Brenda Priestly Jackson continues to struggle in fundraising for HD 13 Primary

A political veteran in Jacksonville is relying on support from former colleagues on the local City Council in her challenge to Rep. Angie Nixon.

But with the Democratic Primary in HD 13 less than two months away, it doesn’t appear that support is manifesting quickly enough.

Brenda Priestly Jackson is reporting an anemic $550 raised between June 14 and June 28, according to records with the state’s Division of Elections.

She has raised a total of $11,600 and had a little more than $5,000 on hand at the end of the period.

In the most recent fortnight, Priestly Jackson reported raising money from former Republican Councilman Sam Newby’s political consultancy, as well as from Democrats Ju’Coby Pittman and Reggie Gaffney, Jr.

She also has $5 in a political committee, Priestly Jackson for Neighbors.

If the House race were decided by former local colleagues, Priestly Jackson might win easily.

Friends of Rory Diamond, a political committee affiliated with the Beaches GOP legislator, gave $250 to the candidate earlier this year. Another Republican, Randle Poitevent DeFoor, donated $1,000.

While business groups such as the Associated Industries of Florida back Nixon’s challenger, the incumbent holds a substantial fundraising advantage.

Nixon’s Helping Florida’s Families Flourish committee has $14,350 on hand as of June 28, while she has more than $63,000 in her campaign account, with $2,965 raised in the most recent fortnight. Ruth’s List donated $1,000 of that sum, City Council member Jimmy Peluso $500, and Jacksonville Affordable Housing Director Joshua Hicks gave $50.

A write-in candidate has closed this Primary, meaning only Democrats will get to vote here.