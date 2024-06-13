‘Just getting started’: Senate Republicans want Jonathan Martin back for another term

Senate leaders want Sen. Jonathan Martin to continue his work next Legislative Session.

The Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee (FRSCC) is endorsing the Fort Myers Republican. The political committee released a statement from Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and the next three Republicans in line: Senate President-designate Ben Albritton and Sens. Jim Boyd and Jay Trumbull. All praised the freshman lawmaker as he seeks another term.

“Southwest Florida has a long tradition of conservative warriors who aren’t afraid to take a stand for hard working families and businesses,” a joint statement from the Senators reads.

“With his tough on crime commitment to protecting our children and seeking the harshest punishments for monsters who harm them, Jonathan Martin is just getting started. On behalf of parents everywhere, we fully endorse and look forward to welcoming Jonathan Martin back to the Florida Senate.”

In 2022, the Fort Myers Republican notably jumped into the race for Senate District 33 during qualifying week, following a surprise decision by Sen. Ray Rodrigues to forgo a re-election bid. Rodrigues was later hired as Chancellor of Florida’s State University System.

Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed Martin, then the Chair of the Republican Party of Lee County, from the jump. Still, shortly after Martin announced his candidacy, conservative activist Tara Jenner, who now serves as Vice Chair of the Republican Party of Lee County, filed to run against Martin in a Primary but failed to qualify. Martin cruised to election against a write-in candidate.

Despite continued divisions within the party, Martin this year hasn’t drawn a Republican opponent. The endorsement from the FRSCC shows leadership in the Senate would like it to stay that way. The deadline to qualify for the Senate seat is on Friday, June 14, at noon.

Martin is set to face Democrat Christopher Proia, who already qualified for the ballot. But the district leans heavily Republican. Nearly 69% of voters in the district supported DeSantis’ re-election in 2022, and more than 59% backed Donald Trump for President in 2020.