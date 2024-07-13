July 13, 2024
Kat Cammack expects ‘tipping point’ when House Dem leadership turns on Joe Biden

A.G. GancarskiJuly 13, 20243min9

CAMMACK
The legislator says Dems tell her they're in 'big trouble' with Biden on the ticket.

A member of Congress from North Florida says it’s only a matter of time before House Democrats break against the President.

“I think that there’s going to be a tipping point when (Democratic Leader) Hakeem Jeffries or someone else in senior leadership in the Democrat movement says it’s time for him to step aside as nominee,” said Rep. Kat Cammack on Saturday’s “Fox and Friends Weekend.”

Jeffries thus far has stopped short of publicly urging Biden to leave the race, but he did send a letter to colleagues after a private meeting with the President this week.

“In my conversation with President Biden, I directly expressed the full breadth of insight, heartfelt perspectives and conclusions about the path forward that the Caucus has shared in our recent time together,” the New York Democrat wrote.

Cammack added that when talking to “colleagues across the aisle all collectively, no matter what state, no matter how safe of a Democrat held seat, they say ‘We are in big trouble. This is a lose, lose situation for us.'”

A total of 20 Democrats have called on Biden to leave the race, but none of them from Florida, where party members have been unstintingly loyal to the President.

For his part, Biden is resisting the clamor to withdraw from the race.

“You made me the nominee, no one else — not the press, not the pundits, not the insiders, not donors,” Biden said in Detroit Friday. “You, the voters. You decided. No one else. And I’m not going anywhere.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. He writes for the New York Post and National Review also, with previous work in the American Conservative and Washington Times and a 15+ year run as a columnist in Folio Weekly. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

9 comments

  • Not Woke

    July 13, 2024 at 12:03 pm

    The coverup by the media and zombie leadership has been exposed. It’s over. Karma

    Reply

  • My Take

    July 13, 2024 at 12:41 pm

    Who cares what Floridians think of Biden? Or any solid red state.

    Reply

    • Not Woke

      July 13, 2024 at 12:47 pm

      The melt continues. Karma.

      Reply

  • MH/Duuuval

    July 13, 2024 at 12:58 pm

    So, when Kat talks to her female colleagues in the House, from both parties, how are they feeling about the groundswell of opposition from supporters of women’s reproductive freedom?

    The real “zombies” here are those who imagine they can injure half of the population and waltz into power in Nov.

    Reply

  • My Take

    July 13, 2024 at 1:06 pm

    If as a routine you don’t listen to pudgy Repubĺicans you save yourself a fair bit of useless bnoise.

    Reply

    • Not Woke

      July 13, 2024 at 1:29 pm

      Pudgy Demo’s? I present Jerry Nadler and Pritzker. But wait there is more.🤣

      Reply

  • My Take

    July 13, 2024 at 1:10 pm

    Tne GOPs desperately want to keep the conversation on Biden.
    And off of Trump’s 2025 fascism plan

    Reply

