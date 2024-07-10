Rick Kriseman backs Joe Biden, says he put concerns to rest on call with current, former Mayors

Former St. Petersburg Rick Kriseman is still backing President Joe Biden despite widespread calls for the President to drop his re-election campaign following last month’s disappointing debate performance and renewed concerns over Biden’s ability to serve another term.

“Just got off a zoom call with Mayors, former Mayors, and President Joe Biden, who made a very compelling argument for why he should get another 4 years, and equally important, put to rest any concerns regarding his mental capacity and health,” Kriseman wrote on social media following a call hosted by the Democratic Mayors Association.

Kriseman served two terms as Mayor and, during that time, was a local surrogate for Biden in 2020 when he first defeated former President Donald Trump.

The Democratic Mayors Association also came out in support of Biden Tuesday night.

“The stakes of this election could not be higher, and the choice could not be more clear,” the group wrote in a statement following the call.

“We need a President and Vice President who will champion working families, defend our democracy, and protect our freedoms. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the President and Vice President, and President Biden showed tonight that he is fully committed to working with us to defeat Donald Trump once and for all.”

The group lamented conditions under Trump’s presidency, arguing they “can’t endure another four years of chaos and fear while he dismantles our fundamental freedoms and rights, threatens our diverse populations and disparages places we call our hometowns.”

“We recognize there is still significant work to be done,” the group acknowledged, but said, “we need Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to finish the job they started and continue working hand in hand with Mayors to deliver results for our communities.”

The Biden campaign continues to run damage control after the debate last month, with calls continuing to trickle in for Biden to leave the race, perhaps passing the baton to Vice President Harris, though there have been Democratic leaders who have stood firm behind the President.

Biden has so far vowed to stay in the race and, in a letter to Democrats in Congress, asked for unity behind the Biden-Harris ticket.

Biden said on Friday in an interview with ABC News host George Stephanopoulos that he doesn’t “think anybody’s more qualified to be President or win this race” than he is. That sentiment doesn’t track with either recent polls or among other Democratic leaders who either publicly or privately are expressing concern.

A New York Times/Siena College poll taken after the debate showed him 6 points behind Trump among likely voters nationwide, a 3-point drop from his standing before the debate. A CBS News/YouGov poll taken after the debate found that 72% of registered voters believe Biden doesn’t have the mental or cognitive acuity to serve another term as President.

Some House Democrats fear Biden’s continued candidacy and place at the top of the ticket could affect them down ballot, particularly in tight races in swing districts. Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia is attempting to assemble a coalition in the upper chamber to press Biden to drop out, though so far none have.

Kriseman’s support comes after another local leader, Tampa City Council member Alan Clendenin, a member of the Democratic National Committee, took the opposition stance in calling for Biden to leave the race.