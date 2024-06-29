‘Illegal alien’ worries drive Gov. DeSantis to nix farm worker housing bill

As affordable housing continues to challenge policymakers, Gov. Ron DeSantis has nixed a push for agriculture employers to house workers.
The Republican Governor vetoed legislation (SB 1082) that would have preempted any local restrictions that would inhibit construction of housing for workers on agricultural land. DeSantis in a veto letter signaled a concern that the policy would spur hiring undocumented workers at Florida farms.
“The bill’s terms apply to legal migrant farm workers, but the bill does not include the means to enforce this limitation and could pave the way for housing of illegal alien workers,” DeSantis wrote. “Additionally, local governments have the ability to establish uniform guidelines and standards through their zoning ordinances which best suit each agricultural community.”
The Legislature the past few years has approved a number of preemptions on local development standards, much of that in the Senate President Kathleen Passidomo’s priority Live Local Act last year.
But lawmakers this year looked toward allowing employers to have more tools to house workers directly.
Agriculture leaders through the Associated Industries of Florida heavily supported this bill, while local government groups consistently pushed back on pre-emption.
Florida farmers said the legislation would help curtail a labor shortage in the agriculture industry. The industry argued if workforce housing is constructed, farms would be able to build housing more quickly for foreign workers with federal H-2A visas.
“The bill lessens the burdensome process for Florida farmers to construct or install safe housing for seasonal agricultural workers – who are legal and verified – on agricultural properties,” wrote Jim Spratt, chairman of the Florida Ag Coalition, in a letter published by the News-Press after the measure passed.
Federal law requires employers to meet housing requirements to employ those workers, who many agricultural operations rely on during planting and harvest seasons. Florida under DeSantis has also cracked down on employers with requirements to verify the immigration status of workers, including strict E-Verify mandates put in place last year. He also signed legislation in March prohibiting state IDs for undocumented individuals.
The legislation was supported by Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and championed in the Legislature by state Sen. Jay Collins and state Rep. Kaylee Tuck. It passed without any ‘nay’ votes in either chamber of the Legislature.
One comment
Confederacy of Dunces
June 29, 2024 at 10:26 am
5 years from now people are really going to wish this state built luxury hotels for farm workers. This man is so out of touch and never took an economics class in his life. What do you think is going to happen to a state with minimal protections for small farmers, a wall of big money from developers, ZERO protections, opportunity, or respect for agricultural workers (who cares where they come from— you didn’t until you were told it’s all “their” fault, “they—the “others” are the cause of all your problems—don’t pay attention to the greedy corporate pigs and corrupt idiot legislators behind the curtain). Florida is a giant isthmus and is the last and farthest state in the nation from the majority of food supply chains. The state used to be a bastion of agriculture even up to 8, 10 years ago. Decades of short sighted G0P corporate cronyism policies have eroded that away, and now, now, they are attacked the workers in a systematic assault. Ask yourself WHY. Who gets anything out of this. Because it ain’t your grocery bill. Is the governor saving those jobs without water or breaks for your recent New College graduates? It has to stop. And return to common sense policies that are pro-Florida, pro-agriculture, pro-farmer, pro-workers (read – Employees – since GOP in this state seem confused that somehow slavery still exists and it’s ok to treat people that way) and let the locals decide.