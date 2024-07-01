July 1, 2024
‘The real deal’: Shevrin Jones backs former aide Emily Rodrigues for HD 98

Jesse Scheckner

Emily Rodrigues
‘Emily is a true warrior who will fight with everything she’s got.’

Broward County native and ex-legislative aide Emily Rodrigues’ campaign for House District 98 now has the expressed backing of her former Senate boss.

Miami Gardens Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones released an emphatic endorsement of Rodrigues, whom he hired first as a district aide and later promoted to legislative aide during his first term in the Legislature’s upper chamber.

“From the beginning,” he said, Rodrigues’ “dedication to our constituents and the life of public service was clear,” and her “growth and trajectory” since has been impressive.

“Emily Rodrigues is the real deal and will be an effective State Representative for District 98. She loves this state, and the state needs Emily — I could not be more proud to endorse her,” Jones said in a statement.

“My District benefited firsthand from Emily’s passion and forward-thinking during the unemployment crisis when she worked tirelessly to get a record number of Floridians the support they deserved. Every community event our office hosted, Emily was there early and running it until late, from food drives to civic education workshops — I’ll always have a deep appreciation for the work she put into her role.”

The endorsement from Jones, who was elected to lead the Miami-Dade Democratic Party in April, follows prior nods from Run For Something and Ruth’s List Florida.

“Emily will undoubtedly be the champion for women, families and all working-class constituencies that Broward County needs in a time when it couldn’t be more critical,” Jones added.

“Communities are needing smart solutions against issues like gun violence and crumbling infrastructure, and Emily’s deep understanding and care for her home District will be a source of leadership when fighting against the root causes of poverty and unemployment. And with abortion on the ballot, I know that Emily is a true warrior who will fight with everything she’s got for the freedom of women to make their own personal healthcare decisions.”

In a statement, Rodrigues said she’s grateful to have the support of Jones, whom she called a mentor and “an inspiring, compassionate leader who continues to be one of Florida’s strongest Democratic voices.”

“I wouldn’t be the leader I am today without Sen. Jones. As a long-time educator and advocate for Florida’s students, (he) knows the importance of electing strong leaders who will fight for our families and public schools better than anyone,” she said.

“It was an honor working in his office and learning directly from him during my time at the Florida Senate, and I’m determined to use the skills, knowledge, and relationships that I gained to bring real solutions to my home District.”

Rodrigues, who now works as a digital strategist for nonprofit fundraising portfolio company MissionWired, is one of four Democrats running to succeed term-limited Rep. Patricia Hawkins-Williams.

Primary voters will choose between Rodrigues and U.S. Army veteran Keith Abel, small-business owner Shelton Pooler and Oakland Park Mayor Mitch Rosenwald.

There are no Republicans in the race. Whoever secures the most votes by the time polls close on Aug. 20 will win outright.

HD 98 covers Deerfield Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale Lakes and Oakland Park.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

