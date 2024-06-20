On the heels of Juneteenth, Black leaders step up for Whitney Fox in CD 13

Just one day after the nation celebrated Juneteenth, the recently recognized federal holiday honoring the day enslaved people learned of the Emancipation Proclamation, congressional candidate Whitney Fox has secured support from two prominent Black leaders.

Her latest endorsements include state Sen. Tracie Davis, who represents the Jacksonville area, and state Rep. Michele Rayner, who represents parts of Pinellas County including much overlap with Florida’s 13th Congressional District, where Fox is running.

Davis praised Fox for her stance on voting rights and health care access.

“Whitney Fox is a champion for democracy. Her dedication to ensuring every eligible voter has a voice, expanding access to affordable healthcare, and fighting for women’s rights is exactly what we need in Congress. Whitney’s leadership will help bring about the changes our communities desperately need,” she said.

Rayner, a civil rights and social justice lawyer, called Fox “a fierce advocate.”

“She has proven to be an advocate for the marginalized and has spent her career developing solutions for everyday people of this district. As a native of Pinellas County, I know Whitney’s the leader we need right now to stand up to extremism and bring real change to our communities. Her fight is our fight, and together, we will make a difference,” Rayner said.

Fox is one of five Democrats vying for their party’s nomination to take on incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. A sixth is running as a write-in.

While several candidates have embarked on competitive fundraising campaigns, Fox has so far held the edge, with more than $420,000 raised since she entered the race, as of March 31. Mark Weinkrantz has largely self-funded the more than $188,000 he’s raised so far, while progressive Sabrina Bousbar has brought in nearly $127,000 and newcomer Liz Dahan has added more than $119,000.

Further, Fox has outraised Luna two fundraising periods in a row — though Luna holds an overall advantage this cycle with $1.3 million raised and more than $636,000 on hand.

Whoever emerges from the Democratic Primary victorious will have a big challenge ahead. Luna won CD 13 for Republicans in 2022 following redistricting, which shifted the district from a slight Democratic advantage to a GOP-leaning seat. Cook Political Report lists the district as likely Republican at R+6.

“I am deeply honored to receive the support of such influential and dedicated leaders. Their commitment to service and ability to build legislative alliances while challenging the status quo are qualities I deeply admire and strive to emulate. Together, we will work tirelessly to create a future where everyone’s voice is heard, and every community thrives,” Fox said of her latest endorsements.

In all, Fox has more than 45 endorsements to tout now, including nine from current and former elected officials who announced their support earlier this month.

She also has nods from U.S. Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Kathy Castor and Lois Frankel; state Rep. Lindsay Cross; state Sen.-elect Carlos Guillermo Smith; former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman; former state Sen. Janet Cruz; former state Reps. Ben Diamond, Margaret Good and Adam Hattersley; former congressional candidate Alan Cohn; Pinellas County Commissioner Rene Flowers; Pinellas County School Board member Caprice Edmond; St. Pete City Council members Gina Driscoll, Deborah Figgs-Sanders and Lisset Hanewicz; Oldsmar Vice Mayor Andrew Knapp; Oldsmar City Council member Steve Graber; Gulfport City Council members Paul Ray and April Thanos; former St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson; former Seminole City Council member Jim Olliver; Largo City Commissioner Michael Smith; Dunedin City Commissioner Jeff Gow; Largo City Commissioner Jamie Robinson; and the National Women’s Political Caucus.