young Republicans said it has an “undisclosed North Florida safe house” that Trump can access “at [his] word.”

“ … Refusing extradition with maximum force,” the group said. “God bless America. We are standing back and standing by.”

Trump won’t likely take advantage of this generous coffee. Still, it’s the latest sign of Republican recalcitrance after Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal so-called “hush money” payments to adult performer Stormy Daniels to conceal evidence of an affair she and Trump had years back.

Big boost

Republican Navy Reserve officer Sam Greco can now count Jacksonville Rep. Wyman Duggan among those supporting his campaign for House District 19.

Greco’s campaign announced an endorsement from Duggan, a fellow Republican. He joins several other sitting lawmakers who want to see Greco in the Legislature’s lower chamber.

“Sam Greco is exactly the kind of leader HD 19 needs,” Duggan said in a statement.

“His proven dedication to service, both in the Navy and his community, sets him apart. Sam has a clear vision for the future of his district and the determination to get things done. I’m confident he will bring a strong, principled, conservative voice to Tallahassee, and I wholeheartedly endorse him for state House District 19.”

Others backing Greco include U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis and outgoing House Speaker Paul Renner — whose seat Greco hopes to take later this year. Speaker Pro Tempore Chuck Clemons and Reps. Bobby Payne and Cyndi Stevenson are behind him, too.

He said he is “very grateful” to add Duggan to his list of endorsers.

“Rep. Duggan has been a strong conservative leader in Northeast Florida, and his endorsement underscores the importance of our shared principles and commitment to public service,” he said. “I’m eager to bring my experience as a Navy JAG officer and my dedication to our region to Tallahassee. I look forward to working with Rep. Duggan to ensure a prosperous and secure future for all Floridians.”

Port picks

One individual is returning to the Jacksonville Port Authority, while another will be new to the Board.

That’s the takeaway from Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ announcement on Friday.

Patrick Kilbane will be the new addition, while Daniel Bean will be the returning member. Bean has a long history with the Governor that preceded his entry into politics.

Kilbane is a known quantity in Jacksonville.

A Partner, General Counsel, and Wealth Advisor at Ullmann Wealth Partners Group, Kilbane is a current Commissioner for the 4th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission and a previous Chair of the Jacksonville Aviation Authority Board of Directors.

DeSantis’ former Navy commander, Bean, has been very helpful in his one-time charge over the years.

Bean maintains a busy schedule beyond his Jacksonville Port Authority duties. He hosted a fundraiser for the Governor’s failed Presidential campaign and featured in an ad for DeSantis’ 2022 re-election campaign.

He is a Partner at Abel Bean Law, P.A., Treasurer of the Five Star Veterans Center, the Secretary for K9s for Warriors, and the Chair of the FreshMinistries, Inc. Board of Trustees.

As with all appointments, the Florida Senate must confirm them during the next regular Legislative Session in 2025.

Ports of call

Northeast Florida has been known as America’s Logistics Center for decades, and a critical component of that designation is the region’s maritime landscape range.

As Northeast Florida continues to grow, investments pour into the region’s waterways, highlighted by the recent announcement by The Great Lakes Towing Company to roll out a breakbulk and RoRo shipping business serving the Caribbean that will re-establish the Port of Fernandina as an integral part of this supply chain. The Port of Fernandina, nestled in Nassau County and operated by Nassau Marine Terminal, has long been a vital gateway for cargo entering and exiting Florida’s Northeast region. The company has partnered with terminal operators in the Port of Fernandina and San Juan, Puerto Rico, to receive, load, discharge, and store weather-sensitive cargo in on-dock warehouses.

Other ports of call in the region are also seeing expansion. In Putnam County, the port has contributed to the state’s transportation network, leveraging its unique inland waterway access to facilitate the movement of bulk commodities and oversized cargo. Port Putnam recently received a Port Infrastructure Development Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to revitalize the existing barge port into a regional intermodal cargo hub.

Big plans

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority is one step closer to its vaunted future of automation.

That’s the message from the Daily Record, which reports that JTA and Balfour Beatty Construction submitted plans for the Autonomous Innovation Center.

The facility, with estimated costs just north of $40 million, will be on W. Bay Street in LaVilla, a neighborhood poised for the same revitalization that nearby Brooklyn saw last decade.

The goal is for an automated network that starts on Bay Street and eventually expands to Riverside, Springfield, and San Marco.

Upgrade

Voters in one Jacksonville precinct will have to pay closer attention to where they go this year.

That’s the result of Ordinance 2024-434, which the City Council is considering as a one-cycle emergency bill.

The bill would move Precinct 802 from Garden City Methodist Church at 3057 Dunn Avenue to Gardenview Baptist Church at 3139 Armsdale Road, effective for the August Primary.

“The new location is a more desirable facility in terms of location, lighting, parking, accessibility and cost savings,” reads the bill summary.

802 has two times as many Democrats as Republicans, so voters in the affected August election will weigh in on the Senate race between Debbie Mucarsel-Powell and Stanley Campbell. Additionally, they will decide whether Rep. Kim Daniels prevails over Primary challenger Lloyd Caulker.

Overlay defense

At-Large Council member Matt Carlucci isn’t letting go a City Council decision to incorporate storage units into Southbank development.

The dean of the City Council tells the Resident News that the move violates the letter and the spirit of the Downtown Overlay, the foundation established previously for new builds to ensure they are consistent with community standards.

“The disappointment and frustration across the community has reached a breaking point, and I believe it’s crucial that we discuss why this recent decision not only ‘broke the overlay’ but also threatens the tools we use to protect our vibrant communities across Jacksonville,” Carlucci writes.

“The approval of a project that degrades the very essence of the Downtown Overlay is a stark reminder that our work is not done. Creating an overlay is a heavy lift for all involved and protecting it afterward is no easy task. This project, primarily intended to introduce self-storage, a use that is explicitly prohibited, flagrantly disregards the collective will of the community. To avoid future overreaches and to better protect the integrity of all our overlays, I am introducing legislation that would require a two-thirds vote from the City Council, rather than a simple majority, for any rezoning that contradicts an established overlay. This change will ensure that significant community support and council consensus are necessary before any modifications to our carefully constructed overlays are made and will also fulfill the Mayor’s desire to protect the citizen-inspired overlays,” Carlucci adds.

New execs

UF Health St. Johns is announcing its new interim CEO and its permanent chief medical officer this week.

Kerry Watson and Huson Gilberstadt, M.D., will fill the roles.

Watson, who filled a similar role in Maui, will integrate the new facility with the more extensive UF Health system.

“Kerry’s extensive background will be a stabilizing force in this period of integration,” said Steve Motew, M.D., president and system CEO for UF Health. “With his track record, we are well-positioned to deliver on our mission to provide excellent, safe care to all our patients so they can get back to enjoying their lives to the fullest extent possible.”

Gilberstadt, a Jacksonville Ed White High School graduate, was previously CMO at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Riverside. He will oversee “patient care and clinical effectiveness while promoting a culture of safety and patient satisfaction.”

Lobby comp

Led by veteran lobbyist Marty Fiorentino, The Fiorentino Group has long been considered one of the Jacksonville area’s preeminent firms, which remains the case in 2024.

New reports show that Fiorentino and partners Melissa Braude, Earl Jones, Cody McCloud, and Joe Mobley collected $430,000 in lobbying the Legislature and $365,000 in lobbying the executive branch for $795,000 in Q1.

As expected, the firm’s reports include many well-known Northeast Florida interests, such as UF Health Jax — the firm’s top legislative client at $25,000 — and Crowley Maritime, Flagler College and Florida East Coast Railway.

The Fiorentino Group is also the go-to firm for Jacksonville’s municipal government and the county government in Flagler. Both entities paid the firm $15,000 for legislative lobbying, and Jax chipped in the same amount for assistance in the executive branch.

According to the min-max disclosures in The Fiorentino Group’s reports, the firm collected no less than $500,000 in Q1, while a top-end estimate places the firm in the $1 million range.

Cowboy up

80s pop group Boys Don’t Cry once posed the musical proposition, “I wanna be a cowboy.”

Bold can’t help you there.

But you may be in luck if you want to see real cowboys rodeo it up.

Black Rodeo USA, which celebrates African American culture and cowboy heritage, is bringing the Jacksonville Juneteenth Rodeo to the Jacksonville Equestrian Center this Saturday.

Shows start at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Gates open 90 minutes early.

Grand marshals will be familiar to those who follow local politics. JEA head Vickie Cavey, Former Fire Chief Charles Moreland, Fire Department head Keith Powers, and Sheriff T.K. Waters will all be on hand.

Reading rainbow

Not interested in rodeos?

There’s still something for you to do on Saturday, as Mayor Deegan is kicking off this year’s River City Readers.

The event starts at 9 a.m. at Ed Austin Park on McCormick Road and will continue until noon.

In addition to free books and remarks from the Mayor, attendees will have access to a bounce house, face painting, and balloon artists.

Hungry?

The city’s got your hookup also with food trucks, including one with the famous Honey Drippers — a local delicacy.

Stick around until the end to see the Jaguars’ Roar and Drumline.

Meanwhile, down south

Meanwhile, it’s never too early to start planning for later in the month.

Flagler Tiger Bay will host its 2024 Candidate Meet & Greet on June 27, 2024, from 5:30 — 8:30 p.m.

“As a nonpartisan organization, Flagler Tiger Bay Club is excited to host this important event for both voters and community stakeholders. This will be an excellent opportunity to meet, engage with, and learn about the candidates who want to govern and shape the future of our local communities,” said Flagler Tiger Bay Club President Jay Scherr.

Can’t get there?

Well, turn the radio on.

WNZF NewsRadio will provide coverage on hand, and listeners can expect live political chats that evening.

QB1 optimism

Since the end of the Jaguars 2023 season, the team has added three key offensive players. This month at the Jaguars’ offseason practices (organized team activities), quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been working with first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. and center Mitch Morse, while free agent wide receiver Gabe Davis has been working his way back from a knee injury he sustained in January.

In the big picture, Lawrence said he thinks the Jaguars have improved from last year, noting the intensity of the OTA practices. Lawrence said he was impressed by Thomas’ football intellect, although he admitted that the rookie hasn’t been very talkative.

“I really like him,” Lawrence said. “Obviously just talented can fly is really smart. And that’s the one thing I’m most impressed with is he’s picking up the offense superfast. He’s a quiet guy. So, we’re still getting him to ask questions and stuff. He doesn’t ask any questions. He always knows what to do. So, I’ve been impressed.”

Thomas should bring more opportunities to throw deep this season, an area that lacked through much of last year. That was as much about Doug Pederson’s trust in the offensive line as anything. The Jaguars’ first move to improve the front five was signing Morse from Buffalo. So far this offseason, Morse’s professionalism has stood out.

“He’s been great,” Lawrence said. “Mitch has been a really good addition in the O line room. Just kind of the way he came in and gets along with everybody. He’s a good leader. Obviously, super experienced, has played a lot of football, and has been on some really good teams. So, I think bringing that experience here is going to be really good for us. He’s a really smart guy. It’s still early. We’re still getting to know each other working together. But I really like the way he just handles his business and carries himself. It’s been it’s been fun to be around.”

With Zay Jones’ release and Calvin Ridley’s free agency departure, Davis, who should be back in time for training camp, according to Pederson, could also play a key role in the Jaguars’ passing game. While wide receiver Christian Kirk and tight end Evan Engram return from last season, Thomas and Davis have the potential to stretch the field more than the Jaguars saw last season.

Lawrence also spoke about his contract status. He is entering the fourth year of his rookie contract. The Jaguars have picked up the fifth-year option, but both sides want to complete a long-term deal before next season. Could it be done before the season begins?

“I think that would be that would be ideal, just to put it behind us and keep moving and feel good about that going into training camp,” Lawrence said. “But either way, I have the same job. I can’t always control those factors.”