Disney facing lawsuit over failed Lake Nona campus

The Walt Disney Co. is being sued by a pair of employees over the company’s botched attempt to relocate the Imagineering headquarters from California to Florida, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Under then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek, the company planned to move 2,000 employees to Lake Nona — a neighborhood of Orlando that’s been booming with redevelopment and growth. But the entertainment company faced push back from employees who didn’t want to work 20 miles from Disney World and leave their homes.

In the end, Disney nixed the move as the company dealt with a political blowback in the Sunshine State while seeing a new leader take charge.

The company was feuding with Gov. Ron DeSantis over the Parental Rights in Education law, known by critics as “Don’t Say Gay.” Chapek, who by then was unpopular in company ranks, was eventually replaced by Bob Iger.

“Given the considerable changes that have occurred since the announcement of this project, including new leadership and changing business conditions, we have decided not to move forward with construction of the campus,” Josh D’Amaro, Chair of Disney’s parks, experiences and products division, wrote in a memo last year to employees.

Now Maria De La Cruz, a Disney vice president of product design, and George Fong, a Disney creative director of product design, filed a lawsuit seeking class action status after they sold their California homes and moved to Florida.

“Mr. Fong also sold his home, which was a particularly painful decision because it was the family home he had grown up in and inherited,” the lawsuit said, according to the Times.

Fong moved back to California and bought a smaller home. De La Cruz is in the middle of moving back to the West Coast.

The lawsuit seeking punitive damages wants to represent “all current and former California Disney employees who relocated from California to Florida as a result of Disney’s announcement of the Lake Nona Project,” the Times reported.