Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.19.24

Breaking overnight — “Zieglers sue to stop release of rape investigation records” via Michael Barfield of the Florida Trident — The once-powerful Republican power couple sued the City of Sarasota and State Attorney’s Office specifically to prevent the release to the media text messages they sent to each other recovered by police during the now-closed investigation. The Zieglers attached affidavits to the lawsuit claiming phone and text records and other content on social media accounts seized after the issuance of several search warrants were intended to be private and confidential. The lawsuit, filed March 15, alleges the Zieglers “are concerned that other individuals and media outlets will most likely make or have already made” requests for public records possessed by the two agencies. The Zieglers seek to prevent the release of text messages between Christian and Bridget.

It’s Election Day in Florida. Kind of.

In most counties across the state, the lone contest is the already-over Republican Presidential Primary. Donald Trump will be on the ballot alongside a half-dozen other candidates who have already ditched their bids for the GOP nomination.

Democrats, meanwhile, won’t have a chance to vote for — or against — Joe Biden. The Florida Democratic Party long ago announced that the incumbent President would be the only candidate on the ballot, thus negating the need to hold a Primary.

A Biden vs. Trump rematch has been a foregone conclusion for weeks, but there are still some competitive local elections being held today.

In the Tampa Bay region, eyes are on a trio of Clearwater City Council races. Three of five seats are up for grabs, and voters will also decide whether to hold runoff elections when no local candidate earns a majority of the vote.

The top-billed race is the mayoral race between Kathleen Beckman, a current City Council member, and Bruce Rector, a lawyer.

A high-priced mayoral race in Naples is the highlight in Southwest Florida. There, current Mayor Teresa Heitmann is up against sitting Naples Council member Ted Blankenship and former Council member Gary Price. Price, who has the support of power players including former U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney, has pumped nearly $284,000 into his bid thus far.

In South Florida, voters in Surfside will vote on four Commissioners and whether to give first-term Mayor Shlomo Danzinger another term. He faces former Mayor Charles Burkett, who lost by just 35 votes two years ago.

Happening today — Secretary of State Cord Byrd will be available to discuss Florida’s 2024 Presidential Preference Primary Election (PPP): 9:30 a.m. Eastern time; Gallery for Innovation and the Arts, R.A. Gray Building, 500 S Bronough St, Tallahassee.

— TOP STORY —

“Bradenton private school leader appears to violate federal tax law in congressional run” via Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Eddie Speir, running against incumbent Vern Buchanan in the August Primary, appears to have violated federal tax law by running his campaign from his nonprofit Christian private school in Bradenton.

Speir, an outspoken conservative who DeSantis appointed to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees in 2023 but was ultimately not confirmed by the Florida Legislature, filed to run for Florida’s 16th Congressional District in June. His campaign is headquartered at 7900 40th Avenue West in Bradenton, the same address as the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Christian private school Inspiration Academy, according to documents filed to the Federal Election Commission and Speir’s campaign website.

Speir serves as the school’s superintendent while his wife Claire serves as president.

According to the IRS, 21st Century Ministries Inc. — which does business as Inspiration Academy — is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit that is “absolutely prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office.” If a nonprofit is found to violate this regulation, it could lose its nonprofit status and be responsible for paying taxes retroactively.

When contacted, Speir said his campaign is doing nothing wrong. He said he and his school are the victims of a “woke” and “weaponized” IRS, and he refused to respond to direct questions regarding the nonprofit’s political involvement.

Experts were firm in their convictions that the school’s political activities and the use of school employees and students could violate federal tax laws and threaten the school’s nonprofit status.

— EPILOGUE —

Ag industry says housing bill could bring in foreign workers — Florida farmers are looking to a bill (SB 1082) OK’d by lawmakers this year to help curtail a labor shortage in the agriculture industry. The bill would prevent local governments from enforcing ordinances that hamper the construction of farmworker housing. If such housing is constructed, farms would be able to build housing more quickly for foreign workers with federal H-2A visas. Federal law requires employers to meet housing requirements to employ those workers, who many agricultural operations rely on during planting and harvest seasons. The legislation has not yet been sent to the Governor, who may sign it, veto it, or allow it to become law without his signature.

“Florida’s child drowning prevention bill awaits DeSantis’ signature” via Theo Karantsalis of the Miami New Times — Florida lawmakers unanimously passed a child drowning prevention bill that aims to provide low-income families with free swimming lessons throughout the state, which had the highest child drowning rate in the nation in recent years. If signed into law by DeSantis, the bill will provide swimming lesson vouchers for children — ages 4 or younger — in families with an income of no more than 200% of the federal poverty level. The Florida House of Representatives approved the bill, SB 544, last week 114-0 after the measure passed the Senate 39-0 in February. The legislation had been introduced by Sen. Travis Hutson, along with state Sens. Lori Berman and Book.

“Rare disease grant program to ‘push the boundaries of science and medicine’ awaits DeSantis’ signature” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — There are more than 7,000 known rare diseases that affect approximately 350 million people across the globe, including some 30 million Americans. Now, Florida may be offering those individuals some much-needed hope. The Legislature passed a bill (SB 1582) that would create a grant program to fund scientific and clinical research on rare diseases. It awaits DeSantis’ signature. One of those affected is bill sponsor Rep. Adam Anderson, whose son Andrew suffered from Tay-Sachs disease. The grant program would be named after Andrew, the Andrew John Anderson Pediatric Rare Disease Grant Program. Andrew was diagnosed with Tay-Sachs disease, an ultrarare fatal genetic disorder with only 16 cases annually nationwide and died at just 4 years old.

“Lawmakers stuff state budget with local projects. Here’s what’s earmarked for South Florida.” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Crisis support for people in Parkland and nearby communities affected by the continuing trauma stemming from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre. A new home for a West Palm Beach public policy center named after a major player in Florida political and legal circles. Surveillance cameras in Wilton Manors, including for its main street, which is a center of the LGBTQ+ community. Repairs for the International Fishing Pier in Deerfield Beach, battered by Hurricane Nicole. Millions of dollars for those projects in Broward and Palm Beach County — and hundreds of additional spending initiatives in South Florida and around the state — were added to the $117.5 billion Florida budget.

— OTHER STATEWIDE —

“Florida economy is in better shape than others, economist says” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — The U.S. economy will continue a steady deceleration throughout this year, but so far, the Florida market appears to be in better shape than other states, according to University of Central Florida Institute for Economic Forecasting Director Sean Snaith. Florida’s tight labor market is driving wage growth and low unemployment, which is nearly a whole percentage point lower than the U.S. average unemployment rate of 3%. That dynamic is also why inflation is proving trickier to tame than the Federal Reserve initially expected, he said. “This last leg of the inflation journey to get us down to 2% has really slowed to a crawl,” Snaith said. “Historically, there’s been a trade-off: If you want lower inflation, it comes at the cost of higher unemployment, and that’s not happening right now.”

“Pressure to expand Medicaid in Florida keeps slowly rising” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — The effort to bring Medicaid expansion to Florida will have to wait at least another year — even though many other Southern states that resisted the expansion offered under Obamacare have had second thoughts and changed direction. The question is whether Florida will be one of the last states in the nation to enact expansion — similar to how it was among the last states to enact the initial Medicaid program that was first authorized in 1965. Florida did not come on Board until five years later. “If Congress were to ever repeal Medicaid expansion and Obamacare, I’d be the first in line in support of that,” said state Rep. Joel Rudman, a conservative Republican who now says Florida should support expansion.

“As Florida winds down Medicaid eligibility review, more children under 5 are losing coverage” via Jackie Llanos of the Florida Phoenix — With two months left in the Medicaid eligibility review process, Florida has reduced the number of residents it has bumped from the health coverage meant for low-income people. But last month, more children younger than five lost access to Medicaid than any other age group. Overall, more Floridians received Medicaid coverage in February than those who lost it, according to a report the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration published earlier this week. There were 6,912 more Floridians enrolled in Medicaid last month than in January.

“State contract dispute leaves local HIV patients caught in the middle” via T.S. Strickland of WUWF — In late February, several dozen demonstrators rallied outside the offices of Okaloosa AIDS Support and Informational Services, also known as “OASIS,” in downtown Pensacola. “What do we want?” they chanted. “Patient choice! When do we want it? Now!” They held signs and wore shirts reading “OASIS, Stop Being Greedy,” To get into the clinic, patients had to push past a pair of protesters in inflatable, pink pig costumes. It was a dramatic escalation in a conflict that has pitted OASIS, a small regional nonprofit, against the world’s largest HIV and AIDS health care provider, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, also known as “AHF.” Both sides say they are protecting patient choice and accuse the other side of greed, manipulation, and dishonesty.

“Jimmy Patronis latest Republican to admit that his own insurance rates are spiking” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — “For all of Florida’s many blessings, however, you don’t have to be an actuary to know that when it came to our property insurance market, Florida had its issues,” the second-term Panhandle Republican CFO wrote. “I love Florida, but my own premiums have gone up 50%. This isn’t a new issue despite what you hear in the news.” Patronis isn’t dealing with a problem quite as acute as that faced by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, the South Florida Republican who said his own rates recently tripled. Patronis also seemed more willing to advance historical and structural explanations for pressures in the market.

“Ethics complaint against Moms for Liberty Ethics Board member is rejected” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — A political consultant and blogger will have to refile his ethics complaint against Moms for Liberty co-founder Tina Descovich, according to a letter he got from the Commission on Ethics. The Commission’s executive director returned Robert Burns III’s paperwork and explained that the Senate President and House Speaker must review complaints about its members according to Florida law, which instructs them to appoint a joint Committee to handle the matter. Burns, who lives in Melbourne, said he feels like he’s entering uncharted territory because he could find no previous Ethics Commissioner being the subject of an ethics complaint.

“Stuck in licensing limbo, Florida nursing students want answers. They’re not getting them” via Camellia Burris of the Miami Herald — A Herald investigation found that the careers of hundreds of aspiring nurses have been put on indefinite hold over a standoff between Florida, where they trained, and New York, which administered the online tests but has refused to issue licenses because of questions about the checkered records and accreditation of some for-profit nursing schools in South Florida. Now a workaround process intended to allow Florida to issue licenses based on the New York test scores has also been the subject of complaints, with students reporting confusing information and long delays.

— 2024 —

“Donald Trump spurned by 30 companies as he seeks bond in $454M judgment” via Ben Protess, Maggie Haberman and Kate Christobek of The New York Times — Trump’s lawyers disclosed that he had failed to secure a roughly half-billion dollar bond in his civil fraud case in New York, raising the prospect that the state could seek to freeze some of his bank accounts and seize some of his marquee properties. The court filing, coming one week before the bond is due, suggested that the former President might soon face a financial crisis unless an appeals court comes to his rescue. Trump has asked the appeals court to pause the $454 million judgment that a New York Judge imposed on Trump in the fraud case last month or accept a bond of only $100 million.

Joe Biden makes appeal to Black Americans in new ad campaign — Biden-Harris 2024 is releasing new TV and digital ads targeting Black voters, highlighting the “promises made” and “promises kept” by the incumbent Democrat in contrast to Trump. The ads, “Price” and “Back,” will run March 17 through April 21 in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, as well as across national Black-owned properties and NCAA March Madness via streaming platforms. “Donald Trump was a complete failure for Black America. Black unemployment and uninsured rates spiked, his botched response to COVID-19 put the lives of our community at risk, and he dismantled a rule that combated housing bias against Black Americans. From Day One, President Biden and Vice President (Kamala) Harris have delivered. Black wealth is up 60% since the pandemic, Black unemployment hit a historic low, and over $137 billion has been forgiven in student loan debt, which disproportionately impacts Black borrowers,” said Biden-Harris Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks.

To watch the ads, please click the images below (here and here):

and

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Supreme Court leans against limiting Biden administration contacts with social media platforms” via Lawrence Hurley of NBC News — A majority of Supreme Court justices appeared highly skeptical about claims the Biden administration crossed the line from persuasion to coercion when it told social media platforms to remove problematic content. At issue is an injunction imposed by a federal judge, currently on hold, which would limit contact between government officials and social media companies on a wide range of issues. During oral arguments, justices across the ideological spectrum questioned whether the conduct of government officials was unlawful and whether plaintiffs who brought the lawsuit could even show they were directly harmed. Among the issues raised was the lack of evidence that government officials threatened punitive action if the social media companies failed to cooperate.

— DOWN BALLOT —

“Poll suggests CD 27 voters think border security, crime are biggest issues this election” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A national poll of battleground districts, including Florida’s 27th Congressional District, shows border security surpassing inflation as the biggest issue for voters this cycle. Most also agree that there should be tougher laws for property and violent crimes. The races included 15 Democratic incumbents, three open seats and 21 Republican incumbents, including U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar of CD 27. No issue weighed heavier than America’s porous border. Thirty percent of respondents said border security is top-of-mind for them eight months ahead of the General Election. In January, just 11% said it was their No. 1 issue. A plurality of voters (47%) agreed the U.S. needs to better enforce its immigration laws and deport those who enter the country illegally. That contingent included 52% of independents, 47% of suburban voters and 43% of Hispanic voters.

“Wilton Simpson endorses Randy Fine for SD 19” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Another statewide elected official is endorsing Fine’s Senate run. Agriculture Commissioner Simpson is backing the state Representative’s campaign in Senate District 19. “Randy Fine has stood up for hardworking Floridians and fought for the conservative policies that have made Florida the envy of the nation,” Simpson said. “I’m proud to endorse Randy Fine for the Florida Senate because he is a proven leader and an important voice in Tallahassee that will benefit Florida’s families, businesses and farmers.” Simpson, a former Senate President, is the second Republican holding statewide office to endorse Fine. Chief Financial Officer Patronis did so last week. Both Cabinet members are mulling runs for Governor in 2026.

“GOP-skewed poll suggests Miami-Dade voters oppose $2.5B bond plan after learning of tax effect” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami-Dade voters aren’t as keen on Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s $2.5 billion borrowing plan as a past survey suggested, a new GOP-skewed poll of likely August Primary voters shows. Seventy-nine percent of respondents — including 83% of Republicans, 52% of independents and 24% of Democrats — said they disapproved of the Mayor’s proposed bond issue after being told the plan would affect property taxes, as most bonds do. Less than a third said they agreed with the plan. Ten percent were uncertain. Miami-based consulting firm Dark Horse Strategies, which is working on Republican Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid’s campaign to unseat Levine Cava, a Democrat, surveyed 715 county voters by phone and email March 10-13.

— LOCAL: S. FL —



“Boca Raton elections: What you need to know about the candidates for the 2 open seats” via Jasmine Fernández of the Palm Beach Post — Civic engagement, transportation and addressing the city’s growth are among the candidates’ top priorities with seats C and D on the City Council open on the March 19 ballot in Boca Raton, Palm Beach County’s second-largest city with 97,422 people. For Seat C, candidates are incumbent Yvette Drucker and Bernard Korn. Drucker was elected to the Council in 2021, while Korn ran for Mayor unsuccessfully in 2018 and 2020, losing both times to current Mayor Scott Singer. For Seat D, candidates are Brian Stenberg and Andy Thomson running to replace Monica Mayotte. Stenberg lost a 2021 bid for Seat D, while Thomson served a four-year term on the Council’s Seat A beginning in 2018.

“Surfside election features rematch for Mayor, 10 candidates for 4 Town Commission seats” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Surfside voters will decide whether to change or preserve most of their elected leaders this Tuesday in a General Election featuring a rematch for Mayor and 10 candidates vying for four Town Commission seats. Atop the ballot, first-term Mayor Shlomo Danzinger defends against former Mayor Charles Burkett, who lost by just 35 votes two years ago. Danzinger, a business owner, is running on a platform that prioritizes community safety and policing, enhances residents’ quality of life, and allows safe but responsible development. He’s also vowed to protect homeowners’ rights, promote fiscally responsible governance, and uphold the “civility and dignity of office.”

“Pembroke Pines voters to pick first new Mayor in decades, two City Commissioners” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Pembroke Pines is holding its General Election Tuesday, and for the first time in nearly three decades, Frank Ortis’ name won’t be on the ballot. Ortis is retiring after 28 years of public service, including the past 20 years as Mayor and a prior eight on the City Commission. Three candidates, two of whom are sitting city officials, are running to succeed him. Seven candidates are also vying for seats on the City Commission. The victors, determined by the highest number of votes cast per candidate, win a four-year term.

“‘This is human behavior’: Sheriff candidate wants to legalize prostitution in Miami-Dade” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Former Miami Dade College Police Chief Jeff Giordano just unveiled a titillating policy proposal in his bid to become Miami-Dade County’s first Sheriff in decades: He wants to legalize prostitution. The world’s oldest profession isn’t going anywhere, he said, so it should be safe, legal and regulated to help eliminate “street-corner prostitution rackets” and increase testing for sexually transmitted diseases. “Why are we wasting our time on the streets (arresting) men, picking up women, (when) we should be addressing real crime and real human trafficking?” he said in a Friday video posted to YouTube. “We’re not all born with penises. We’re not all born with vaginas. We all have our needs, whether you’re attracted to men or whether you’re attracted to women. Prostitution is not going to go away. We might as well legalize it like we did with marijuana. Let’s legalize it. We’re all human.”

“Lake O discharges: DEP warns of toxic algae and Army Corps releases new flow rates” via Ed Killer of Treasure Coast Newspapers — The state has issued a toxic blue-green algae alert for Lake Okeechobee Park, but the federal government hasn’t told TCPalm whether it will stop or continue discharges to the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee rivers. The bloom observed on the north side of the lake on March 12 tested positive for microcystin toxin, according to the Department of Environmental Protection’s (DEP) Algal Bloom Dashboard. DEP has not answered TCPalm’s questions about the toxicity level of the algae, which could affect the Army Corps’ decision to stop or continue. “If DEP testing revealed the presence of toxins, the concentration of those toxins would be highly considered when making Lake Okeechobee release decisions,” spokesperson J.P. Rebello said in early March.

“Is the Hollywood Beach Resort getting demolished? Here’s what we know” via Raisa Habersham of the Miami Herald — Unconfirmed reports that the Hollywood Beach Resort is being demolished have had residents concerned about the future of the former hotel built by the city’s founder, Joseph Young. But the fate of the nearly 100-year-old relic, which was evacuated last Summer after the city deemed it unsafe to live in, remains uncertain. No formal plans have been submitted to the city to demolish the overall structure or to develop the existing beachfront property, which most recently was operated by a condo Board. What is confirmed: at least one small portion of the building will be coming down.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Six Orange County municipalities to decide elections” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Apopka has two City Commission offices up for vote. City Commissioner Nick Nesta faces a challenge from Eric Mock for Seat 4. Meanwhile, two newcomers are running for the open Seat 3 seat. Real estate agent Nadia Anderson will face brewery owner Darryl Richardson. Eatonville City Council member Marlin Daniels will face Tarus Mack. Council member Wanda Randolph faces Crystal Short-Bertrand in the race for Seat 5. Oakland Mayor Kathy Stark is stepping down, with Commissioner Salvador Ramos and Shane Taylor running. Ocoee’s former City Commissioner George Oliver III is running for District 4. He faces challenger Nate Robertson, a minister. Two seats are on the Winter Garden City Commission ballot. In District 2, incumbent Commissioner Ron Mueller faces challenges from hospitality pro DJ Culberson Jr. and business owner Iliana Jones. In District 3, political newcomers Chloe Johnson, a Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board member, and Karen McNeil, Fresh State Entrepreneurs president, vie for an open seat on the Commission. Winter Park Mayor and one Commission seat are on the ballot. Commissioner Sheila DeCiccio faces Michael Cameron for Mayor. DeCiccio now holds the title of Vice Mayor. Candidates Jason Johnson, Stockton Reeves and Craig Russell are running for DeCiccio’s Seat 2.

“DNA misfire: Orange deputies arrested wrong man for stabbing death of Orlando woman” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — The DNA match convinced them. Investigators said the genetic material they found on the knife that killed Orlando resident Maria Paulino was identical to that on a discarded tea bag police picked out of Yesnin Bonilla Iscoa’s trash. Bonilla Iscoa, 30, was arrested and spent more than a month in jail. But he was the wrong guy, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced. Investigators now say the DNA evidence points instead to Bonilla Iscoa’s roommate, Luis Narvaez, in the May 10 killing of 52-year-old Paulino, who was found stabbed 16 times inside her car. Narvaez, 28, was booked into the Orange County Jail last month where he awaits trial for second-degree murder.

“Lawyer sues after dispute over drink at Walt Disney World club” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A lawyer walked into a Disney club and ordered a blowjob. It’s not the start of a joke, but rather a new lawsuit. Greg Abaray is a Lakeland lawyer who is representing himself and suing Disney following an altercation at a Disney World resort in 2022. In the Orange Circuit Court lawsuit filed last month, Abaray said he was ordered to pay for a drink he didn’t ask for and the situation escalated quickly when a manager/bouncer got in his wife’s face to yell at her at Jellyrolls dueling piano bar in Disney’s BoardWalk. Abaray is suing Disney for assault, battery, negligence, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Clearwater Mayor’s race to be decided after bitter, sometimes partisan battle” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — On the ballot are Beckman, a current City Council member, and lawyer Rector, who previously ran unsuccessfully for City Council in 2020. The two are vying to replace interim Mayor Brian Aungst Sr., who was appointed late last year after the abrupt resignation of former Mayor Frank Hibbard. Hibbard, who resigned over frustration concerning spending on a new City Hall facility, filed an ethics complaint against Beckman in early February alleging that she used city resources for political gain. At issue in his complaint are a series of emails between Beckman and various city staff in which she raised questions about Rector sharing information “with North Beach residents about $60 million in funds from ‘planning’ … being allocated to address infrastructure needs.” The controversy didn’t stop there. Later, City Council member Lina Teixeira said she would not support Beckman for Clearwater Mayor.

“Race to replace Kathleen Beckman on Clearwater City Council features some familiar faces” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Mike Mannino, who ran unsuccessfully for City Council in 2020, significantly leads his opponents in fundraising, with more than $46,000 brought in as of mid-March. Javante Scott, the city’s neighborhoods coordinator, has raised just over $14,000, while Jared Leone, a journalist, has collected less than $6,000. Mannino will be a tough candidate to overcome. He not only has significantly more money to reach voters, but he also has powerful backing from local political leaders. Scott, meanwhile, is getting backing from the Florida Democratic Party through its Take Back Local program. Leone doesn’t look all that competitive on paper as the only candidate not to hit five figures in fundraising. But he’s been focusing on grassroots support, some of which comes from progressive circles within the Tampa Bay region.

“Clearwater City Council member Mark Bunker faces 2 challengers at the ballot box” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Bunker is facing his first re-election bid against firefighter Ryan Cotton and marketing pro Mike Mastruserio. Bunker is a vocal critic of Scientology who ran in 2020 with support from King of Queens star Leah Remini who left the church in 2013 and has since sought to publicly uncover its inner workings, like Bunker. He’s running with backing from anti-Scientology forces again this year, including from Clearwater resident Aaron Smith-Levin, a fierce Scientology critic who ran unsuccessfully for City Council. Mastruserio, a local marketing executive, has raised more than $41,000 for his bid, the second-highest fundraising in the race behind Bunker, who has raised nearly $55,000. Cotton trails with just over $23,000 raised.

“Man accused of hate crime in Tampa dog park shooting to remain jailed until trial” via Jack Prator of the Tampa Bay Times — A man accused of a hate crime in the killing of a gay man at a West Tampa dog park last month will be held without bail until his trial begins, a Hillsborough County judge ordered in court Monday. Gerald Declan Radford was arrested and charged with second-degree murder more than a month after the shooting that left John Walter Lay dead. Friends of both men said that Radford had been harassing Lay for months, calling him homophobic slurs and threatening him.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“As Gainesville and Alachua County elections near, see who is running and how they stack up” via Nora O’Neill of The Gainesville Sun — Local races are heating up in Gainesville and Alachua County as more and more candidates file to run for office. Republicans in Florida can vote in Tuesday’s GOP Primary, though Trump seems to have already clinched the nomination. Florida Democrats will not get to cast a Primary vote at all, as the state party decided it would only place one name, Biden, on the ballot. Still, with many local seats up for grabs on Nov. 5, and an upcoming Primary on Aug. 20, here’s a breakdown of the candidates in some of the most contentious races for the 2024 Election. Incumbent Alachua County Sheriff Emery Gainey was appointed by DeSantis in September after Clovis Watson Jr. resigned and pulled out of the race for re-election. Gainey faces six challengers so far and has raised nearly $72,000 toward his campaign.

“Verdict brings closure to JEA mess left in ex-CEO Aaron Zahn’s wake” via Nate Monroe of The Florida Times-Union — The corruption trial of JEA’s former executives, which was historic in this town by any measure — the size of the attempted raid on the public treasury, the number of juries, the length, its long shadow over city politics — was ex-CEO Zahn’s big chance, the platform upon which he could finally show all of us haters, all of us doubters, all of us dummies, how wrong we were and how courageous, how forward-thinking, how smart he of Yale was, lo these many years. Instead, Zahn’s defense was marked by the very mendacity and bad faith that defined his brief but catastrophic tenure as the chief executive of Jacksonville’s city-owned electric, water and sewer utility. His defense was a collection of crackpot conspiracy theories and too-cute-by-half obfuscations.

“Even after Marsy’s Law ruling, Tallahassee police shield officer involved in shooting” via Jeff Burlew of the Tallahassee Democrat — After the Florida Supreme Court held Marsy’s Law can’t be used to hide the identities of law enforcement who used deadly force, the Tallahassee Police Department is refusing to release the name and personnel file for one of two officers at the heart of the landmark case. The state’s high court ruled Nov. 30 that Marsy’s Law, a constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2018 that grants certain rights to crime victims, doesn’t guarantee anonymity for any victim, police officers included.

“Tallahassee firefighters blast city leaders, step down over pay raise, contract dispute” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — Three firefighters stepped down from the Tallahassee Fire Department over the last week, with two publicly blaming city politics and low pay for their departures. In social media announcements posted on their personal pages, the heavy-hearted firefighter said their “backs were against the wall” and they were unable to support their families on their current salaries. The departures come as the firefighters union and the city find themselves locked in an acrimonious contract negotiation process that has dragged on for about a year. “I loved serving this city — My hometown,” Corey Frazier said Sunday night in a Facebook post. “Working for this department was my dream. To see the current condition of the department I love so much is heartbreaking, and so is walking away.”

“Potential cyberattack against Pensacola knocks out nonemergency city phone system” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — The city of Pensacola’s computer systems appears to have suffered a cyberattack over the weekend. City spokesperson Jason Wheeler notified media outlets over the weekend that there had been “a potential computer network security incident” that had taken out the city phone systems but had not affected the police and fire departments. Other critical city departments, such as the Port of Pensacola and the Pensacola International Airport, are operating normally. The ongoing incident follows a similar pattern to the ransomware cyberattack that compromised the city’s computer systems in 2019. Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves said he couldn’t comment at this time about the incident because it’s under active investigation.

“Okaloosa County to hold two town halls addressing northern growth” via Collin Bestor of the Northwest Florida Daily News — Okaloosa County is progressing with the next phase of a planning study that will address the needs of its northern region amid rapid growth. Following a public town hall meeting last year, county officials are holding two additional public meetings later this month. “We are excited to move forward with the next step of this study that will address how we can responsibly manage growth and progress in the County,” Okaloosa County Board Chair Paul Mixon said in a news release. “We want to ensure that the voices of Okaloosa residents are heard so that we can preserve what is most important to us. With sound planning, we can ensure our quality of life is maintained and enhanced.”

“‘A very big issue’: FAMU, FSU feel the significant impact of FAFSA’s simplifying changes” via Tarah Jean of Tallahassee Democrat — A new simplified FAFSA is not as simple as it was set out to be for Florida A&M University and other higher education institutions across the country. Recruiting students and distributing financial aid in a timely manner have become elevated topics of concern at FAMU after the U.S. Department of Education changed the FAFSA process last year — which led to complications in filling out the form and delays in sending financial aid information to colleges and universities. “It’s everywhere, but for us, this is pretty serious,” FAMU President Larry Robinson said during a recent Board of Trustees Committee meeting. “Not only does it interfere with the timing of financial aid packaging, but it also interferes with housing, meal plans, all of those things.”

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Mike Greenwell draws challenger in Lee Co. Commission race” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Lee County Commissioner Greenwell coasted to election after an appointment from DeSantis. Now he’s launching a re-election bid but faces opposition. Community activist Amanda Cochran filed against Greenwell in an upcoming Republican Primary. Greenwell announced in an email to supporters that he’s ready to serve a full four-year term after an eventful tenure already.

“School shooting threats disrupt Manatee County students. What’s being done to stop them?” via Michael Moore Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — Social media threats against Manatee County schools may start off as a joke to some kids, but law enforcement and school officials want students to know they are no laughing matter. There have been over 100 threats against Manatee County schools in the past three years, according to a spokesperson with the district. Many of these threats come via social media, where law enforcement officials say students often feel like they can get away with saying things they wouldn’t say in person. But according to Julio Jordan, a lieutenant and head of the school resource officer unit with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the opposite is usually true. What students say online is getting them in trouble, he says.

— TOP OPINION —

“Florida ethics bill will protect wrongdoing officials, keep public in the dark” via Martin Dyckman for the Florida Trident — The Legislature this year set a benchmark for spiteful, arrogant and destructive legislation when it voted to effectively cripple the Florida Commission on Ethics, along with similar Boards in Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Miami-Dade, Naples, Coral Gables, Palm Beach County and Tampa.

The state Ethics Commission is cemented into the Constitution. Its opponents couldn’t simply abolish it without a vote of the people. So, they did the next worst thing by passing a bill that requires citizens who file complaints under oath to have “personal knowledge or information other than hearsay” about the offense they’re reporting.

They also extended that rule to Florida’s several local Ethics Commissions, which would cripple them too. As Jose Arrojo, the executive director of the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust, explained to the Miami Herald, “No more anonymous whistleblowers. No more employees referring information to us. We would be sitting on our hands unless someone comes forward and files a complaint under oath.”

In the process of enacting that one bill (CS/SB 7014), the Legislature displayed three of its worst tendencies:

— Restricting what the public is allowed to know about what their governments are or aren’t doing.

— Erasing local home rule, another post-Porkchop reform, by restricting or banning what locally elected governments can do.

— Passing bills in sneaky ways that conceal bad intentions until nearly the last minute. The Legislature appreciates due process only when it is applied to executive branch agencies.

Integrity Florida and The Florida Ethics Institute are submitting a round-robin letter urging DeSantis to veto what they describe as a “profound change in favor of shielding ethics violators from investigative scrutiny.”

Speaking personally, Ben Wilcox, co-founder of Integrity Florida, called it “certainly the worst day for ethics in Tallahassee in probably forever.”

— OPINIONS —

“Democracy is ‘alive and well’ in municipal elections” via The Palm Beach Post editorial board — In recent weeks, The Palm Beach Post editorial board interviewed dozens of candidates in key races, to evaluate their priorities and strategies for dealing with important issues, from high-priced housing to public safety, tax rates and climate resilience measures. There were many fine candidates, a sign that democracy is alive and well at the local level. We endorsed those we felt were the best match for their towns. Boca Raton Seat C, Yvette Drucker; Delray Beach Mayor, Thomas Carney; Seat 1, Tenille DeCoste; Seat 3, Juli Casale; Greenacres Mayor, Charles “Chuck” Shaw; District 1, John Tharp; District 5, Paula Bousquet; Juno Beach Mayor, Alexander Cooke; Seat 5, Diana Davis.

“As Hillsborough supervisor of elections, I’m shocked to have to defend my budget right now” via Craig Latimer for the Tampa Bay Times — As supervisor of elections, I always have my eye on the calendar. But here’s one thing that was not on my radar — the need to defend my approved budget midway through a presidential election cycle. I was shocked to find out that the Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners wants to take $200,000 out of my current budget, for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1, 2023, and runs through Sept. 30. Commissioner Joshua Wostal proposed the budget cut because of what was — to him — an unexpected drop in active voters. But for me and my office, that was not at all unexpected. Legislative changes had mandated more robust list maintenance that would lead to moving more voters from active to inactive status, and I knew about that before budgeting. So, there is no basis — nothing new — that supports a midyear budget reduction. At the end of every fiscal year, I return unspent money to the county.

“Emmitt Smith, Steve Spurrier, UF President Ben Sasse, NAACP not helping embattled coach Billy Napier” via Mike Bianchi of the Orlando Sentinel — In recent weeks, he’s had to grapple with UF icon Spurrier questioning the direction of his program, fellow Gators icon Smith excoriating UF’s diversity policies, and the NAACP advising Black student-athletes to think twice about signing with programs in Florida. Let’s start with Spurrier, UF’s most legendary sports figure, recently calling out Napier’s organizational acumen in an interview. “Billy is a good guy who works his tail off,” Spurrier said. “I like Billy, good family man. But we do wish the organization was a little bit more tidy.”

“Harry Sideris named Duke Energy President; Steven Young to retire” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Duke Energy Executive Vice President of Customer Experience Sideris is being promoted to company president, where he will continue reporting to Duke Energy CEO Lynn Good. Additionally, the company announced that Steve Young, Duke’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, is retiring effective June 30. Sideris has been with Duke Energy for 28 years. In his new role, he will oversee the company’s electric and gas utilities, including customer service and operations. As executive vice president, Sideris led transmission, distribution, customer operations and business related to economic development.

“Florida gas prices swell 10 cents” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Gas prices in Florida shot up by last week to $3.48 per gallon Friday — 10 cents more than the week prior and a new 2024 high, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group. By Monday morning, the price had fallen a cent to $3.47. But the respite may not last, AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement. “The jump at the pump may not be over yet,” he said. “Drivers may be in line for another round of rising prices after gasoline and crude oil futures rose to new 2024 highs last week.” The U.S. price of crude oil rose 4% last week, reportedly due to concerns about Ukraine’s attacks on Russian refineries.

