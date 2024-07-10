Trulieve pumps another $1M into campaign to legalize recreational marijuana

Medical marijuana giant Trulieve has kicked in another $1 million to help sway voters to approve Amendment 3, a measure that would allow recreational marijuana in the state.

Smart & Safe Florida noted the donation in its latest campaign report that covers contributions and spending from June 29 to July 5.

Trulieve, which is one of the largest medical marijuana vendors in the state, has now given nearly $55 million over the past two years to bankroll the effort to get the amendment on the ballot and passed. It has been far and away the biggest backer of the initiative, which has led them to come under fire from opponents such as Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Smart & Safe Florida has raised $61.1 million overall since 2022. Its latest campaign report shows that the political committee has close to $12.5 million that it hasn’t spent yet.

Even though the election is still months away, Smart & Safe Florida has already been spending money on both television and radio ads. Last week, the committee announced its plans to spend more than $1 million on radio ads in July featuring John Morgan, aka “Pot Daddy.”

In the ads, the famed trial lawyer who led the push for medical marijuana urged voters to declare their “independence” and back recreational marijuana.

Recreational marijuana needs a “yes” vote from 60% of voters in November in order to pass. A recent poll obtained by Florida Politics found that 64% of likely Florida voters plan to vote for the amendment.

If approved, adults 21 and older would be allowed to possess and purchase marijuana for recreational use.

The biggest opponent to the measure has been DeSantis. He has repeatedly criticized the proposal and has said it will “reduce the quality of life” in Florida and will result in many places across the state smelling like pot. The Republican Party of Florida has also come out in opposition to the initiative.