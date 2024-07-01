Ron DeSantis sees net worth grow to $1.77M in 2023

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ net worth has risen to around $1.77 million as of December 2023, a number that has grown by more than $1.4 million in just two years.

DeSantis’ net worth is listed as $1,773,157 as of Dec. 31, according to DeSantis’ newest Florida Commission on Ethics financial disclosure report.

This is an increase from last year’s report, where DeSantis was listed as being worth $1.17 million. That’s around a 50% year-to-year increase. Between reports, DeSantis launched a presidential campaign, which he shut down early this year.

DeSantis’ net worth was listed at just $348,832 in 2021, the year before he won a second term leading the state.

The boost in his wealth since last year came mainly as a result of his deal with HarperCollins. The publishing company published his book, “The Courage to be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival.” The book was released in February 2023 and sold around 168,000 copies in around four months.

This year’s report shows that HarperCollins made up the majority of DeSantis’ $926,000 income for the year, netting him $625,000. The company also contributed $1.25 million last year when he received the publishing deal, helping to bring his net worth into the millions.

He made an additional $160,000 this year from Premiere Collectibles Books, which offers versions of the book with signatures or various collector set versions. The other $141,000 in income comes from his salary from the state of Florida.

As for his assets, DeSantis holds $1,259,221 in his IKBR savings account and $351,078 in his USAA checking and savings account. He has $95,592 in his thrift savings plan and $84,196 in his Florida Retirement System fund.

DeSantis also has $16,929 in outstanding student loan debt. He lists no real estate holdings due to living in the Governor’s Mansion.

The information comes from a requirement for state officials to file reports every year that show their financial assets and liabilities, posted on the Florida Commission on Ethics website.