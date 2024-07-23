Delegation for 7.23.24: Kamala! – Secret Service slip-up – pay scale – Secretary Rubio?

Passing the torch

Weeks of Democratic infighting ended with a political upheaval unseen in the modern era. However, following President Joe Biden’s announcement that he would not stand for re-election, Democrats in Florida’s congressional delegation quickly coalesced around Vice President Kamala Harris.

Late Monday, Rep. Darren Soto published a picture of himself and Rep. Maxwell Frost greeting the Vice President as she landed during a recent trip to Florida.

“From prosecutor to AG, Senator to VP, she has the experience, drive and vision to lead us into the future,” Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, posted on X.

“Let’s come together to continue our progress on jobs, lowering costs, infrastructure, health care, vets, enviro, housing and more! I’ve heard from many local Dem voters expressing their support and respect for Joe Biden’s call to endorse her, too. She is also the ONLY other candidate to receive a unanimous Florida Democratic (presidential) primary vote. I will do everything I can to get her elected for the good of the country!”

With those words, Soto became the last Democrat on the delegation to publicly endorse Harris’ nascent bid for the White House. But he had agreed the night before to support her on a Florida Democratic Party call with delegates to the Democratic National Convention. The eight Democratic Representatives from Florida will serve among Florida’s 254 convention delegates, and each one signed onto a Florida Democratic Party letter committing their vote in August to Harris. By Monday evening, 240 state delegates had promised their support for Harris on the first ballot.

Many Republicans in the delegation responded to the news this weekend by calling for Biden’s resignation, saying that if he’s unfit to run, he’s unfit to serve. However, for Democrats, the immediate message was about party unity following weeks of open infighting.

On a press call Monday, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Democratic Co-Chair of Florida’s delegation, teared up as she discussed her admiration for the retiring President.

“I’m very proud of President Biden, a man I supported and admired since my college days at the University of Florida,” she said. “He did what (Donald) Trump could never do, put country above himself.”

Many other delegation members released individual statements expressing the same conclusion on what must happen next for Democrats.

“Kamala Harris has served as an extraordinary Vice President, has been part of this history-making administration, and will make history as the first Black woman to hold the presidency,” posted Rep. Frederica Wilson, the only Black woman now representing Florida in Congress.

Rep. Kathy Castor, a Tampa Democrat, presented the succession of 59-year-old Harris as a generational shift from 81-year-old Biden.

“Now is an exciting time for him to pass the torch,” said Castor, who will turn 58 at the convention. “There is a lot at stake in this election and I have full confidence in Vice President Harris. She is a fighter who stands up for reproductive freedoms, civil rights, lowering costs for families and lifting up all Americans.”

Shots fired

Alarm over lax security at a rally for Trump brought bipartisan criticism of the head of the U.S. Secret Service (USSS). At a House Oversight Committee hearing, members of both parties slagged USSS Director Kim Cheatle.

“The Secret Service’s solemn mission is to protect our nation’s leaders,” Cheatle told lawmakers. “On July 13, we failed.” But she also rebuffed any calls for her to resign as head of the agency.

Multiple Florida members, many from Florida, grilled Cheatle. Republican Reps. Byron Donalds and Anna Paulina Luna called for the director’s resignation during the hearing. Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz, after calling her testimony “nonsense” in the hearing, joined in the refrain afterward.

“The buck is going to stop with her,” the Parkland Democrat told CNN. “You are seeing a bipartisan call. … She needs to either resign or be fired.”

By day’s end, Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican, followed up the hearing by filing an article of impeachment against the embattled security chief.

“The Secret Service calls themselves ‘one of the most elite law enforcement agencies in the world,’” the Sarasota Republican said in a statement. “What happened under their watch in Butler, Pennsylvania, was an international embarrassment and an inexcusable tragedy.”

His legislation details the series of events that resulted in a 20-year-old shooter making it atop a building 130 yards from where Trump spoke, firing shots into the rally and injuring the Republican presidential nominee, killing attendee Corey Comperatore and sending two other attendees to the hospital with critical injuries. Only then did the Secret Service shoot and kill the shooter.

“Multiple confirmed reports show that the Secret Service Sniper had the would-be assassin in his sights for almost 20 minutes,” Steube said.

“How was the would-be assassin not neutralized before he shot? Every supervisor in that chain of command should be fired immediately, and that starts with the Director. An American hero is dead, and several were severely wounded as a result of the Secret Service’s failure to protect President Donald Trump. There are also multiple reports that Trump’s detail repeatedly requested additional resources for safety, which were denied. All in the chain of command, including the Director, should be held responsible.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Carlos Giménez, a Miami-Dade Republican, traveled with members of the House Homeland Security Committee to the scene of the crime in Pennsylvania.

“The failed assassination attempt of the 45th President has shaken our nation and world. As a SWAT firefighter paramedic, I understand these situations firsthand. The security breaches that took place at the President’s rally are inexcusable and we must hold those that were negligent and complicit in the security breakdown accountable,” he said.

“Political violence has no place in America and we cannot tolerate it. Being forced out of my native Cuba after the bloody revolution, I understand how political violence destroys countries. The committee will continue to demand answers from the Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and the U.S. Secret Service.”

A day after Cheatle appeared before the Oversight Committee, The Associated Press reported that the embattled Director would resign.

“I take full responsibility for the security lapse,” Cheatle said in an email to staff on Tuesday morning. “In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your Director.”

“While USSS Director Cheatle has stepped down, it does not mean the security lapses that occurred are remedied. The Secret Service has a mission to protect both sitting and past presidents and presidential nominees,” said Rep. Laurel Lee, a Thonotosassa Republican.

“I will continue to work with the (Homeland Security Committee) to get answers and provide accountability for the American people.”

Salary freeze

After Sen. Bob Menendez was convicted of accepting bribes, Sen. Rick Scott renewed a bipartisan push to strip convicts in office of their public salaries.

“If we are going to make Washington work for American families, we need real reforms that hold politicians accountable and protect American taxpayers,” said Naples Republican Scott.

Scott previously filed the No Congressionally Obligated Recurring Revenue Used As Pensions To Incarcerated Officials Now (No CORRUPTION) Act (SR 932) with Sen. Jacky Rosen, a Nevada Democrat. If passed, the legislation would prevent members of Congress from receiving taxpayer dollars while cases remain on appeal.

Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, was found guilty last week on 16 counts of bribery, acting as a foreign agent and obstructing justice.

Shortly after, Scott and Rosen released statements calling for their bill’s passage without mentioning Menendez by name.

“It is unthinkable that a former member of Congress could be convicted of a crime involving public corruption and still benefit off the taxes paid by hardworking American families,” Scott said. “I’m proud to sponsor this bipartisan, common-sense legislation to prevent criminals from getting taxpayer-funded retirement benefits and urge my colleagues in the House to pass it without delay.”

Added Rosen: “No Member of Congress who has been convicted of corruption-related felonies during their time in office should receive a single dime from a taxpayer-funded pension.”

Of note, Martinez is one of a few Cuban Americans in the Senate; he said his family hoarded gold bars because they distrusted banks connected to their heritage.

Vision of State?

While Sen. Marco Rubio ultimately did not win this year’s Republican veepstakes, there’s growing speculation around the world that he may become Secretary of State if Trump wins another presidential term.

Publications in his hometown, from the Miami Herald to the regionally influential Latin Times, have floated the prospect of Florida’s senior Senator becoming America’s top diplomat.

“Florida Republicans argue that there is another door that could open for Rubio, as they see him as (the) top contender for another high-profile job in a future Trump administration,” reads the Latin Times write-up.

Fernando Amandi, an anti-Communist activist and West Palm Beach real estate investor, lauded the prospect of a Rubio stint at State. “Sen. Rubio as Secretary of State in the Trump administration would be an outstanding move for the United States and the Free World!” he posted on X.

Of course, the situation remains hypothetical, requiring Trump to win the election and prefer Rubio, a one-time rival for the presidency, as a top member of the Cabinet.

But should that all happen, it could prove consequential for the Florida delegation, leaving open a Senate seat to be filled, perhaps, by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Limited edition

The Institute for Legislative Analysis released its scorecard on which members of Congress adhere most closely to the Founding Fathers’ vision of limited government. Based on votes in 2023, the Top 100-scoring lawmakers included 13 Florida Representatives.

The top member was Steube, with a score of 98.28%, the 15th highest in Congress. Other grades above 90% went to Reps. Donalds (97.58%), Luna (96.83%), Matt Gaetz (96%), Bill Posey (95.04%), Aaron Bean (93.65%), Cory Mills (93.65%) and Michael Waltz (91.45%). Unsurprisingly, all were Republicans.

Others in the Top 100 scorers included Rep. Kat Cammack (89.43%), Scott (85.71%) and Reps. Dan Webster (84.43%), Scott Franklin (84%) and Brian Mast (84%).

“I am honored to once again receive the Defender of Limited Government Award from the Institute of Legislative Analysis for being one of the Top 100 Members of Congress that consistently fights for and supports policies that preserve the ideals of limited government,” said Webster, a Clermont Republican.

“As a principled conservative, I will continue to advance policies that ensure our government is accountable to the American people and preserves their constitutional freedoms.”

Disarming assassins

While Frost has advocated for an assault weapon ban since before entering Congress, he has faced Republican resistance to proposals. But the Orlando Democrat hopes the near assassination of Trump will make some colleagues reconsider.

Frost and Rep. Lucy McBath, a Georgia Democrat, sent a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, seeking an immediate vote on the Gas-Operated Semi-Automatic Firearms Exclusion (GOSAFE) Act (HR 8600). The bill, filed by McBath in June, would reinstate a 1990s prohibition on assault weapons.

“We believe the disgraceful act of political violence that occurred at a recent Donald Trump campaign rally has no place in this country and should be unanimously and forcefully condemned,” the letter reads.

“Political violence like the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump with an AR-15 assault rifle will continue unless we curb the means of political violence. The House of Representatives must take decisive and resolute action to bring H.R. 698, the Assault Weapons Ban of 2023 and H.R. 8600, the Gas-Operated Semi-Automatic Firearms Exclusion (GOSAFE) Act to a vote.”

The shooter who shot at Trump and killed a rally attendee at the Pennsylvania event used a Defense Procurement Manufacturing Services (DPMS) AR-15-style rifle, law enforcement told Fox News.

Tax Armageddon

According to Rep. Vern Buchanan, if Congress doesn’t act to preserve Trump-era tax cuts soon, the economy could take a severe hit. The Longboat Key Republican penned an op-ed with National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons in The Washington Examiner warning of “Tax Armageddon.”

“Meaningful changes to the tax code made during the 2017 tax reforms will phase out by the end of 2025,” the two wrote.

“If Congress and the White House fail to act, millions of Americans will face higher tax bills, and manufacturers will struggle to create jobs, increase wages and invest in their local communities.”

Buchanan serves as House Ways and Means Committee Vice Chair and leads the Republican caucus’ American Manufacturing Tax Team.

Delivering for the diaspora

Two South Florida lawmakers boasting Caribbean American heritage held a joint meeting in Tamarac last week with U.S. Ambassador to Haiti Dennis Hankins.

Reps. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, a Miramar Democrat, and Wilson, a Miami Democrat, focused on U.S. relations with the island nation as a transitional police force tries to reinstate order following extensive gang violence. All parties touted a recent plan enacted by the Biden administration to provide economic assistance.

“Haiti’s insecurity and political instability have been plaguing the Haitian Diaspora for generations. As Haitian Americans, we share a common goal: we want a safe, stable, and prosperous Haiti,” said Cherfilus-McCormick, the only Haitian American now serving in Congress.

“In our efforts to establish long-term peace and stability in Haiti, we must ensure the country has a solid foundation for economic opportunity and growth. The HOPE/HELP trade preference program forms the backbone of Haiti’s economy and is critical in supporting the livelihoods of its businesses and people. I urge the swift reauthorization of HOPE/HELP to protect a sustainable source of income for the Haitian people as they work to create a more democratic, secure, and prosperous nation.”

Hankins said the program has started working.

“Through the Biden Program, nearly 200,000 Haitians have taken legal pathways to the United States, and that is since January 2023,” he said. “A lot of those people may want to see themselves come back; these are professionals, small-business owners, the kind of people who are key to the economy, the U.S. economy, any economy in the world; they are impactful. We are looking at what we can do to create conditions so people feel confident in wanting to come back.”

Wilson represents a significant Haitian American population in South Florida.

“We all have the same objective here today: we want to see Haiti thrive. All of us have that shared goal. This is not about politics for any of us; it’s about uniting to find a way to support Haiti,” Wilson said. “Many in our community of course have many families, friends, in Haiti still and for many here, Haiti is home, and that is why we want to find ways to support you as the Ambassador to ensure a brighter future. There is no doubt that the Haitian people, when united, possess limitless potential.”

Legacy of advocacy

The House passed legislation this week to rename a Veterans Affairs Medical Center in West Palm Beach for Jupiter activist Thomas Corey. The former Vietnam Veterans of America President died at age 77 in 2022.

Mast, a Stuart Republican, sponsored the legislation renaming the facility. On the floor, he called Corey a “friend” as well as a constituent.

“He exhausted himself in the most worthy cause that he could find,” Mast said. “And the most worthy cost that he could find was veterans. Every veteran that he could find from every conflict, every war, not just his war, but anybody that put a flag on their shoulder, that put a uniform on on behalf of the United States of America, it gave him a sense of joy, a smile. He was a cheerful giver.”

Justice delayed

Three decades after a bombing victimized Jews in Argentina, Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart and Wasserman Schultz came together across the aisle to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the bombing of the AMIA Jewish Community Center.

“I stood with the Argentinian Jewish community at the AMIA commemoration in memory of and to fight for justice for the 85 victims who were murdered and 300 injured by a Hezbollah truck bomb, 30 years ago today,” said Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat. “The perpetrators must be held accountable, and the families deserve justice.”

She praised recently appointed Argentinian President Javier Milei for promising on the anniversary to pursue justice.

Díaz-Balart and Wasserman Schultz serve as Co-Chairs of the Latino-Jewish Caucus with Reps. Tony Gonzales, a Texas Republican, and Adriano Espaillat, a New York Democrat. All issued a statement together on the incident.

“It has been 30 years since the AMIA bombing, which was the deadliest terror attack in Argentina’s history and the deadliest antisemitic attack outside Israel since the Holocaust,” the statement reads.

“However, justice for the victims has not yet been achieved. Evidence uncovered by Argentina’s judicial system demonstrates the involvement of Iran and Hezbollah. As leaders of the Congressional Latino-Jewish Caucus, we are proud to have introduced a resolution expressing the United States’ solidarity with Argentina’s Jewish community and underscoring our commitment to honor the AMIA victims and pursue justice on their behalf.”

On this day

July 23, 1999 – “Eileen Collins burst through the glass ceiling aboard the space shuttle” via Astronomy – A test pilot, mathematician and trailblazer, the soft-spoken Air Force Colonel helmed space shuttle Columbia when it roared into Florida’s post-midnight darkness. Her STS-93 crew deployed NASA’s $1.5 billion Chandra X-ray Observatory – at 25 tons, it was the shuttle’s heaviest-ever payload – to unveil the high-energy universe. Collins grew up in Elmira, New York, once the site of a notorious prison for Confederate soldiers during the Civil War. “Our town produced its fair share of famous citizens,” she acquiesced in her memoir, Through the Glass Ceiling to the Stars.

July 23, 1973 – “Richard Nixon exerts executive privilege over Watergate tapes” via the Levin Center Home – The White House eventually admitted the tapes existed, but President Nixon claimed they were protected and refused to provide copies. After Senators publicly called upon the President to release the recordings to the committee, President Nixon sent a letter explaining that, although he had listened to the tapes and they confirmed what he had told them, he would not release them for fear “they contain comments that persons with different perspectives and motivations would inevitably interpret in different ways.” A year later, the Supreme Court ruled 8-0 Nixon must turn over 64 tapes, rejecting his claim of executive privilege.

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol.