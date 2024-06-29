Debbie Mucarsel-Powell won’t answer questions about Joe Biden after shaky debate

The re-election campaign of Sen. Rick Scott may want to know what his likely Democratic opponent thinks about the President’s putrid performance in Thursday’s CNN debate.

But they, nor anyone else, are getting answers as of Saturday morning.

The campaign of Debbie Mucarsel-Powell did not respond on Friday when asked what she thought about the event in Atlanta, and if Joe Biden should still be the nominee afterwards.

A spokesperson for Scott suggested Friday the question should be answered, as the “debate was a sad moment for a lot of Americans.”

“Our President, the leader of the free world, is clearly not fit to carry out the duties of President of the United States. Democrats across the country are now sounding the alarm. Former Congresswoman Mucarsel-Powell, who has endorsed Biden and also received his endorsement, has an obligation to the people of Florida to tell them whether she believes he should remain the Democrat nominee, and if he’s even capable of finishing his current term,” said Will Hampson.

“Silence is not an option,” Hampson added.

But based on their non-response, the Democrat’s campaign sees it differently.

As we reported Friday, the chair of the Florida Democratic Party is defending Biden, though she’s not engaging the question of the President’s apparent infirmity either.

Asked whether she had concerns about Biden’s age and cognition, whether Democrats should consider another candidate at the Democratic National Convention, and whether Democrats should have had an actual Primary in the state, Nikki Fried stayed on message and away from the premise of the question.

“The more people hear from Donald Trump, the more they remember how much they dislike him. He spent the entire debate lying about his record, bragging about overturning Roe v Wade, and refusing to answer questions about accepting election results — and a Univision focus group of undecided Latino voters left the debate almost 100% behind President Biden,” Fried said in a prepared statement.

“The choice this November is clear: giving the nuclear codes to an unhinged felon like Donald Trump, or re-electing President Biden and his clear vision to move America forward. Florida Democrats will do everything possible to make that choice clear between now and November.”

Fried’s press office did not engage our follow-up question about whether she had concern about Biden’s capacity to be the nominee and serve a second term after Thursday night