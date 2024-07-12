Disney gives $500K to Florida organizations helping kids

Walt Disney World has donated $500,000 to seven Florida nonprofits that will use the money for various projects, from helping high schoolers in the welfare system go to college to teaching kids from land-locked counties about the ocean.

“These organizations enrich Central Florida in unique and vital ways. We are grateful for the positive change they inspire and want to help them do more of that,” said Rena Langley, Senior Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs at Walt Disney World.

The Orlando Science Center, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida and the Children’s Home Society of Florida each sought $100,000 for the 2024 Disney Grants.

The other winners include the Girl Scouts of Citrus Council, which is receiving $90,000; $81,600 for Camp Boggy Creek; $60,700 for the Marine Discovery Center; and $50,000 for Lift Orlando.

“Each granted nonprofit will use the funding in unique ways to strengthen Florida’s workforce, provide access to education, pioneer youth development programs and more,” Disney said in a statement.

For instance, Children’s Home Society of Florida will use its grant to help high students get ready for the SATs and ACTs, as well as take them on college tours. The money will also support the students with their financial aid paperwork and STEM summer camps.

Meanwhile at the Marine Discovery Center, the money will help send kids who live far from the ocean to the center to learn about marine life and the ecosystem in New Smyrna Beach.

At Camp Boggy Creek, which is a place for sick kids to have fun, will launch an “Arts for All” camp for high schoolers who have disabilities or serious illness.

The Walt Disney Co. has donated more than $235 million to charity since its 2023 fiscal year, the company said on its website.

“Through financial contributions, collaborations with nonprofit organizations, in-kind donations, and employee volunteering, Disney brings positive, meaningful, and measurable impact to our communities around the world,” the company said.