Kat Cammack expects ‘tipping point’ when House Dem leadership turns on Joe Biden

A member of Congress from North Florida says it’s only a matter of time before House Democrats break against the President.

“I think that there’s going to be a tipping point when (Democratic Leader) Hakeem Jeffries or someone else in senior leadership in the Democrat movement says it’s time for him to step aside as nominee,” said Rep. Kat Cammack on Saturday’s “Fox and Friends Weekend.”

Jeffries thus far has stopped short of publicly urging Biden to leave the race, but he did send a letter to colleagues after a private meeting with the President this week.

“In my conversation with President Biden, I directly expressed the full breadth of insight, heartfelt perspectives and conclusions about the path forward that the Caucus has shared in our recent time together,” the New York Democrat wrote.

Cammack added that when talking to “colleagues across the aisle all collectively, no matter what state, no matter how safe of a Democrat held seat, they say ‘We are in big trouble. This is a lose, lose situation for us.'”

A total of 20 Democrats have called on Biden to leave the race, but none of them from Florida, where party members have been unstintingly loyal to the President.

For his part, Biden is resisting the clamor to withdraw from the race.

“You made me the nominee, no one else — not the press, not the pundits, not the insiders, not donors,” Biden said in Detroit Friday. “You, the voters. You decided. No one else. And I’m not going anywhere.”