With giant birth control device as a prop, Democrats keep up attacks against Rick Scott

Behind the backdrop of a large inflatable IUD outside Orlando City Hall, Florida Democrats targeted U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and called him a hypocrite for saying he supported in vitro fertilization (IVF) after he voted against federal protections for it.

“It makes sense that a Senator like Rick Scott would say one thing and then do another,” said U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost at the press conference. “He’s someone who holds a record in terms of health care, having done the largest fraud in the history of our country for Medicare.”

The event was organized by Americans for Contraception, which is taking the 20-foot-tall IUD across the country in a media tour. The birth control prop’s first appearance was at Washington’s Union Station.

Scott has faced Democratic criticism for his party-line vote blocking legislation to protect contraception and IVF, issues that Democrats are using to fire up their base during an election year when many states, including Florida, are deciding abortion-related initiatives.

Scott shot back, arguing he does in fact support IVF and brought up his daughter’s fertility treatments.

“My wife, Ann, and I have two daughters and seven perfect grandkids. Each is a precious gift from God. But sometimes families need help. Millions of babies have come into this world through IVF in vitro fertilization,” Scott said in a new ad. “In fact, our youngest daughter is receiving IVF treatments right now, hoping to expand her family. She and I both agree: IVF must be protected for our family, for every family.”

Scott has said he will be proposing different legislation to protect the procedure.

Frost was joined by state Reps. Anna Eskamani and Johanna López, who represent Central Florida, as well as other aspiring Democrats running for public office.

“I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or Republican, independent, Green Party, whatever, this is about access to health care for everybody,” said Frost, an Orlando Democrat.

Florida’s six-week abortion ban — which pro-abortion rights advocates say is essentially a total ban — began May 1. Voters will decide on a statewide initiative to limit government inference in abortion this November. To pass, Amendment 4 needs at least 60% of the vote.

“A lot of folks sometimes feel like things can’t get worse, but I want to remind you that they start with abortion bans, but they don’t end with abortion bans. In state Legislatures across the country, we already see efforts to preempt, ban, restrict access to contraception,” Eskamani said at the press conference.

“I refuse to live in a world where those girls who come after me, those young women as they grow up, will have less rights than me.”