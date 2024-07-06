July 6, 2024
25th Amendment? Rick Scott, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell diverge on question of Joe Biden’s competence

A.G. GancarskiJuly 6, 2024

Rick Scott Debbie Mucarsel-Powell SBS AP
The Democrat is finally speaking out about her party's standard bearer.

Florida’s junior Senator and his likely November opponent don’t agree on much, and that includes the ability of the current President to serve.

After the President’s ABC News debate Friday, Republican Rick Scott and Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell differed sharply on whether Joe Biden should remain in political life.

“The George Stephanopoulos interview has made one thing clear: Joe Biden is completely unfit to serve as president for the next 6 months, much less the next 4 years. This is exactly what the 25th Amendment was meant for,” Scott posted to social media.

Meanwhile, the former member of Congress from South Florida takes a more circumspect view of the President’s struggles.

“As he said (referring to Biden’s comments on the debate), it was a tough night for the President, and over the course of the race, his campaign will need to continue to make the case for his reelection. Here in Florida, I continue to be focused on the same things I was before the debate: lowering insurance rates and making sure Rick Scott can no longer threaten our Social Security and Medicare and reproductive rights.”

Mucarsel-Powell’s statement comes after Scott has criticized her and other Democrats for failing to address Biden’s condition.

During an appearance on the Guy Benson Show, Florida’s junior Senator aligned with most Republicans, saying Joe Biden “clearly doesn’t have the capacity to be the President of the United States.”

“I don’t think anybody watching that believes that Joe Biden has the capacity to function as the President. Not today, not tomorrow, not next Jan. 20,” Scott said. “So I think what every Democrat in the country needs to do is they need to say whether they believe that Joe Biden ought to be top of the ticket.”

Scott said at the time that Mucarsel-Powell “won’t even talk about” whether Biden should get out of the race.

“They cannot talk about the incapacity. They cannot talk about the failure, they cannot talk about the policies of the Biden administration and Biden,” Scott alleged.

It is not likely that Scott will stop pressing his presumptive November opponent about Biden’s “capacity” as long as the President remains in play, even though she did finally answer a question about it.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  Hologram Joe

    July 6, 2024 at 9:06 am

    Debbie doing the Biden tap dance. Doesn’t matter what she thinks. She will get smoked in November.

