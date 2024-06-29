Takeaways from Tallahassee — New Year’s in July

Shooting bears in self-defense, bigger wine bottles, and new age restrictions for strippers are just some of the nearly 200 new laws that are scheduled to take effect July 1.

Florida legislators passed 313 general and local bills during their two-month Session, which ended in early March. Most of those bills kick in at the start of Florida’s 2024-25 fiscal year, which runs from July 1 through June 30, 2025.

Of course, the biggest bill that comes online next week is the $116.5 billion budget.

But there is a long line of other measures with a spot reserved in the statutes, including a new law (HB 87) allowing someone to shoot a bear (do we call it ursacide? Ursidaecide, maybe?) if they believe that they or their pets are in danger.

Want to have gargantuan wine bottles at your next party? Well, you’re in luck. Lawmakers this year followed through on uncorking the state’s one-gallon cap on wine bottle sizes by passing HB 583, which will permit the sale of epic-sized bottles. (We will need larger wineglasses, bigger charcuterie boards and a back brace once those four-gallon bottles appear in stores.)

Also on deck is a bill (HB 7063) that would block people under 21 years of age from performing at adult establishments, with proponents saying the new law will aid in fighting human trafficking.

Two laws — HB 433 and HB 49 — affect workers. The first measure, which generated controversy and drew some no votes from Republicans, blocks local governments from enacting ordinances regarding heat exposure that are more restrictive than state or federal law.

No less controversial, the second bill tweaks Florida’s laws regarding when teenagers can work, opening the door for shifts that creep past 11 p.m. providing it’s not a school night.

Another proposal (HB 931) that saw a sizable share of public comment will authorize school districts to bring in voluntary school chaplains. Further changes in the K-12 sphere include legislation (HB 1291) adding restrictions on teacher prep programs, including preventing them from “distort(ing) significant historical events” or featuring a curriculum based on “identity politics.” Meanwhile, school boards are likely pining for HB 1285’s enshrinement. That bill will limit book challenges — a staple of school board meetings in recent years — from people who do not have a child attending schools in the district to one per month.

When the clock strikes midnight, mothers also will be excused from jury duty for up to six months starting July 1 under HB 461 and pharmacies will be able to supply 72-hour emergency refills of insulin for diabetics sans prescriber authorization (HB 201)

In the spirit of 2024, AI is getting a spot in state code with HB 919, which requires political ads created using artificial intelligence to produce video, audio or graphics to carry a disclaimer.

Finally, grand jury testimony can now be disclosed if the person who was the inquiry of the investigation is deceased and the inquiry centered on criminal or sexual activity between a minor and the person under investigation. The new law (HB 117) is designed to allow the release of state grand jury testimony in the case against Jeffrey Epstein, the multimillionaire sex offender who died in 2019 while he was in federal custody.

___

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Christine Jordan Sexton, Robert Haughn and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

— Take 5 —

The power of the pen: Gov. Ron DeSantis this week vetoed seven bills, including SB 280, which would have put limits on local governments’ ability to regulate vacation rentals and shifted some of the responsibility to the state, as well as HB 473, which would have curtailed lawsuits involving cybersecurity breaches. The Governor also vetoed HB 165, which mandated the Department of Health to take a more active role in warning people about high bacteria levels in waters around the state. Lawmakers passed that bill after hearing accounts of incidents where people became sick. The legislation would have required signs to notify the public after warnings and give DOH the power to shut down beaches.

Battleground, playground or empty space?: Florida Democrats were jolted this week when President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign Chair said that the Sunshine State would not be a battleground in 2024. Other parts of the Biden campaign apparatus and the Democratic Party pushed back against that assessment and insisted the state remained “in play” for them. Republicans, however, took glee in the comments and said they showed that the Biden camp is “waving the white flag in the state.”

Who’s zooming who?: The Governor rolled out an online portal called Roads are Not for Politics to spotlight what he said were “underhanded tactics” that the Biden administration used to “shoehorn” diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and critical race theory into transportation allocations. The Governor blasted the Biden administration for attempting to “push an ideological agenda” with federal funds. DeSantis made the comments Thursday in Auburndale at the SUNTRAX Test Facility & Toll Operations Center.

Making it clear: The Governor this week a pair of measures to combat antisemitism in the state. One bill (HB 1109) directs the Florida Department of Education to establish a regular funding model for the cost of guards, cameras, fencing, impact windows, perimeter lighting and related security costs at Jewish schools. The Governor also signed legislation (HB 187) that defines antisemitism as “a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews,” and rhetorical and manifestations of such hatred “directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals, their property, community institutions and religious facilities.” The measure includes 11 examples of antisemitism that line up with its definition, including “dehumanizing” stereotypes that Jews control industries and government.

Tasking the task force: Rep. Bruce Antone, who sponsored legislation that created the Florida Museum of Black History Task Force, called on the group to disband and not to submit any recommendations regarding the creation of the new museum following a protracted debate and discussion over where it should be located. Antone, who is from Central Florida, complained that task force members “veered off course” by pressing to construct the museum in St. Augustine instead of Eatonville.

— Busted! —

Three score and four accused drug traffickers are sitting behind bars thanks to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced.

Working in tandem, the law enforcement agencies cracked a fentanyl ring that operated out of a fish-and-bait shop and a motorcycle shop in the Central Florida area. When the bust went down, officers found the accused in possession of 742 grams of fentanyl — purportedly enough to kill 371,000 Floridians — alongside a few kilos of booger sugar, a half-pound of pot and a sprinkle of crank.

After the ring was booked, law enforcement made the handoff to Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution, which will push forward with criminal charges, including felony counts of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations, conspiracy to commit RICO and fentanyl trafficking, among other charges.

“Florida leads the nation in fentanyl seizures, and this case is yet another example of how Sheriff Grady Judd and his deputies are leaders in helping us remove deadly drugs from our streets,” Moody said, adding, “I have no doubt that this drug-interdiction operation saved lives.”

The case marks the second major fentanyl bust announced by Moody’s office in as many weeks — on June 20; the AG said her office would handle prosecution for 39 alleged traffickers who were dealing the deadly synthetic opioid within Volusia and Putnam counties.

— Car-veat emptor —

New cars with smart technology can help assuage the fears of teenage drivers’ parents, but Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says Floridians should know how tech companies use tracking data before jumping in with both feet.

The best way, per the CFO, is to go directly to the source. He’s encouraging parents to read the privacy disclosures on carmakers’ websites for provisions about what the company collects and who it shares the information with, whether it be police, insurance companies or marketers.

Patronis offered Mozilla’s information on vehicle makers’ data-collection practices as a starting point for those hazy on how to find the info they’re looking for. Likewise, Patronis advises consumers to ask car dealers whether they can opt out of any of the data-collection facets of their vehicle or a carmaker’s app.

Another suggestion: Don’t sync handheld devices with the vehicle. The warning follows the publication of a Wall Street Journal article on technology features in new cars.

“As technology progresses in our society, we must enhance consumer protections to guard the personal information of Floridians. Consumers deserve to be told what they’re signing and to op-out. Even where that opportunity is available, it should be required that dealers inform customers of their rights before signing any contract that involves smart technology.”

— Instagram of the week —

—The week in appointments —

Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners — The Governor appointed Christine Miller to the Hillsborough County Commission. Miller is the President and CEO of the Greater Plant City Chamber of Commerce. She earned her bachelor’s degree in natural resource economics from the University of Massachusetts and her master’s degree in public administration from Florida State University.

Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority — The Governor appointed Thomas Hobbs and Brian McElfatrick to the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority. Hobbs is the Chief of Staff for the Port of Tampa Bay. He earned a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary social science and a master’s degree in political science from FSU. McElfatrick is a shareholder, executive committee member, and practice group Leader at Bush Ross, P.A. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Bates College and his law degree from Indiana University.

—That’s a lotta checks —

First Lady Casey DeSantis doled out $175,000 in bonus checks to Hope Navigators, including a half-dozen who received $2,500 bonuses for their outstanding performance helping people in need.

Jacqueline Walker Bell, Aaron Pelone, Sandra Pinkey, Kirsten Lovett, Yolanda Rowling, and Dawn Murray are the peer-nominated navigators receiving $2,500 checks.

Walker Bell has been part of Hope Florida since its inception and has the highest monthly number of face-to-face participants.

Pelone, a Hope Navigator at the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs (FDVA), helped nearly 100 veterans access services to clear trees and debris from their property during Hurricane Idalia. He also recently connected a U.S. Air Force veteran who is struggling with mental health issues to the Fort Freedom program, where he received treatment.

During her 43 years at the Department of Juvenile Justice, Pinkey has held various positions. A news release announcing the awardees praised her knack for creating a safe haven for parents to share their stories without fear of judgment or inadequacy.

Lovett has been with the Agency for Persons with Disabilities since 2010. She recently assisted a Hope Florida participant and her daughter, who needed food, by connecting them with support from a church. She continues to work with the family on their transportation needs.

Rowling has been a part of Hope Florida for one year, during which she has been helping a person with an intellectual disability. Rowling enabled the person to access therapy and connect with a horse ranch for additional support. The person now sells handmade jewelry at a local market.

Murray has worked at the Department of Children and Families DCF for 30 years and is currently the Director of Partnerships and Prevention at the Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency. Murray is credited for playing a key role in creating and implementing the pilot that developed into Hope Florida — A Pathway to Prosperity.

“Hope Navigators unite good people in need of help with good people in the community who are willing to help,” the First Lady said. “Thanks to the Hope Florida program, Hope Navigators are in a unique position to make the connection between Floridians in need and local charities, nonprofits, faith-based institutions, and private sector partners ready and willing to assist. Hope Navigators are the reason Hope Florida has been extremely successful — it was an honor to award them much-deserved bonuses.”

Hope Florida connects the public and private sectors, faith-based communities, and nonprofits to maximize resources and secure help for people in need. People served by the program are guided by Hope Navigators.

Hope Florida was piloted in August 2020 in six counties as a voluntary program for people receiving public benefits through the Department of Children and Families. The First Lady spearheaded the statewide implementation in 2021.

— Heaping helping of freedom —

Florida’s Freedom Month sales tax holiday, part of tax legislation DeSantis recently signed, kicks off on July 1.

The holiday, which runs until July 31, includes various tax exemptions on products related to outdoor equipment, recreational activities, and entertainment admissions throughout the month.

The holiday is part of a major tax package signed by DeSantis in May. The package, set to save taxpayers around $914 million over the next two years, introduced the Freedom Month tax holiday, a change from last year’s Freedom Summer that ran from May to September. The package also includes three other tax-cut holidays.

“Our state is home to natural beauty from the Panhandle to the Keys and we have an excellent array of arts, sports, and cultural events,” said Jim Zingale, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Revenue. “The Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday is a great opportunity for consumers to save money on admissions and outdoor supplies while they enjoy all Florida has to offer this summer.”

Products included in the holiday’s tax exemptions include admissions to various entertainment events, state parks, museums, physical fitness club memberships, live music events, sporting events, and various festivals held from July 1 until Dec. 31.

Exemptions also apply to various outdoor-related products. These include boating, water and fishing supplies, such as canoes, kayaks, coolers, life jackets, paddles, fishing rods and bait. Camping supplies, including tents, sleeping bags, camping stoves and flashlights, are also tax-free. There are also exemptions on general outdoor supplies, including bicycles, gas and charcoal grills, sunglasses, sunscreen and repellent and water bottles.

Depending on the product, specific taxable products are only exempt to a certain price point. Rentals of any of the listed items are not exempt, nor are theme park tickets, airport tickets, entertainment complexes or public lodging establishments. Resales of tickets bought during the holiday must also have full sales tax paid to the original vendor. Bundle items only partially, including tax-exempt items and “buy one, get one free” deals are charged and taxed at their full price.

Florida’s next upcoming tax holiday, the back-to-school sales tax holiday, will also be in July, starting from July 29 until Aug. 11.

More information on the tax holiday can be found on the DOR’s Tax Information Publication or on their website.

—Come together —

In what can sometimes be a divisive process, there continues to be bipartisanship efforts to get legislation passed.

A recent example is legislation by Hollywood Democrat Rep. Marie Woodson and Palm Beach Republican Rep. John Snyder to help Florida veterans.

The tandem co-sponsored a new law (HB 725) that (beginning July 1) allows spouses or surviving spouses of Florida veterans to be eligible for admission to veterans’ long-term care facilities.

“I understand firsthand the crucial role our military spouses play in the overall mission. No veteran should ever choose between receiving long-term care or being with (their) spouse. It was a privilege to collaborate with Rep. Woodson on this significant bill as we strive to make Florida the most veteran-friendly state in the Union,” said Snyder, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

Woodson thanked her co-sponsor and praised FDVA staff Bob Asztalos and Brandon Edmonton for their assistance.

“This piece of legislation is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that our veterans are not separated in their golden years and that we provide them with the comfort they need at the time they need it the most. We can never do enough for our veterans because the sacrifices they made for us are immeasurable,” Woodson said.

FDVA operates nine veteran nursing homes across the state and is in the process of adding a 10th facility. The homes offer 1,102 skilled nursing and assisted living beds.

“When someone joins the military, so does (their) spouse. Florida Department of Veterans Affairs now can keep couples together, in its twilight of life, who have shared their lives sacrificing and defending our country,” Asztalos said.

— Happiness is NOT a warm gun —

Coral Springs Democrat Dan Daley traveled to Washington, D.C., this week to attend the Safer States Legislative Convening.

His swing through the nation’s capital saw him discuss the Safer States Agenda, ways to reduce gun violence, and strategies for passing gun legislation.

“According to the FBI, one of the key outcomes of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, signed into law by President Biden two years ago, was that enhanced background checks have flagged and prevented over 800 individuals ages 18-21 from purchasing firearms,” Daley said in a news release.

“In stark contrast, Republicans in Tallahassee have worked to roll back post-Stoneman Douglas reforms and have passed permitless carry legislation, which severely undermines community safety. We must move forward with common-sense gun safety measures, not backward.

“I look forward to continuing building on these dialogues to provide a positive, tangible impact on community safety in Florida.”

—Dry needling is a done deal —

A long-standing prickly debate was put to rest when the Governor signed HB 1063.

Sponsored by Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, the bill authorizes certain chiropractic physicians to “dry needle,” which involves inserting thin needles into trigger points to stimulate muscles.

The new law also streamlines the licensure process for internationally trained chiropractors.

“This law ensures that more highly skilled chiropractors can practice in our state,” Hunschofsky said. “At the same time, we are providing patients with more treatment options and eliminating any ambiguity in what chiropractic care can offer.”

The legislation requires the Board of Chiropractic Medicine to establish minimum practice standards and education requirements for chiropractic physicians to perform the procedure.

Before the Board authorizes a chiropractic physician to perform dry needling, the chiropractic physician must complete the prerequisite hours of in-person coursework and pass written and practical examinations.

The bill authorizes the Board to waive some or all of the hours or educational requirements if a chiropractor presents satisfactory proof of completing coursework that constitutes adequate training for dry needling.

— One chance only —

Sen. Linda Stewart is lamenting the veto of a bill she co-sponsored that would have made it easier for convicts to obtain barber or cosmetologist licenses.

The bill (HB 133) would have prohibited the state boards that license barbers and cosmetologists from denying an applicant based solely on a nonviolent felony conviction, providing the conviction came more than three years before the license application.

Current law says the board may not consider certain convictions older than five years at the time of the application.

The legislation was approved unanimously by the Legislature, but DeSantis said in his veto message that “there may be good reason” for the board to be able to rely on criminal history before approving an application.

“I am extremely disappointed by the Governor’s decision to veto this bill and deny former nonviolent offenders, who have done their time, the opportunity to more easily obtain a license in barbering of cosmetology,” said Stewart, who sponsored the Senate companion bill. “This is about second chances.”

Stewart added that “it is unjust (to) continue to punish people for the mistakes made in their past and prevent them from earning a living in the future. This bill could have been vital to someone’s future livelihood and helped to reduce recidivism.”

HB 133 only applied to convictions for nonviolent crimes and did not apply to convicted sexual predators or people convicted of forcible felonies.

Stewart isn’t alone in her disappointment.

The Florida Policy Institute issued a statement saying the veto “means that much-needed occupational licensing reform has reached a standstill in Florida.

“Right now, people who have completed their sentences face a multitude of barriers to economic stability. Not only would this legislation have paved career pathways for returning citizens — it would also have come with benefits to the state budget. A recent FPI analysis found that common-sense reforms to the occupational licensing process could yield tens of millions in savings as a result of reduced recidivism rates.”

—Day of the panther —

Two South Florida Senators want this Sunday to be declared Florida Panthers Day.

Sens. Lauren Book and Jason Pizzo represent Broward County, where the National Hockey League team plays its games. The Panthers held off the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 this week to win the first Stanley Cup trophy in franchise history.

Book and Pizzo asked for a special proclamation for June 30, which coincides with a championship parade planned for A1A in Fort Lauderdale.

“The Florida Panthers are an incredible team on and off the ice,” said Book, a Panthers fan.

Another connection to the team is that her 7-year-old son plays ice hockey and reveres Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk.

“The Panthers organization does so much for our community, and we are so proud of their hard-fought victory in the Stanley Cup. We’d love for the Governor to formally recognize this Sunday as Florida Panthers Day while we’re all celebrating our team at the Stanley Cup championship parade.”

—Simply the best —

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) teamed up with the Florida Transportation Builders’ Association to announce the 2024 Best in Construction Award recipients. The annual awards recognize excellent contractors across 15 transportation project categories.

The Florida DOT has eight district offices across the state. Contractors are nominated from each district. The winners are determined by the FDOT State Construction Office, which convenes a panel to review the nominated contractors and projects.

The 2024 Best in Construction Award winners are:

— Alternative Contracting: PCS Civil, for its work widening S.R. 50 (Cortez Boulevard) between Windmere Road to the east of Kettering Road and U.S. 98 to the east of U.S. 301 in Hernando County as well as resurfacing improvements.

— Bridge: Superior Construction Company Southeast, for its bridge replacement work on S.R. 687 (4th Street Bridge) between I-275 and 119th Avenue in Pinellas County.

— Community Awareness: Weekley Asphalt Paving, for its work on S.R. 922 (NE 125th Street) from NE 5th Avenue to NE 7th Avenue in Miami-Dade County, including intersection improvements, pedestrian ramp enhancements, signage installation and resurfacing activities.

— Design-Build: PRINCE Contracting, for its work on the I-95 corridors from south of Glades Road to south of Linton Boulevard in Palm Beach County.

— Interchange: Halley Engineering Contractors, for its work on Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise Mainline (S.R. 821) from S.R. 836 (Dolphin Expressway) to NW 106th Street in Miami-Dade County. This project widened and reconstructed the mainline and enhanced several interchanges.

— Interstate: PRINCE Contracting, for its work on I-95 corridors from south of Glades Road to south of Linton Boulevard in Palm Beach County.

— Intelligent Transportation Systems: SICE, for its work on testing Connected Vehicle Deployment ITS Communication Systems on S.R. 91 from the Orlando South Interchange to the S.R. 408 Interchange and along S.R. 528 (Beachline Expressway) from I-4 to McCoy Road/Jetport Drive in Orange County.

— Local Agency Program: Watson Construction Company, for its work on SW 62nd Boulevard from SW 43rd Street to SW 20th Avenue in Alachua County. The scope of the project included extension and construction.

— Major Bridge: Halley Engineering Contractors, for its work on Florida’s Turnpike Mainline (S.R. 821) from S.R. 836 (Dolphin Expressway) to NW 106th Street in Miami-Dade County. This project widened and reconstructed the mainline and enhanced several interchanges.

— Maintenance of Traffic: Asphalt Group, for its work on S.R. 112/I-195/Julia Tuttle Causeway from east of S.R. 5/Biscayne Boulevard to S.R. 907/Alton Road in Miami-Dade County. The project improved inside shoulders to accommodate Bus-On-Shoulder (BOS) operations during congested times.

— Partnering: Ranger Construction Industries, for its work on S.R. 50 from Hernando/Sumter County line to east of C.R. 478A project in Sumter County, including widening the existing two-lane roadway to a four-lane configuration, significantly increasing capacity and improving traffic flow.

— Rural: Anderson Columbia Co., for its work on widening 7 miles of S.R. 20 from two lanes to four lanes between the Alachua County line and SW 56th Avenue in Putnam County.

— Special Significance: General Asphalt Company, for its work raising the roadway section for two of the 10 miles of construction on U.S. 1/Overseas Highway between mile marks 70 and 80 in Monroe County.

— Urban: J.B. Coxwell Contracting, for its work on S.R. 202 (J. Turner Boulevard) and Kernan Boulevard in Duval County, including full reconstruction, widening, milling and resurfacing.

— Utility Coordination/Damage Prevention: Lead Engineering Contractors, for key roadway and safety improvements on S.R. 90/U.S. 41/SW 8th Street in Miami-Dade County.

“With our state experiencing record growth year after year, Florida’s transportation industry has taken on the challenge of meeting the increasingly complex needs of our communities through innovative engineering solutions and intentional collaboration with partners, resulting in major successes in every corner of the state,” said FDOT Secretary Jared Perdue. “The 2024 Best in Construction Awards demonstrate the remarkable professionals who are going above and beyond to deliver the robust transportation network that so many of us depend on, and FDOT is grateful for its continued partnership and dedication to excellence that allow us to carry out this critical work each day.”

— Ain’t that a shame —

PEN America had harsh words for DeSantis following his decision to veto the entire state arts budget, about $32 million. The organization said it would “devastate” the arts and stifle free and creative expression.

“A state with an emaciated arts sphere, where books are already banned and classroom dialogue is stifled, is one that is in danger of abandoning freedom of expression altogether,” said Katie Blankenship, director of PEN America’s Florida office. “DeSantis is taking his war on culture to a new level. This decision will not only devastate the arts but add to his legacy of censorship and disregard for art, literature and knowledge.”

Such vetoes aren’t uncommon during austere times, but with state coffers relatively flush, DeSantis’ decision shocked — and angered — the arts community. Though it was not clear initially why the Governor wiped out the funding, this week he said the decision was meant to choke out Fringe Festivals featuring what he views as bawdy performances.

PEN America said the vetoes track with other actions taken by the DeSantis administration, such as legislation easing the path for parents to challenge books in school media centers and prohibiting speech about sexuality and gender identity in K-12 schools.

“The slashing of arts grants is especially insulting when DeSantis approved an increase of millions of dollars to beef up the state’s litigation budget, ensuring Florida taxpayers will shoulder the burden of legal costs for many cases brought to overturn the wave of censorial bills passed under his tenure,” PEN America said in a news release.

— Happy Insurance Awareness Day! —

If you missed Insurance Awareness Day on Friday, don’t fret — the Personal Insurance Federation of Florida is rolling out a new resource to help Floridians learn more about the insurance market while dispelling some common misconceptions.

Florida Property Insurance Myths v. Facts covers a dozen or so insurance-related misunderstandings and fallacies in an FAQ-style format that in language the average consumer, not just actuaries and agents, can parse.

No matter what you think you know about insurance, it doesn’t hurt to test your knowledge, especially since the average deductible for ignorance is about 100%.

For instance, standard home insurance policies do not cover flood damage (psst, that’s what flood insurance is for). And just because a home isn’t in a flood zone doesn’t mean it can’t flood — water adheres to the laws of physics, whether that makes a topographical flood map moot or not.

Policyholders should also be aware of some important distinctions, namely “market value” versus “replacement cost.” Insurers operate on the latter, and that figure doesn’t necessarily go one-to-one with the Zillow Zestimate you’re pumped about.

Check out PIFF’s full Myths vs. Facts list here.

— But wait, there’s more —

If you thought PIFF was the only insurance group hyped for Insurance Awareness Day, think again.

The Florida Surplus Lines Association also got in on the action, marking the occasion with the release of an infographic highlighting surplus lines insurance’s role in the overall industry.

Surplus lines policies are akin to a “safety valve.” When the traditional insurance market hits rocky waters, surplus lines carriers — out-of-state carriers subject to lighter regulation — serve as gap-fillers by offering policies that cover risks of all types, including policies for homes turned away by homeowners’ insurance companies.

Notably, the Governor last month signed a bill that would allow surplus lines insurers to take over policies from Citizens Property Insurance Corp., the state-backed insurer of last resort, which has seen its policy count balloon past the 1 million mark amid Florida’s property insurance crisis.

But homes are far from the only assets covered by surplus lines carriers. Such companies also offer cruise ship policies, kidnap and ransom insurance and even “hole-in-one” prize insurance — it’s pretty much exactly what you think it is, which is kinda neat.

According to FSLA, Florida’s surplus lines market is booming, reaching a total premium of $15.4 billion last year. The association said the industry’s top coverages continue to be commercial property and commercial general liability.

— Float along —

The Coalition for Responsible Celebration is beaming about a recently signed bill, but don’t expect a balloon release at the after-party.

CRC cheered the Governor this week for signing a bill (HB 321) reclassifying the intentional release of balloons as noncriminal littering, an offense that carries a $150 per violation fine.

The legislation deletes a section of Florida Statutes allowing the intentional release of nine helium-filled balloons per day. It also nixes allowances for so-called “biodegradable” and “photodegradable” balloons that still present environmental dangers.

Children ages 6 and under are exempt from the law, which kicks in July 1, as are hot air balloons recovered after launch.

“The CRC strongly supports House Bill 321, signed into law by Gov. DeSantis, which bans the intentional release of balloons,” CRC Executive Director Maria Stockham said in a news release.

“Balloons bring joy to celebrations. Promoting responsible use and proper disposal ensures that balloons stay out of our waterways and power lines, contributing to a healthier and cleaner community for all. This law reinforces our commitment to sustainability and the preservation of Florida’s natural beauty.”

The organization also thanked Rep. Linda Chaney, who carried the bill and the Florida Retail Federation, one of the proposal’s most influential supporters.

— Capitol Directions —

DeSantis’ veto pen — Up arrow — It’s doing P90X.

Casey DeSantis — Up arrow — Spreading hope is good, but spreading cash is even better.

Jared Perdue, Cody Farrill — Up arrow — Thank them for revving up I-4+1.

Florida Democrats — Double down arrow — Their ship is listing. There is no sign of land.

Carolina Amesty — Down arrow — We didn’t know Central Christian had a learn-by-doing criminology program … allegedly.

Webster Barnaby — Down arrow — Bruh, this isn’t 2019. We’ve moved on to Swift-Kelce psyops.

Randy Fine — Up arrow — The Governor’s timing couldn’t have been better.

Jonathan Martin, Sam Garrison — Up arrow — Pack up the tents.

Ryan Chamberlin — Down arrow — We’ll say what the study won’t: A service tax is one of few ways to make Florida purple again.

State Farm — Down arrow — Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there. *Offer not valid in FL.

Airbnb — Up arrow — They’re safe … until January, at least.

Arts funding — Down arrow — Why let one bad drag show spoil the whole damn bunch?

The Beach — Down arrow — Florida’s debuting a new lotto game. The prize pool includes flesh-eating bacteria, MRSA and gastroenteritis.

Cities & counties — Down arrow — So, how many CompTIA vouchers should we pencil you down for?

Realtors — Up arrow — Vacasa es su casa!

State workers — Up arrow — Grab some extra beer and another bag of charcoal.

Second chances — Down arrow — Sorry, we play 5e Hardcore ‘round here.

Parrot Heads —Up arrow — It’s margarita time. After the exit ramp, of course.

Team Buffet — Up arrow — Jeff Sharkey and Taylor Biehl will take theirs with a Tajín rim.

Temu — Down arrow — Trust us, you don’t want to know why that avocado slicer only costs 43¢.

Florida Chamber — Up arrow —2030, here we come!

Mike Grieco — Down arrow — Don’t invite people to look into your soul when one glance at the paper trail will suffice.

Traci Deen — Up arrow — She knows how to lasso in a Friend of Conservation Award.

Allison Carvajal — Up arrow — A little birdie told us she’s in N’ville this week to be recognized for her lobbying work. Kudos!

John Dailey — Down arrow — You can be as petty as you want, but Tim Vaccaro ain’t listening.

Doak Campbell — Up arrow — Our condolences to The Swamp, but EA has more fear for the spear.

FSU Athletics — Up arrow — Watch out Longhorns, the Noles are gunning for your Learfield.