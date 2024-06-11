Debbie Mayfield rapidly adds $117K for HD 32 bid

Republican Debbie Mayfield rapidly raised more than $92,000 since announcing a run for the House. The Rockledge Republican also chipped in a $25,000 candidate loan on top of that.

The term-limited state Senator in late April filed to run in House District 32. In her first month of fundraising, she collected more than $68,000 in donations in addition to the candidate loan.

The Mayfield-chaired Conservatives For Good Government political committee raised another $24,000 in outside donations. Along with interest accrued by the long-standing committee, the account reported north of $37,000 in new fundraising over April and May.

The bottom line: The committee closed the period with nearly $1.1 million in cash on hand. That’s money in Mayfield’s control on top of nearly $62,000 her candidate campaign has in the bank.

That funding will be critical as Mayfield goes into battle with another veteran poll for an open House seat. Former U.S. Rep. Dave Weldon has raised some $167,000 for the race since filing more than a year ago.

Democrat Juan Hinojoso has also filed, but added only a $2,000 candidate loan so far.

Mayfield has a number of critical endorsements, including from former President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

Her donor list also showed her network of support.

Mayfield’s political committee in the past two months received $5,000 checks from both the Florida Health Care Association and NextEra Energy. It also reported $2,500 donations from Mosaic Global Sales and from the Florida Transportation Builders’ Association’s political committee. The Florida Police Benevolent Association also donated $2,500.

In her candidate account, Mayfield cashed $1,000 checks from the Florida Home Builders, Canaveral Pilots Association, Florida Chamber of Commerce Alliance, GrayRobinson and two groups associated with the Safety Nets Hospitals Alliance.

Cocoa Beach lobbyist and political bundler Guy Spearman also gave $1,000 to Mayfield’s campaign.