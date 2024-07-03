AAA motor club warns Florida motorists to get car checkup before Fourth of July travels

While the Fourth of July can be one of the most fun holidays of the year, AAA Motor Club of Florida is advising motorists to take precautions to prevent holiday travel from becoming a nightmare.

AAA estimates nearly 4 million Floridians will travel on roadways this year between June 29 and July 7, the unofficial Independence Day stretch. While those motorists are looking to celebrate their patriotism with Summer outings, motor club officials are reminding those traveling on highways to take extra preventative measures.

Some 800,000 motorists across the country are expected to run into some travel trouble during the Fourth of July travel period. AAA officials say a lack of simple maintenance often leads to bigger problems such as dead batteries, flat tires and motorists who lock themselves out of their own vehicles.

“The hotter summer months take a toll on your vehicle’s battery and tires,” said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager for AAA — The Auto Club Group in Florida. “That’s why it’s so important to get a pre-trip vehicle inspection. Doing so could uncover potential vehicle problems that might not otherwise reveal themselves until your trip.”

AAA offers some simple tips to tend to before going out on that Independence Day road trip:

— Check your tires: Inspect all four tires and the spare tire if your vehicle has one. Pay special attention to both tire inflation pressure and tread depth.

— Check your battery: The average car battery life is typically three to five years. If your engine is slow to start and your lights are dim, your battery may be nearing the end of its life. Drivers can ask for a battery check at a AAA Car Care Center or Approved Auto Repair Facility. AAA can also come to a member’s location to test and, if needed, replace the battery on site.

— Listen to and feel the brakes: If you hear a grinding sound or feel a vibration when applying the brakes, take your vehicle to an auto repair shop for a brake inspection.

— Replace wiper blades and replenish windshield cleaner: If wipers streak or fail to clear the windshield thoroughly, replace the blades. Most manufacturers recommend replacing them every six to 112 months.

— Top off engine oil and other fluids: Check that engine oil, coolant, brake, transmission, and power steering fluids are at the correct levels for safe vehicle operation. When adding fluids, use products that meet the specifications listed in the owner’s manual.

— Replenish emergency kit supplies: AAA recommends keeping a well-stocked emergency kit in your vehicle. Include a flashlight and extra fresh batteries, first-aid supplies, drinking water, nonperishable snacks for people and pets, car battery booster cables, emergency flares or reflectors, a rain poncho, a basic tool kit, duct tape, gloves and shop rags or paper towels.

The motor club also offers a list of responses for those who might run into a breakdown on the road:

— Pull as far over on the shoulder as safely possible to create more distance between your vehicle and passing traffic.

— Turn your hazard lights on so other drivers are aware you are there.

— Call for assistance via phone, website or the AAA Mobile app.

— Remain with your vehicle as long as it’s safe to do so.

— If getting out of your vehicle, watch the oncoming traffic for a good time to exit, and remain alert and close to your vehicle. Avoid turning your back to traffic whenever possible.

— When traveling on the highway, try to get to the next exit or stopping point, if you’re safely able to do so.