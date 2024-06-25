Ron DeSantis renews warning of migrant terror attacks on Joe Biden’s watch

Florida’s Governor is arguing anew that the porous border with Mexico will lead to terror attacks on American soil.

Gov. Ron DeSantis painted a bleak picture of inevitable terrorism from foreign nationals given the sheer mass of them entering the country during the Joe Biden era.

“You have an administration who won’t faithfully execute the law,” the Governor told a Central Florida audience.

DeSantis was speaking at an infrastructure event hosted at Umatilla’s Caldwell Park Community Building.

“I was asked last night: ‘You’ve had 10, 11 million come in illegally since 2019. What are the odds … that there will end up being a terrorist attack as a result?’ I think there will be,” DeSantis said.

“How could you have that many people and not have some people that are hostile? And when you talk about 10 million, you’re saying if only, like, 0.1% are bad that’s going to cause havoc. And we know there’s obviously more problems than that. So I think from a security perspective, it’s a big deal.”

DeSantis made similar comments on Fox News Monday night, as he alluded to, telling host Sean Hannity that it was “inevitable there will be a terrorist attack linked to people who crossed the border during Biden’s presidency,” saying that “so many millions of people” from “hostile countries” such as China, Iran, and “other places the Middle East” were likely malefactors.

Such comments were also a staple of the DeSantis presidential campaign.

“You end up having people, we don’t know who they are. There’s Russians coming in across the border, there’s Iranians coming across, there’s Chinese coming across. I look at it and say, ‘Is there any way possible that we don’t have a terrorist attack in the future that can be linked to somebody across the border?'” DeSantis said in an episode of the Glenn Beck podcast that was posted Saturday.

The Governor has struck these alarmist themes recently in an attempt to make the border issue work for his presidential campaign.

DeSantis, addressing supporters at a Never Back Down town hall event in Red Oak, Iowa, on Sept. 16, cited Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ words as proof that aggressive enforcement needs to happen at the U.S.-Mexican border.

If it doesn’t, DeSantis expects a terror attack like that on Sept. 11, 2001.

“You look at what’s happening in New York City. You actually have the Mayor now of New York City, a liberal Mayor having to say that this open border is destroying the city because it is. You can’t do this. So, we see just the sheer number of people is too much,” DeSantis said.

He went on to justify using “deadly force” against intruders with “hostile intent” such as alleged “cartel” members to “leave them stone cold dead at the border.”

DeSantis was in New York that week for Sept. 11 commemorations, which led him to renew his prediction that the porous southern border could lead to a 9/11-style terror attack.

“I would say that with Biden’s open border, there’s going to be someone that came through that border that will eventually commit a terrorist attack in the United States of America. I hope I’m wrong about that. But I think I’m right, and I think that that’s likely to happen.”