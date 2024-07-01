Hispanic Vote PAC backs Gregory Tony for re-election, calls him ‘most qualified’ Broward Sheriff candidate

The Hispanic Vote PAC is endorsing Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony for another term.

“After conducting interviews, the impartial and diverse panel selected who we believe to be the most qualified candidate for the position,” read a statement from the Hispanic Vote Board of Directors announcing the decision. “Mr. Gregory Tony showed that he is supportive of the Hispanic community, and The Hispanic Vote supports his campaign for Sheriff of Broward County in 2024.”

The Hispanic Vote PAC aims to rally interest among the Hispanic community around the political process. The group’s site describes the organization as nonpartisan, with established chapters in Broward County and Southwest Florida. The group is also building up a chapter in Palm Beach.

Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Tony to lead the Broward Sheriff’s Office in 2019 after he suspended former Sheriff Scott Israel. Tony then won election to a full term in 2020, emerging from a six-person Democratic Primary that included Israel.

Now, he’s seeking a second full term.

“I am deeply honored to receive this endorsement from The Hispanic Vote PAC,” Tony said. “Our community thrives when everyone in it is informed and engaged. I am committed to ensuring that every voice is heard in this election and continuing our efforts to make our community safe, welcoming, and inclusive for all.”

The news of the Hispanic Vote PAC’s endorsement comes less than two weeks after the Broward County AFL-CIO backed Tony’s bid.

Tony is competing in the Democratic Primary this cycle against Steven Geller, formerly of the Plantation Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE); David Howard, ex-Chief of the Pembroke Park Police Department; and Al Pollock, a former Broward Sheriff’s Office colonel.

Independent candidate Charles Edward Whatley also qualified for the race. But the winner of the Democratic nomination on Aug. 20 in deep blue Broward County is almost sure to prevail in November.

Pollock also competed in that six-person field in 2020, where Tony narrowly beat out Israel for the Democratic nomination as he faced a series of controversies about his past. Tony easily won re-election in November of that year.

Controversy has continued to swirl around Tony, with the latest hurdle being the FDLE recommending that a Judge temporarily suspend Tony’s law enforcement certification.