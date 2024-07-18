Never mind the campaign … Marco Rubio challenges Dems to remove Joe Biden from office

For Florida’s senior Senator, Democrats are asking the wrong questions about their embattled President.

The matter at hand, per U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, isn’t whether Joe Biden should run for four more years. Rather, it’s whether the President has the stamina to stay in office four more hours, as Rubio posted to X.

“If democrats believe Biden doesn’t have the mental acuity to be their candidate, how can they allow him to continue to be our President?”

Biden is currently recovering from COVID at his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, after revealing that he had a positive diagnosis for the virus. This comes after a few weeks of bad news cycles that began with a lackluster debate performance against Donald Trump, followed by a heavily scrutinized series of interviews where the President seemed to lose his train of thought and misstate seemingly basic things.

Increasingly prominent Democrats, including U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer and U.S. Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, are said to be encouraging Biden to consider an exit strategy from the campaign. Biden is reportedly receptive to an exit strategy, but has not suggested such in public remarks to this date.

Rubio is not the only major Florida Republican to raise serious concerns over Biden’s ability to do the job of President given his current struggles.

Gov. Ron DeSantis delighted Republican conventioneers in Milwaukee when he joked about Biden’s being a “Weekend at Bernie’s presidency,” a reference to the classic film.

“I don’t think anybody watching that (debate last month) believes that Joe Biden has the capacity to function as the President. Not today, not tomorrow, not next Jan. 20,” Scott said during an appearance on the Guy Benson Show. “So I think what every Democrat in the country needs to do is they need to say whether they believe that Joe Biden ought to be top of the ticket.”

That said, Scott said this week that he “always thought (Biden) would be their nominee,” despite the Delaware Democrat allegedly being “an incapacitated person that doesn’t have the ability to be President of the United States.”