June 13, 2024
Retailers expect $22.4B to be spent for Father’s Day, urge shoppers to buy local
Florida retailers want kids and family to think local this Father's Day.

Drew Dixon
June 13, 2024

beach.fathers.dad_
'Florida retailers are stocked and ready with a wide variety of dad-approved gifts for Father’s Day.'

Hopefully dads across Florida and the U.S. have a good sense of humor, because funny cards and gifts are among the most popular when it comes to Father’s Day presents.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) expects 75% of Americans will celebrate Father’s Day in some fashion. Dads can expect about $189 spent on them for gifts and festivities Sunday.

An NRF survey showed there will be about $22.4 billion spent on Father’s Day this year. Some 58% of people purchasing gifts will buy greeting cards, and the NRF says that will involve a lot of jokes and Father’s Day humor passed along in those cards.

The survey indicated that many consumers will be seeking more neck ties for dad and other apparel, as 54% will buy gifts involve clothing. Another 52% will seek a special outing with fathers, 31% will buy personal care items and 27% will target “experiential gifts” such as tickets to a sporting event or concert.

The Florida Retail Federation (FRF) is urging residents of the state to keep focused on local merchants when buying Father’s Day gifts.

“Florida retailers are stocked and ready with a wide variety of dad-approved gifts for Father’s Day,” said Scott Shalley, President and CEO of the FRF. “Remember to ‘Find It In Florida‘ and shop local. Our retailers can help shoppers find that perfect gift to outshine any bad dad joke.”

The Find It in Florida campaign by the FRF is an effort to keep Floridians shopping at retailers within the state.

The NRF projects about 50% of all Father’s Day purchases will be for a father or stepfather. Another 26% will be gifts for husbands, 10% for sons, 8% for a brother and 6% for a grandfather.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories