Sunday show spot awaits Marco Rubio as Donald Trump VP pick looms

Florida’s Senior Senator, who is still in the Vice Presidential mix on Donald Trump’s ticket, will get to make some news this weekend.

Marco Rubio is scheduled for CNN’s “State of the Union,” reports the Associated Press.

The appearance comes just two days before a Trump rally in Doral, an event where an announcement of a Vice Presidential pick could happen.

Rubio will have plenty to talk about, and it should be expected that among the questions posed to him will be what has become a perennial: Whether he will be Trump’s running mate.

Though polling suggests Rubio isn’t even the top choice from Florida (that honor, at least in a survey, goes to Gov. Ron DeSantis), he definitely has been putting in the work for the former President.

Notably, he raised eyebrows during a Univision interview when he defended as figurative language Trump’s nativist contention that immigrants are “poisoning the blood” in America.

Meanwhile, with questions of President Joe Biden’s competence becoming fodder for the mainstream media and not just the pro-Trump right, the Senator will likely be able to reboot familiar talking points.

Rubio has argued that Biden simply isn’t capable of discharging the duties of the Presidency for some years now.

“It was a proof of life speech. That’s what it was. He said: ‘I’m alive, and I’m able to give a speech that I can read off a teleprompter,’” Rubio said on Fox News after this year’s State of the Union.

“I don’t work in The White House. But I can tell you what my eyes see. And I can tell you what our adversaries see. And what our allies around the world see. And I can tell you what the American people see,” Rubio said in 2022.. “I think they see a person who’s operating in a diminished way, right?”

Early in the Biden presidency, Rubio predicted that foreign countries might exploit the “weak leader” in the White House.

“They’re going to make their own assessments of what they think they can get away with, are they dealing with a weak leader, are they dealing with someone who doesn’t really have control of the situation,” Rubio said in March 2021, on another Hannity episode.

When Biden was running for the White House in 2020, Rubio expressed similar concerns about the future President’s cognitive state.

“The physical and mental fitness of any candidate is on display in every campaign. It’s a legitimate thing that people want to know and judge,” Rubio said in 2020, again on Hannity, in an episode where he suggested Biden may suffer from “severe memory loss.”