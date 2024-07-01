Rick Scott thinks Joe Biden lacks ‘capacity’ to be President

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is speaking out about the President and his ability to serve after the debate against challenger Donald Trump.

During an appearance on the Guy Benson Show, Florida’s junior Senator aligned with most Republicans, saying Joe Biden “clearly doesn’t have the capacity to be the President of the United States.”

“I don’t think anybody watching that believes that Joe Biden has the capacity to function as the President. Not today, not tomorrow, not next Jan. 20,” Scott said. “So I think what every Democrat in the country needs to do is they need to say whether they believe that Joe Biden ought to be top of the ticket.”

Scott noted that his likely General Election opponent, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, “won’t even talk about” whether Biden should get out of the race. (Indeed, she did not answer a question from Florida Politics on that topic last week.)

“They cannot talk about the incapacity. They cannot talk about the failure, they cannot talk about the policies of the Biden administration and Biden,” Scott alleged

He went on to say that Democrats who won’t respond to concerns about Biden’s debate performance believe that voters are a “bunch of idiots.”

“They believe they can lie to the American public. They can lie about inflation because it’s way worse than what they talk about. They can lie about the border. It’s way worse than people think. They can lie about their foreign policy. But the American public is smart. They can see right through this,” Scott argued.

“They know that the Democrats are lying about Joe Biden’s capacity to be the United States President. They know they’ve lied about his policies.”